Shine In & Out: Where Science Meets Soul
Shine In & Out: Where Science Meets Soul

Samantha Stoltz
EducationSelf-Improvement
Shine In & Out: Where Science Meets Soul
  • Look & Feel Younger (Naturally) with RN Mary-Beth Newell
    Nurse, speaker, and author Mary-Beth Newell shares science-backed, doable habits to look and feel a decade younger—no injectables, no surgery. We cover hydration for cognition and skin, sleep as nightly cellular maintenance, strength training for bones and metabolism, posture tech, sustainable movement, mindset, and how community service quietly upgrades your healthspan. Guest Mary-Beth Newell, RN, MS — nationally recognized speaker and author of Easy Ways to Delay Aging and Live Better. Decades of experimenting with skincare, movement, nutrition, and self-care—aging backwards the natural way. Episode Highlights & Timestamps 00:00 — Welcome & framing: “Where science meets soul.” Aging as a cellular story you can influence. 00:47 — Mini-science moment: Telomeres 101 — stress shortens; movement, meditation, nutrient-dense diets protect. “Self-care is cell care.” 01:23 — Origin story: Why Mary-Beth wrote the book after years of colleagues asking, “What’s your secret?” 03:10 — Simple > shiny: How explaining the why (e.g., hydration for cognition) beats “quick-fix” serums. 04:04 — Posture matters: Hunching ages your look and affects breathing, reflux, pelvic floor; small tech nudges help. 06:03 — Top non-negotiables: Hydration for joints, skin plumpness, hunger regulation. Sleep for hormone balance, detox, appetite control, mood, and skin. Movement with strength training for muscle, balance, and bone health. 10:46 — Where holistic meets medical: Cortisol, inflammation, and how compassion shifts physiology. 13:07 — Time to self-care when you have zero time: The graceful “no,” micro-habits, and boundary scripts. 21:06 — Sustainable fitness: Track steps, lift light but often, leg weights during chores, stair rules, park far. 23:39 — Micro-workouts: 8-minute routines with countdowns; “see the timer, finish the set.” 28:32 — Step science: Why steps compound; turning scrolling and phone calls into step breaks. 29:59 — Community & vitality: Giving back increases gratitude, reduces rumination, nourishes purpose. 31:59 — Starter kit: Facial brush, daily SPF, greens powder, sleep mask, light dumbbells/ankle weights, guided meditation. 37:29 — Reframing aging: “Don’t let the old man in.” Mix with younger folks, pick a passion, avoid health-obsession talk. 41:30 — Gentle behavior change: Wean, don’t white-knuckle. Swap sugary soda, celebrate small wins. 44:26 — Outro & resources. Mary-Beth’s Core Playbook Hydrate early & often: Aim to sip throughout the day; dehydration = brain fog, snack cravings, dull skin. Protect sleep like a toddler: Consistent wind-down, dark room (sleep mask helps), same wake time. Lift something most days: 8–15 minutes counts. Prioritize legs and hips for balance and bone density. Move incidentally: Park farther, stairs up 1 flight/down 2, walking phone calls, dance while cooking. Posture cues: Wear a gentle reminder device or set hourly “shoulders-back, ribs-down, long-neck” check-ins. Mindset alchemy: Reframe stress, practice tiny gratitude reps, and assume good intent. Boundaries without guilt: “I can’t do X, but I can do Y.” Trade four-hour dinners for a coffee walk. Quick Wins to Try This Week Water before 3pm slump: One full glass before reaching for caffeine or sugar. 8-minute lift: Two dumbbell moves + two bodyweight moves; set a timer and go. Sun-smart skin: Daily moisturizer or foundation with SPF on face, neck, hands—365 days/year. Walk-the-errand rule: If it’s within a mile, feet > car. Bedtime guardrail: Screens off 45 minutes before sleep; use a sleep mask. Notable Quotes “Self-care isn’t selfish—it’s science.” “Hydration is fabulous, free skincare from the inside out.” “Don’t let the old man in.” — adopted mindset for vibrant aging. Links & Resources Guest site & free mini-ebook: marybethnewell.com — Easy Ways to Delay Aging and Live Better (complimentary download). Recommended micro-workouts: Search YouTube for “8-minute dumbbell workout” or “8-minute low-impact strength.” Gentle posture tech: Look for wearable posture trainers with vibration reminders. About the Host Samantha “Sami” Stoltz — researcher and coach exploring the biology of mindset, stress, and longevity. Shine In and Out is where data shakes hands with soul. Call to Action If today’s episode nudged you, pick one habit to pilot for 7 days. Then tell us what changed—energy, mood, sleep, skin? Your experiment becomes someone else’s evidence. Subscribe, rate, and share with a friend who’s chasing healthspan over hype. — Keep shining.
