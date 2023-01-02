DescriptionKevin Cyr is an Inspector with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and is the current commander of the RCMP Emergency Response Team in British Columbia, which is the second largest tactical unit in Canada. Kevin has been with the RCMP for 22 years and has been with the team for 7 years. He has a master’s in law from Osgoode Hall Law School and is published internationally in law and criminology journals. He also teaches incident command at the Canadian Police College. Timestamps1:00 - His personal history and career path2:25 – Structure and functioning of the RCMP5:45 – Advantages and disadvantages of the Canadian policing model7:30 – Origins of RCMP SERT and ERT teams13:00 – The role of modern tactical teams14:30 – 2010 Olympics and ERTs transition to full-time teams17:15 – Current ERT team configuration21:00 – Decision-making and the trap of risk mitigation27:00 – Understanding the difference between cheap and expensive and effective and efficient in preparation33:15 – Weighing when to spend money vs. improving skills – understanding requirements38:00 – Tactical decision-making & analysis paralysis42:00 – Militarization of law enforcement45:45 – How overly aggressive law and policy can lead to tactical indecisiveness50:15 – How the standards we hold police to are unreasonable55:00 – How the origin stories for SWAT are complicating modern tactical response57:00 – Delegation of authority and decision making1:01:00 – Who should make tactical decisions?1:03:00 – How we should be training our future tactical leaders 1:09:45 – Rapid fire questions Contact Info: Kevin Cyr - https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevin-cyr-ll-m-b78206133 Books Recommended: Extreme Ownership - Jocko Willink and Leif Babin – ISBN# 250067057

DescriptionOn November 13, 2015, Paris experienced a series of coordinated Islamist terrorist attacks. These attacks took placeover three separate areas of the city and were carried out by multiple teams of attackers. Almost four hours after theybegan the events ended with a dramatic and successful hostage rescue that will be the topic for today’s discussion.This episode of the debrief will have a slightly different format. My guest today is an active member of France’s eliteBrigade for Research and Intervention or BRI. Because of the nature of his current assignment and the nature of theirwork, it is critical that we maintain his anonymity. As a result, we will not be showing this episode on video or using ourguest’s real name.Timestamps2:00 – Policing in France – Structure and agencies5:15 – Origins, History, and Mission of BRI11:15 – Overview of the November 13 attacks on Paris12:52 – Location 1 - Stadt D’ France suicide bombers16:30 – Location 2 – Café and bar attacks in 10th arrondissement19:30 – BRI activation and staging22:35 – Location 3 – Bataclan theater attack begins27:45 – Street police arrival and entry31:30 – BRI arrival on scene and initial entry39:50 – First engagement with terrorists46:09 – Negotiations50:00 – Description of the HRT area52:30 – Assault1:05:00 – Clearing remainder of corridor1:09:00 – Effects of the event on team1:21:30 – Lessons learned from the Bataclan HRTLinksNetflix special on the Paris Attacks: Watch November 13: Attack on Paris | Netflix Official SiteTimeline and overview by France24 - Paris attacks: The investigation continues (france24.com)HSAC whitepaper on events - hsac-paris-lessons-learned_whitepaper.pdf (pepperdine.edu)

DescriptionThis is a very special joint episode between the CATO Podcast and the Debrief hosted by CATO President Brent Strattonand Jon Becker. Our guest today is Medal of Honor recipient Staff Sergeant Earl D. Plumlee. MSgt Plumlee received theMedal of Honor for his actions on August 28, 2013 in Afghanistan. We were extremely lucky to sit down with MSgtPlumlee after he spoke at the CATO Conference this year. In this episode we will hear the story of his amazing actionsthat day, talk about training, preparation, and mindset and learn from a true American hero.Timestamps2:10 Earl’s Career History6:35 Mission of Army Special Forces Units17:00 Arrival at FOB Ghazni20:00 Precursors of the Attack28:40 Day of the Attack33:00 Engagement Begins55:00 Earl and Drew Regroup66:00 Effects of Earl’s Training on His Response77:00 Embracing Weakness to Elevate Performance87:00 Stress Innoculation Lessons Learned90:00 Attention to Detail and Unit Culture98:00 The Meaning of the Medal of Honor to Earl103:00 The Need for Family and Work Life BalanceLinksMedal of Honor Presentation - Remarks on Presenting the Medal of Honor to Master Sergeant Earl D. Plumlee andPosthumously to Sergeant First Class Alwyn C. Cashe and Sergeant First Class Christopher A. Celiz | The AmericanPresidency Project (ucsb.edu)

About The Debrief with Jon Becker

The Debrief is an interview-based podcast that tells the stories of the leaders of some of the world’s top law enforcement and military units – individuals who navigate dangerous situations with their highly effective teams every day. Jon Becker founded AARDVARK at just seventeen years old. The company started out as a climbing equipment business, often selling gear to SWAT teams and operators. After attending law school and working in police litigation, Becker realized that the best way he could serve tactical operators was by producing and providing high quality gear and products that would enhance operator safety on the job. After AARDVARK’s expansion and success, Becker founded PROJECT7, a provider of purpose-built, scalable, and configurable tactical platforms. Throughout this decades-long journey, Becker has learned invaluable lessons about the lives and work of law enforcement and tactical operators, leading him to a deep understanding of the principles and core values behind highly effective teams. After keynoting for many years on the leadership of elite units and what he terms “culture-centric” leadership, Becker is putting those lessons into The Debrief, a non-profit podcast that serves the wider public. Although The Debrief focuses on the stories of tactical officers and team leaders, the audience is much more broad: leaders from all spheres, including business, entrepreneurship, communications, healthcare, law enforcement, and much more, will be informed and inspired by the lessons The Debrief has to impart. Jon and guests will cover conversations that are relevant to leaders of any field, including accountability, psychology, risk taking, and collaboration. The primary goal of The Debrief is to share these stories in the hopes of making us all better leaders, better thinkers, and better people. Learn more at thedebrief.live