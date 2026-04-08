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Pineland Underground

USAJFKSWCS, Ash Holzmann, Derek Riley, Jason Gambardella
EducationGovernment
Pineland Underground
Latest episode

91 episodes

  • Pineland Underground

    From a Special Forces Team Room to the NFL| An Interview with Nate Boyer

    07/08/2025 | 1h 3 mins.
    The Pineland Underground Podcast team sits down with Mr. Nate Boyer in this episode. Nate is a "Renaissance Human" like many Army Special Operators who shares his unique call to serve as a Special Forces Green Beret and then his successful journey to become both a D1 college football player & eventually play in the NFL. ARSOF operators can do anything!
  • Pineland Underground

    Off the Radar | Interview with USASOC SOT-D NTC

    06/30/2025 | 1h 1 mins.
    The Pineland Underground Podcast team sits down with members of the Special Operations Training Detachment (SOT-D West) to discuss how ARSOF units train and prepare for Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) during National Training Center (NTC) rotations. The discussion centers on how ARSOF operators and units, alongside their conventional force partners, innovate & collaborate within a comprehensive training environment to address strategic threats. SOT-D West also has its own pretty cool podcast platform - Off the Radar.
  • Pineland Underground

    The Making of a PSYOP Operator

    06/24/2025 | 58 mins.
    In this episode, MAJ Jim Maicke and SFC Clayton Coash sit down with two newly minted PSYOP Soldiers. We learn about their backgrounds, experiences in selection and the qualification course and what it takes to be a PSYOP Operator!
  • Pineland Underground

    The Art of Warrior Diplomacy | An Interview with AMBO Andrew Young

    06/18/2025 | 50 mins.
    In this episode, LTC Pete Guerdan (Special Operations Recruiting Battalion Commander) and MAJ Jim Maicke speak with Ambassador Andrew Young about the vital role our ARSOF Operators play in U.S. Embassies and how they enhance our strategic partnerships around the globe.
  • Pineland Underground

    The Making of a Civil Affairs Soldier | An Interview with a Newly Minted CA Officer and NCOs

    06/09/2025 | 54 mins.
    This week, the team discusses all things Civil Affairs, to include what it takes to make a great Civil Affairs Operator!
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About Pineland Underground
The official podcast of the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School at Fort Liberty, North Carolina. SGM Riley and MAJ Holzmann embark on a journey to provide the best podcast in the military with bi-monthly relentless awesomeness. Real. Bold. Un-restricted.
Podcast website
EducationGovernment

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