    --------  
    44:59
  • The Imaginary World We Live In — and How to Rewrite It
    In this solo reflection, Sammy invites us to question the invisible architecture of modern life. What if the systems we serve—money, borders, success—are all collective fictions? And what if the exhaustion, anxiety, and division we feel are symptoms of forgetting that we wrote the story? Drawing from her own experience of burnout and recovery, she examines how belief systems shape biology—how stress born from illusion can make the body sick, and how awareness can begin to heal it. This episode is a call to rewrite the story of civilization itself: to imagine a world where compassion, integrity, and curiosity are the currencies of progress. ⸻ Key Themes - - The biology of belief and how imaginary systems create real stress responses - Success as a social construct vs. a state of coherence - The human tendency to confuse invention for truth - How collective imagination built both our prisons and our potential - Reclaiming authorship of the stories that shape society - Imagining economies of empathy and politics of compassion ⸻ Memorable Quotes “We turned stories into structures, structures into systems, and then systems into cages. But if we built it, we can rebuild it.” “We live in an imaginary world — not the problem, but the possibility.” “The world isn’t broken. It’s the story we’re telling ourselves about it.” ⸻ Science Interlude From a neurobiological lens, the body doesn’t distinguish between real and imagined threat. A deadline or social judgment activates the same stress circuitry as a predator once did. This means our social constructs — grades, money, reputation — literally imprint physiology. When we change our collective story, we don’t just shift culture; we shift chemistry. ⸻ Takeaway Message Our shared imagination built everything we now call civilization. The same imagination can heal it. The invitation is not to escape reality, but to re-enchant it—with truth, compassion, and conscious creation. ⸻ Call to Reflection Ask yourself: What stories have I mistaken for truth? Which systems am I still serving out of fear? What new story could I begin living, starting today? ⸻ Follow Samantha Stoltz Instagram: @Sammystoltz | YouTube:  ⁨@SammyStoltz⁩  | Podcast: Shine In & Out - Where Science Meets Soul Learn more at shineinandoutcoaching.com
    --------  
    7:12
  • Reprogram Your Subconscious with Color & Sound | Gina Fustich on Shine In & Out
    ✨ Welcome back to Shine In and Out the space where science meets soul.In this episode, I’m sitting down with the amazing Gina Marie Fustich, founder of Colorful Living and creator of NeuroScenes, NeuroTheater, and the Colorful Clearing Method. Gina’s work brings together color, sound, and subconscious practices to create powerful transformation, and I can’t wait for you to experience her wisdom.We dive deep into how colors and sounds reshape the subconscious, why storytelling is such a healing tool, and how neuroscience and creativity meet in the most magical ways.I also share an exciting update about EpitoMe, my upcoming digital wellness hub that’s designed to help you live your goals, not just set them. It’s journaling, rituals, AI coaching, and habit tracking all in one space and I’m so excited to give you a sneak peek.🔑What You’ll Learn in This Episode:How color and sound can reshape your subconscious Gina’s groundbreaking methods: NeuroScenes & NeuroTheater The connection between storyelling, science, and healing Practical daily rituals you can start today A behind-the-scenes look at my EpitoMe platform If this episode speaks to you, please like, subscribe, and share it and let me know in the comments what resonated most with you. I’d love to hear from you! 💛
    --------  
    1:09:15
  • How to Boost Metabolism, Burn Fat & Build Sustainable Habits | Coach Brian Parana on Shine In & Out
    What if fat loss wasn’t about eating less and moving more—but about building strength, stabilizing your metabolism, and living in alignment with your biology?In this episode of **Shine In & Out**, I sit down with **Coach Brian Parana**, an elite performance coach with over 23 years of experience helping people create results that last. Together, we explore the science of sustainable fat loss, why muscle is the real key to longevity, and how stress, sleep, and daily habits can either work against you or become your greatest allies.**What you’ll learn in this episode:*** Why crash diets and extreme restriction backfire* How to protect muscle mass while losing fat* Brian’s “Simple Six” framework for nutrition & metabolism* The role of NEAT (non-exercise activity) in boosting energy burn* How stress and sleep directly impact fat storage and hunger* The power of consistency, community, and redefining your “why”**About Brian:**Brian Parana has helped thousands of clients shift from short-term fixes to lifelong transformation. His **30 Tips in 30 Days** program delivers one simple, actionable step each day to help you eat better, move smarter, and feel your best without overwhelm.👉 Join the challenge: [go.brianparana.com/30days](https://go.brianparana.com/30days)🌍 Learn more: [brianparana.com](https://brianparana.com/)📲 Follow Brian: **@coachbrianparana****Resources & Links:**✨ All Shine In & Out links: [linktr.ee/samanthastoltz](https://linktr.ee/samanthastoltz)🎧 [Shine In & Out on Spotify](https://open.spotify.com/show/0NA8aGsNDQypREyXMvoEen)📺 [Watch on YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/@SammyStoltz)🌐 [Coaching Website](http://shineinandoutcoaching.com)🌀 [Your Best Life’s Dashboard](http://ShineInAndOut.com)📸 Instagram: [@shine.in.n.out](https://instagram.com/shine.in.n.out)🎵 TikTok: [@sammy.stoltz](https://www.tiktok.com/@sammy.stoltz)📘 [Join the Shine In & Out Community on Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1YThzpe2Fw/?mibextid=wwXIfr)If this episode inspired you, share it with a friend and let’s keep building a community where science meets soul.
