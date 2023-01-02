The Debrief is an interview-based podcast that tells the stories of the leaders of some of the world’s top law enforcement and military units – individuals who ... More
Leaders & Legends - National Issues in Special Tactics - The NTOA Perspective – Thor Eells & Don Kester
My guests today are Thor Eells and Don Kester from the National Tactical Officers Association or NTOA which is the largest tactical organization in the United States. Thor is a retired commander from the Colorado Springs Colorado Police Department where he served for 30 years. The majority of which was in tactical response including serving as a swat operator, a swat team leader and a team commander. Thor is currently the Executive Director for NTOA after serving many years as a board member and a trainer. Don is retired from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in Arizona where he served as a SWAT team operator, team leader, team sergeant, training director and SWAT team commander eventually retiring as a DivisionCommander and Captain. Don is currently the training and education director for the NTOA after many years of service as a trainer and a board member.Timestamps02:00 – Thor’s background and law enforcement career05:00 – Don’s background and law enforcement career11:00 – The mission of the National Tactical Officers Association15:30 – The relationship between state associations and the NTOA20:30 – Police reform movements & the role of the NTOA as information provider37:00 – National standards for special tactics teams46:00 – Maintaining training standards with diverse team capabilities55:00 – The NTOAs role in supporting teams with subject matter expertise1:00:00 – The need to honest self-examination and debriefing1:05:00 – The roots of bad legislation and need for law enforcement to oppose it1:11:00 – No knock warrants, dynamic entries, and the NTOAs position paper1:32:00 – The counter arguments for dynamic tactics and no-knock warrants1:34:00 – Risk management and safety prioritiesContact InfoThor Eells - [email protected] Kester - [email protected] | National Tactical Officers Association
5/3/2023
1:39:10
Critical Incident Review - Medal of Honor Recipient - MSgt. Earl Plumlee
DescriptionThis is a very special joint episode between the CATO Podcast and the Debrief hosted by CATO President Brent Strattonand Jon Becker. Our guest today is Medal of Honor recipient Staff Sergeant Earl D. Plumlee. MSgt Plumlee received theMedal of Honor for his actions on August 28, 2013 in Afghanistan. We were extremely lucky to sit down with MSgtPlumlee after he spoke at the CATO Conference this year. In this episode we will hear the story of his amazing actionsthat day, talk about training, preparation, and mindset and learn from a true American hero.Timestamps2:10 Earl’s Career History6:35 Mission of Army Special Forces Units17:00 Arrival at FOB Ghazni20:00 Precursors of the Attack28:40 Day of the Attack33:00 Engagement Begins55:00 Earl and Drew Regroup66:00 Effects of Earl’s Training on His Response77:00 Embracing Weakness to Elevate Performance87:00 Stress Innoculation Lessons Learned90:00 Attention to Detail and Unit Culture98:00 The Meaning of the Medal of Honor to Earl103:00 The Need for Family and Work Life BalanceLinksMedal of Honor Presentation - Remarks on Presenting the Medal of Honor to Master Sergeant Earl D. Plumlee andPosthumously to Sergeant First Class Alwyn C. Cashe and Sergeant First Class Christopher A. Celiz | The AmericanPresidency Project (ucsb.edu)
4/12/2023
1:48:45
Leaders & Legends - Chief Phil Hansen – The Evolution and Leadership of Modern Tactical Teams
My guest today is a legend in the US tactical community Chief Phil Hansen. Phil recently retired after serving as the Chief of Police for the Santa Maria California Police Department. But prior to Santa Maria Phil retired as a Captain from the Los Angeles Country Sherriff’s Department where he served for 36 years. During his tenure at LASD he spent more than 24 years in full time tactical and emergency management positions, including nearly 20 years at the elite Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB). Phil has served as a board member of the National Tactical Officers Association since 1991 including serving as the Chairman of the Board. He is a member of the executive committee for the California POST SWAT guidelines, and has served as a board of inquiry member for LAPD and Oakland PD. Timestamps01:45 – Early Career and Start at LASD04:30 – Arrival at SEB06:00 – Evolution of Dynamic Entry & The War on Drugs11:15 – The Menu of Options for