Do you ever feel like state politics are hard to follow? Do you wish you could hear directly from the people making the decisions? Do you really know what your elected officials are doing, the policies they're pushing, and how those choices impact your community and your daily life?
I believe every Tennessean should have a clear, straightforward understanding of the policies shaping our state.
For over 18 years, I've served in the Tennessee Senate, working to bring transparency, accountability, smart decision making to the forefront of policy. Now I'm inviting you to join the conversation.
Tennessee Today is a podcast where I share an inside look at state government. What's happening, why it matters, how it affects you in your daily life. No political spin here, no confusing jargon, just real discussions about the issues shaping our state. In each episode, I'll break down key legislative topics, have important discussions with special guests, share my experiences in the State Senate, and give you a firsthand perspective on how policies come to life.
You'll get the information you need straight from the source so you can stay informed, engaged and empowered. It's really important for me to hear from you. If you have any questions, comments or topics you'd like me to cover, email me at [email protected]
and be sure to include your name and where you live.