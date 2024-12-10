183: Stop Escaping & Wake Up To Your Life with Emily Judice
Does it feel like your life is running on auto-pilot? The days feel frantic and run together, and your goal is to make it to the weekends so you can escape and then do it all over again. Sound familiar? If you're ready to go into 2025 making sustainable change in your mindset, health, and wealth then look no further then this week's episode of The Money Love Podcast with my amazing friend, guest, and coach Emily Judice. In this conversation Emily is sharing the incredible life transformation she has gone through the past 5 years from a burned out mom of four to a calm and sucsessful business owner. We discuss the connection between your health and your wealth, why we are so quick to default to escaping your life, why slowing down is the key to speeding up, how to introduce new habits so they finally stick, and six life changing habits that you can implemnt going into the new year to change your life. All of Emily's information can be found below if you'd like to connect further with her. Enjoy! Find and Connect with Emily: Her Website Her Instagram Get a copy of her book, The Weekenders Club Join Her Next Health & Wealth 5-Day Challenge START HERE: FREE MASTERCLASS: Why You Impulse Shop & How To Stop Get Paige’s Money Recommendations Work with Paige: Join the Overcoming Overspending Membership HERE Use code “MLP30” at checkout to save $30 on your first month inside the membership Where you can find Paige online: Website: https://www.overcomingoverspending.com Instagram: @overcoming_overspending TikTok: @overcoming_overspending
--------
57:44
182: How to Stop People-Pleasing with your Purchases with Victoria Albina, NP, MHP
If you are a recovering people-pleaser (like myself) who has a history of using your money and purchases to buy the attention, validation, and approval of others... this is an episode of The Money Love Podcast that you simply cannot miss. This week on the podcast I'm talking with the brillant and capivating Victoria Albina who is a Functional Medicine Nurse Practitioner, a Certified Breathwork Meditation Practitioner, and the host of the Feminist Wellness Podcast. Victoria and I dive into the real cost that lies behind solving other people's problems, how we peolpe-please with our purchases, why we peolpe-please, and how to stop. All of Victoria's information can be found below so you can dive into her world, podcast, and programs. Enjoy! Find and Connect with Victoria: Get Victoria's Free Meditations to soothe your mind, body, and spirit Her Website Her Instagram Her Podcast - The Feminist Wellness Podcast Her Coaching Program - Anchored START HERE: FREE MASTERCLASS: Why You Impulse Shop & How To Stop Get Paige’s Money Recommendations Work with Paige: Join the Overcoming Overspending Membership HERE Use code “MLP30” at checkout to save $30 on your first month inside the membership Where you can find Paige online: Website: https://www.overcomingoverspending.com Instagram: @overcoming_overspending TikTok: @overcoming_overspending
--------
55:57
181: Overcome overconsumption and slow down your shopping with Kara Perez, Author of Green Money
If you feel like you've gotten yourself on the overconsumption hamster wheel and you're ready to get off, then this week's episode of the podcast is for you. This week I'm talking with the brillant Kara Perez, founder of Bravely Go and Author of Green Money. In this conversation Kara and I dive into the world of overconsumption: how we got here, how our spending habits have changed in the recent past, the systems at play that keep us stuck in the trap of overconsumption, and explore areas of our lives and spending that we can work to change to be more sustainable consumers and slow down our shopping. If you love this episode make sure to connect with Kara below and also pick up a copy of her book, Green Money. Enjoy! Find and Connect with Kara: Her Website Her Instagram Get a copy of her book, Green Money Resources Mentioned in this podcast: Watch Kara's YouTube Video on the Consumerist Calendar START HERE: FREE MASTERCLASS: Why You Impulse Shop & How To Stop Get Paige’s Money Recommendations Work with Paige: Join the Overcoming Overspending Membership HERE Use code “MLP30” at checkout to save $30 on your first month inside the membership Where you can find Paige online: Website: https://www.overcomingoverspending.com Instagram: @overcoming_overspending TikTok: @overcoming_overspending
--------
55:44
180: Believe Beyond Your Limits To Build Your Financial Resiliency with Grace Vandecruz
In this inspiring and uplifting episode of The Money Love Podcast I'm talking with Grace Vandecruz, an international best-selling author, business executive, thought leader, entrepreneur, financial advisor, and CPA who brings forth a tale of resilience and transformation from homeless to millionaire. Grace's story will no doubt inspire you and have you believing beyond your current limits. We discuss the mindsets that are most important in having financial resiliency and actionable steps you can take today to get yourself unstuck. All of Grace's information can be found below, so make sure to connect with her and her work. Enjoy! Find and Connect with Grace: Her Website Buy Her Book: Homeless to Millionaire Become a Wealth Builder HERE START HERE: FREE MASTERCLASS: Why You Impulse Shop & How To Stop Get Paige’s Money Recommendations Work with Paige: Join the Overcoming Overspending Membership HERE Use code “MLP30” at checkout to save $30 on your first month inside the membership Where you can find Paige online: Website: https://www.overcomingoverspending.com Instagram: @overcoming_overspending TikTok: @overcoming_overspending
--------
51:55
179: Reprogram Your Subconscious Identity To Break Harmful Habits and Get What You Want with Jim Fortin
Are you feeling frustrated becuase no matter how many budgets you put in place, or how much you manipulate your external environment you continue to self-sabotage? Are you engaging in habits that you know are harmful to you, but you can't seem to break them? If this sounds like you, then this transformational episode of The Money Love Podcast is for you. In this episode I'm talking with Jim Fortin who is the international leading expert in subconscious self-transformation. For more than 20 years, he trained 1000s of people in sales influence, human effectiveness, and NeuroPersuasion®. Jim and I discuss the difference between the brain and the mind, the purpose of your subconscious brain, how your identity can work against you and keep you stuck in patterns you want to break, and we walk through Jim's process to reprogram your subsonscious identity so you can break harmful habits and create the life of your dreams. When you're done listening to this episode, make sure to head over to Jim's instagram (@iamjimfortin) and DM him the word "OVERCOME" to unlock access to his 9-day "Be, Do, Have" challenge. All other information for Jim can be found below. Enjoy! Find and Connect with Jim: His Website His Instagram His Podcast Work with Jim HERE START HERE: FREE MASTERCLASS: Why You Impulse Shop & How To Stop Get Paige’s Money Recommendations Work with Paige: Join the Overcoming Overspending Membership HERE Use code “MLP30” at checkout to save $30 on your first month inside the membership Where you can find Paige online: Website: https://www.overcomingoverspending.com Instagram: @overcoming_overspending TikTok: @overcoming_overspending
The Money Love Podcast, hosted by Certified Life Coach Paige Pritchard, is the podcast for high-achieving and high-earning women who are looking to ditch scarcity and confusion with their money and move towards a financial life full of confidence, abundance, and clarity. Each week Paige helps you transform your mindset, relationship, and results with money so you can build your dream financial life.
Learn the mindset shifts and actionable strategies needed to make more money, nail the art of budgeting, pay off debt, stop impulse spending, build up savings, build financial intimacy in your relationships and so much more.
Learn more at www.overcomingoverspending.com