The Masterplan for World Domination in 2023
Chuck and Bobby quickly cover their master plan for world domination, so you know what to expect from Pineland Underground in 2023. Prep yourself beforehand for the sheer awesomeness contained within this 15 minutes episode.
1/10/2023
15:56
The Secret to Great Leadership | Combat proven, senior Special Forces leaders discuss the secret recipe
Green Beret Command Sergeant Major Chuy Almonte and Chief Warrant Officer Three Jay Connors discuss their views on how to lead effectively in the military and life in general. CSM Almonte served time in the 1st Special Forces Group as a wheel mechanic and then as a Special Forces soldier in the 7th and 3rd Special Forces Group. He currently serves as a CSM at the Army's Special Warfare Training Center and School at Fort Bragg, NC. CW3 Connors served in the 7th Special Forces Group as a Noncommission Officer and then a Warrant Officer. He currently serves as a senior Operations Officer at the Army's Special Warfare Center and School at Fort Bragg, NC. Both men have extensive combat and non-combat deployment experience in multiple theaters.
12/13/2022
1:30:51
SFABulous | The Magical World of Security Forces Assistance Brigades with Special Forces Legend COL Mike Sullivan
Special Forces COL Mike Sullivan, Chief of Staff of the Army Special Warfare Center, and former SFAB Commander, takes us on a magical journey discussing SFABs, Special Forces, and the art of advising foreign forces. We discuss the contentious beginning of the SFABs and the roles of Special Forces and SFABs in Security Forces Assistance and Foreign Internal defense setting. We also discuss the future of the Space, Cyber, and Special Operations "Triad."
11/29/2022
1:28:10
(Bonus Episode) The Great Equalizer | Irregular Warfare in the City
(Bonus Episode) As the world becomes more urban, planning for conventional and irregular warfare in the city becomes more important. SGM Chuck Ritter goes on the Irregular Warfare Initiative podcast to discuss the intricacies of urban combat with John Spencer, author of Connected Solders and Understanding Urban Warfare. This was previously released on multiple Modern War Institute platforms. We are releasing it on Pineland Underground because the principle discussed directly relates to Amy Special Operations students and those in force. John Spencer tackles the topics from the strategic and operational levels, while SGM Ritter discusses the pragmatic approach for the tactical and operational level practitioner.
11/22/2022
49:46
SOCOM SOFcast and Pineland Underground becoming Voltron | Two podcasts are better than none
SOCOM SOFcast host Matt Parrish risks everything to come on the Pineland Underground Podcast to profess to the world that we have the best podcast in the military. SGM Parrish not only runs the SOFcast Podcast, but he also runs the SOCOM Preservation of the Force and Families Program (POTFF). We discuss SOCOM, joining as an 18X, the POTFF program, and why Pineland Underground dominates SOFcast in terms of sheer awesomeness.
