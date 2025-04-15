Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsGovernmentTennessee Today
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Tennessee Today
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Tennessee Today

Tennessee State Senator Bo Watson
Government
Tennessee Today
Latest episode

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Welcome to Tennessee Today!
    Do you ever feel like state politics are hard to follow? Do you wish you could hear directly from the people making the decisions? Do you really know what your elected officials are doing, the policies they're pushing, and how those choices impact your community and your daily life? I believe every Tennessean should have a clear, straightforward understanding of the policies shaping our state. For over 18 years, I've served in the Tennessee Senate, working to bring transparency, accountability, smart decision making to the forefront of policy. Now I'm inviting you to join the conversation. Tennessee Today is a podcast where I share an inside look at state government. What's happening, why it matters, how it affects you in your daily life. No political spin here, no confusing jargon, just real discussions about the issues shaping our state. In each episode, I'll break down key legislative topics, have important discussions with special guests, share my experiences in the State Senate, and give you a firsthand perspective on how policies come to life. You'll get the information you need straight from the source so you can stay informed, engaged and empowered. It's really important for me to hear from you. If you have any questions, comments or topics you'd like me to cover, email me at [email protected] and be sure to include your name and where you live.
    --------  
    1:41

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Tennessee Today

Tennessee Today is your inside look at state government: what’s happening, why it matters, and how it affects you in your daily life. I break down key legislative topics, have important discussions with special guests, share my experiences in the Senate, and give you a firsthand perspective on how policies come to life. Share your questions for future episodes by emailing [email protected]!
Podcast website
Government

Listen to Tennessee Today, The Chris Plante Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.15.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/16/2025 - 10:41:05 PM