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Pineland Underground
USAJFKSWCS, Ash Holzmann, Derek Riley, Jason Gambardella
Latest episode
91 episodes
- The Pineland Underground Podcast team sits down with Mr. Nate Boyer in this episode. Nate is a "Renaissance Human" like many Army Special Operators who shares his unique call to serve as a Special Forces Green Beret and then his successful journey to become both a D1 college football player & eventually play in the NFL. ARSOF operators can do anything!
- The Pineland Underground Podcast team sits down with members of the Special Operations Training Detachment (SOT-D West) to discuss how ARSOF units train and prepare for Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) during National Training Center (NTC) rotations. The discussion centers on how ARSOF operators and units, alongside their conventional force partners, innovate & collaborate within a comprehensive training environment to address strategic threats. SOT-D West also has its own pretty cool podcast platform - Off the Radar.
- In this episode, LTC Pete Guerdan (Special Operations Recruiting Battalion Commander) and MAJ Jim Maicke speak with Ambassador Andrew Young about the vital role our ARSOF Operators play in U.S. Embassies and how they enhance our strategic partnerships around the globe.
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About Pineland Underground
The official podcast of the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School at Fort Liberty, North Carolina. SGM Riley and MAJ Holzmann embark on a journey to provide the best podcast in the military with bi-monthly relentless awesomeness. Real. Bold. Un-restricted.Podcast website
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