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30 episodes
- Jess's computer display dies moments before taping, leading to an all-from-memory discussion of great new CA legislation, signs of COVID hope, what's wrong at the USPS, and Vote Forward's new data dump on the Big Send! Your Resistbot codes for this week are: text SIGN PZQZPE to 50409 and text SIGN PAQYGH to 50409.
- Jess talks about the overlap between politics and spirituality, China’s move away from coal, EPA’s move towards cleaner refrigerants, vaccine equity, good moves by Democratic state legislatures, bad moves by corporate Congressional Democrats, drug prices, and oh wow, Virginia!!
- Jess talks about the Recall victory (!!), Biden’s modified filibuster stance, victories in North Carolina, Colorado and New York, the Build Back Better Plan (which *would* be way better,) lower drug prices, why you should text SIGN PCKYTS to 50409, and the Freedom to Vote Act. Also, cynicism is not your friend.
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About Chop Wood Carry Water with Jessica Craven
Jessica Craven is a mom, veteran activist, and the author of daily actions email “Chop Wood, Carry Water.” She's also the creator of both "Activism 101" and "Democracy 101," free workshops that have activated and engaged thousands of new-to-politics Americans. Jessica's also a TikTok creator who explains civics and activism in easy-to-understand one-minute videos. She's committed to teaching all Americans how to use their voices to strengthen and shape our democracy. You can learn more about her at https://beacons.page/jesscraven101Podcast website
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