Narcotics Warrants 19:00 – Unit Culture, Constant Development, & Selection25:15 – John Kolman and The Origins of the NTOA35:00 – Development of California SWAT Standards. NTOA National Standards & Current Legal Attacks on SWAT51:30 – The Need for Effective Downward Information Flow and Information Sharing59:00 – Phil’s Time at Emergency Operations Bureau1:02:00 – Navigating Career Adversity1:08:00 – Santa Maria PD Career1:10:00 – Modern Issues in Special Tactics – Interagency Relationships 1:22:00 – Justifications & Reasons for Special Tactics Teams1:30:00 – Rapid Fire QuestionsContact Info Cell # (805) 994-9051Email: [email protected] RecommendedContrarians Guide to Leadership - Steven B. Sample and Warren Bennis – ISBN: 978-0787967079Going Pro, The Deliberate Practice of Professionalism - Tony Kern, Pygmy Books Publishing – ISBN: 978-0984206315Leading Change: The Argument for Values-Based Leadership – James O’Toole – ISBN: 978-0345402547Passion of Command: The Moral Imperative of Leadership – Col. Bryan McCoy – ISBN: 978-0940328372
3/22/2023
1:39:52
Critical Incident Review - Inside the Bataclan Hostage Rescue with a BRI Operator
DescriptionOn November 13, 2015, Paris experienced a series of coordinated Islamist terrorist attacks. These attacks took placeover three separate areas of the city and were carried out by multiple teams of attackers. Almost four hours after theybegan the events ended with a dramatic and successful hostage rescue that will be the topic for today’s discussion.This episode of the debrief will have a slightly different format. My guest today is an active member of France’s eliteBrigade for Research and Intervention or BRI. Because of the nature of his current assignment and the nature of theirwork, it is critical that we maintain his anonymity. As a result, we will not be showing this episode on video or using ourguest’s real name.Timestamps2:00 – Policing in France – Structure and agencies5:15 – Origins, History, and Mission of BRI11:15 – Overview of the November 13 attacks on Paris12:52 – Location 1 - Stadt D’ France suicide bombers16:30 – Location 2 – Café and bar attacks in 10th arrondissement19:30 – BRI activation and staging22:35 – Location 3 – Bataclan theater attack begins27:45 – Street police arrival and entry31:30 – BRI arrival on scene and initial entry39:50 – First engagement with terrorists46:09 – Negotiations50:00 – Description of the HRT area52:30 – Assault1:05:00 – Clearing remainder of corridor1:09:00 – Effects of the event on team1:21:30 – Lessons learned from the Bataclan HRTLinksNetflix special on the Paris Attacks: Watch November 13: Attack on Paris | Netflix Official SiteTimeline and overview by France24 - Paris attacks: The investigation continues (france24.com)HSAC whitepaper on events - hsac-paris-lessons-learned_whitepaper.pdf (pepperdine.edu)
3/1/2023
1:34:35
Leaders & Legends - Inspector Kevin Cyr - RCMP ERT
DescriptionKevin Cyr is an Inspector with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and is the current commander of the RCMP Emergency Response Team in British Columbia, which is the second largest tactical unit in Canada. Kevin has been with the RCMP for 22 years and has been with the team for 7 years. He has a master’s in law from Osgoode Hall Law School and is published internationally in law and criminology journals. He also teaches incident command at the Canadian Police College. Timestamps1:00 - His personal history and career path2:25 – Structure and functioning of the RCMP5:45 – Advantages and disadvantages of the Canadian policing model7:30 – Origins of RCMP SERT and ERT teams13:00 – The role of modern tactical teams14:30 – 2010 Olympics and ERTs transition to full-time teams17:15 – Current ERT team configuration21:00 – Decision-making and the trap of risk mitigation27:00 – Understanding the difference between cheap and expensive and effective and efficient in preparation33:15 – Weighing when to spend money vs. improving skills – understanding requirements38:00 – Tactical decision-making & analysis paralysis42:00 – Militarization of law enforcement45:45 – How overly aggressive law and policy can lead to tactical indecisiveness50:15 – How the standards we hold police to are unreasonable55:00 – How the origin stories for SWAT are complicating modern tactical response57:00 – Delegation of authority and decision making1:01:00 – Who should make tactical decisions?1:03:00 – How we should be training our future tactical leaders 1:09:45 – Rapid fire questions Contact Info: Kevin Cyr - https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevin-cyr-ll-m-b78206133 Books Recommended: Extreme Ownership - Jocko Willink and Leif Babin – ISBN# 250067057