    --------  
    57:55
  • Manifesting Abundance with Sharan Sammi | Money Mindset, Healing Scarcity & Personal Power
    🎙 Show NotesWelcome back, beautiful souls, to Shine In & Out, the space where science meets soul. In this episode, host Sammy Stoltz sits down with Sharan Sammi, a manifesting abundance mentor, intuitive healer, psychic medium, and sidereal astrologist who left a 20-year corporate banking career to live her soul-led calling.Sharan shares her inspiring journey of turning dreams into reality, from winning competitions as a child to manifesting cars, luxury vacations, her soulmate, and a thriving spiritual business. Together, we dive deep into:✨ Why so many of us struggle with money and how to shift those limiting stories✨ The *neurobiology of manifestation* — how your beliefs and your brain shape your reality✨ Childhood money programming and ancestral patterns that affect our self-worth✨ The role of past lives, astrology, and the subconscious in creating abundance✨ Sharan’s **Nine Essential Abundance Keys** to unlock prosperity and personal power✨ Why *safety and nervous system regulation* are essential before expansion can happenSharan also blesses us with a **LIVE Soul Alignment Oracle Card Reading** during the episode — a powerful moment of collective guidance reminding us to stand in our **personal power**.Whether you’ve felt scarcity around money, struggled with worthiness, or want to open yourself to greater abundance, this conversation will give you tools, inspiration, and a whole new lens on what’s possible.--- 🔗 Links & Resources#Connect with Sharan Sammi* 🌐 Website: [sharansammi.com](https://www.sharansammi.com)* 🌟 Join the 5-Day *Manifesting Money & Abundance Challenge*: [Click Here](https://sharansammi.com/moneychallenge)* ✨ Soul Alignment Oracle Cards (+ Free Gift): [Order Here](https://sharansammi.com/soul-alignment-oracle-cards)* 💫 Manifesting Abundance Programme: [Explore Here](https://sharansammi.com/manifesting-money-abundance-programme)* 🪐 Personalized Astrology Money Blocks Report (Use Code **PODCAST**): [Get It Here](https://book.stripe.com/aEU9Bt0YS4Kd3hSg04)* 📲 Facebook: [Sharan Sammi](https://www.facebook.com/sharan.kainth.1)* 📸 Instagram: [@sharanfinancialabundancementor](https://www.instagram.com/sharanfinancialabundancementor/)* 👥 Free Group: [Manifesting Abundance Collective](https://www.facebook.com/groups/AnythingisPossibleForYou)---#Connect with Samantha (Sammy) Stoltz* 🌐 Coaching Website: [Shine In & Out Coaching](http://shineinandoutcoaching.com)* 🖥️ Your Best Life’s Dashboard (EpitoMe Early Access): [ShineInAndOut.com](http://ShineInAndOut.com)* 🎧 Podcast on Spotify: [Shine In & Out](https://open.spotify.com/show/0NA8aGsNDQypREyXMvoEen)* 📺 YouTube: [@SammyStoltz](https://www.youtube.com/@SammyStoltz)* 📲 Instagram: [@shine.in.n.out](https://www.instagram.com/shine.in.n.out)* 🎵 TikTok: [@sammy.stoltz](https://www.tiktok.com/@sammy.stoltz)* 👥 Facebook: [Shine In & Out](https://www.facebook.com/share/19hdUJavV6/?mibextid=wwXIfr)* 🌱 Join our Community: [Shine In & Out Facebook Group](https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1YThzpe2Fw/?mibextid=wwXIfr)* 💼 LinkedIn: [Samantha Archer Stoltz](https://www.linkedin.com/in/samanthaarcherstoltz?utm_source=share&utm_campaign=share_via&utm_content=profile&utm_medium=ios_app)* 📅 Book a Session: [Schedule Here](https://tally.so/r/3Xb2Og)---📌 About Shine In & OutThis podcast is where **neuroscience, psychology, and lifestyle medicine** meet timeless wisdom to help you heal deeply, live fully, and shine from the inside out. Each episode blends science with soul to bring you conversations, tools, and inspiration for resilience, longevity, and joy.---👉 If this episode inspired you, please **subscribe**, **leave a review**, and **share it with a friend**. Your support helps us grow this community of open-hearted, science-meets-soul seekers.✨ Keep shining, inside and out.
    --------  
    1:05:05

About Shine In & Out: Where Science Meets Soul

This podcast empowers you to discover, embrace, and embody your best self to shine from the inside out. This show is your go-to resource for unlocking your true potential, building a life that aligns with your values, and becoming the person you’ve always dreamed of being.Each episode offers advice, strategies, and fresh perspectives to help you know yourself on a deeper level. Through powerful mindset shifts and self-discovery tools, we’ll explore what it really means to be your ideal self, overcome obstacles, and take meaningful steps toward a happier, healthier, and more fulfilled life.
