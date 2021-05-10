Jess talks about the Recall victory (!!), Biden’s modified filibuster stance, victories in North Carolina, Colorado and New York, the Build Back Better Plan (which *would* be way better,) lower drug prices, why you should text SIGN PCKYTS to 50409, and the Freedom to Vote Act. Also, cynicism is not your friend.

Jess talks about the overlap between politics and spirituality, China’s move away from coal, EPA’s move towards cleaner refrigerants, vaccine equity, good moves by Democratic state legislatures, bad moves by corporate Congressional Democrats, drug prices, and oh wow, Virginia!!

Jess's computer display dies moments before taping, leading to an all-from-memory discussion of great new CA legislation, signs of COVID hope, what's wrong at the USPS, and Vote Forward's new data dump on the Big Send! Your Resistbot codes for this week are: text SIGN PZQZPE to 50409 and text SIGN PAQYGH to 50409.

Jess talks great new CA legislation, her hatred of leaf-blowers, AT&T’s crush on facscism, and the TP that’s killing our planet. Find out more about all of it at bit.ly/jesspage!

Jess talks evergreen family mottoes, WTF with the ERA, and why the Build Back Better Plan means taxing Jeff Bezon more effectively (definitely text SIGN PIRAME to 50409!) Sign up for the newsletter at bit.ly/jesspage.

About Chop Wood Carry Water with Jessica Craven

Jessica Craven is a mom, veteran activist, and the author of daily actions email “Chop Wood, Carry Water.” She's also the creator of both "Activism 101" and "Democracy 101," free workshops that have activated and engaged thousands of new-to-politics Americans. Jessica's also a TikTok creator who explains civics and activism in easy-to-understand one-minute videos. She's committed to teaching all Americans how to use their voices to strengthen and shape our democracy. You can learn more about her at https://beacons.page/jesscraven101