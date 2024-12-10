179: Reprogram Your Subconscious Identity To Break Harmful Habits and Get What You Want with Jim Fortin

Are you feeling frustrated becuase no matter how many budgets you put in place, or how much you manipulate your external environment you continue to self-sabotage? Are you engaging in habits that you know are harmful to you, but you can't seem to break them? If this sounds like you, then this transformational episode of The Money Love Podcast is for you. In this episode I'm talking with Jim Fortin who is the international leading expert in subconscious self-transformation. For more than 20 years, he trained 1000s of people in sales influence, human effectiveness, and NeuroPersuasion®. Jim and I discuss the difference between the brain and the mind, the purpose of your subconscious brain, how your identity can work against you and keep you stuck in patterns you want to break, and we walk through Jim's process to reprogram your subsonscious identity so you can break harmful habits and create the life of your dreams.