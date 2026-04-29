Canine integration into SWAT operations has evolved significantly, with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau leading the charge since the 1990s. In this episode, Jon sits down with John Montenegro and Steve Williams from LASD-SEB to examine their pioneering approach to K9/SWAT integration, where canines and operators function as a single team with complementary capabilities. Montenegro and Williams share tactical insights from decades of experience, debrief actual cases demonstrating effective canine deployment, and discuss lessons learned in building successful integration programs. Essential listening for tactical teams considering or refining their K9 integration strategies.

In this gripping episode, Jon Becker sits down with Greg Roy to dissect a complex hostage rescue operation that began as a planned home invasion at 2:30 AM. Roy walks through the tactical response when an ex-boyfriend took multiple family members hostage at gunpoint, including the challenging dynamics of operating with incomplete intelligence and the critical decision-making process for SWAT deployment. The discussion reveals the intricate layers of this multi-generational hostage situation and highlights the importance of integrated team responses, including negotiations and bomb disposal units, when facing unknown explosive threats during high-stakes operations.

In this special episode, Jon Becker turns the tables and becomes the guest on his own show to discuss his new book "Culture First: Nine Leadership Practices That Build Elite Teams." Drawing from four decades of working with top-tier law enforcement and military units worldwide, Becker explores why some organizations consistently produce elite teams while others struggle despite having the same policies, equipment, and training. He reveals that the differentiating factor isn't tactics or gear—it's culture, which serves as the operating system for high-performance organizations across law enforcement, military, sports, and corporate environments. Buy Now

In this critical episode, Jon Becker examines the hidden epidemic of blast-induced brain injuries affecting tactical operators, breachers, and military personnel. Following groundbreaking New York Times reporting that led to congressional action, this five-year investigation reveals how repeated exposure to overpressure from breaching charges, flashbangs, and weapons fire causes microscopic brain damage often misdiagnosed as PTSD. Featuring insights from leading researchers, affected operators, grieving families, and Harvard medical experts, this episode provides essential context on the science behind blast injuries and actionable frameworks for protecting your teams while research continues.

About The Debrief with Jon Becker

About The Debrief with Jon Becker

About The Debrief with Jon Becker

The Debrief with Jon Becker is a no-holds-barred conversational podcast on the leadership principles that govern the world’s elite tactical units. Featuring top military and law enforcement unit commanders from some of the most high-stakes fields, this podcast examines how to form and lead a highly effective team. After four decades spent working in tandem with top law enforcement and military units, Jon has gained invaluable lessons in leadership, teamwork, communication, and training. Now, he is sharing these lessons through conversations with some of these amazing team leaders. The goal of the show is to make us all better leaders, thinkers, and people. In each episode, The Debrief shares lessons in decision-making, training, personnel selection, and perseverance that apply to people from all walks of life. Our host Jon Becker, is an expert in tactical equipment; working with some of the world’s top-performing teams. The Debrief is Jon’s payback to the community, units, and leaders who trained him and helped make AARDVARK a success. With this show, Jon invites listeners to benefit from the same insights and stories that have shaped his career and how he views leadership. Learn more at thedebrief.live