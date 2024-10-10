Episode Notes
The Boys are back and need to catch up on a lot since, like most of you, we've let a lot of work pile up during the holiday season. In this episode we talk about South Korea, Syria, Trump's cabinet, and then finish up with a long discussion on what the current situation involving health insurance and how we got here, and what we can do going forward.
Anyway, come have fun with us on December 15th at The Ruin Bar at 6:00 PM
159 S Main Street, Salt Lake City.
Please bring warm clothes, non-perishable food, or donate cash for school lunch debt.
1:33:25
#166 – Ouroboros Feat. Marshall Steinbaum
Episode Notes
The boys are joined by University of Utah Economics Professor Marshall Steinbaum (@Econ_Marshall) to discuss Kyle's trip through Hooligan violence in Amsterdam, and then the results of the election, and how those ivory tower eggheads screwed us all again.
1:32:27
#165 – The Finish Line Feat. Josh From TWOAPW
Episode Notes
Holy lord, we made it. Election Day.
Anyway, against our better judgement Greg and Jordan did an episode with Josh from The Worst of All Possible Worlds Podcast to look into the last few weeks of the Trump Campaign and make predictions that will either make us seem like prophets or the dumbest people on earth. Time will tell!
You can find Josh on Twitter @boshj, or Bluesky at @bosh, and you can find The Worst of All Possible Worlds on their Website or any podcast source.
1:33:26
#164 – A Dam Good Episode w/ Zak Podmore
Howdy! It's your BYM buds checking in with a new ep.
For this one, we had officially official BYM Southern Utah Correspondent, Zak Podmore, on the podcast. Before getting to the really good stuff, we chatted about all the garbage talk from the garbage rally at MSG, Trump being a sex criminal still, and more.
In our main segment tonight, and the real reason we made Zak come on the show other than making him learn about things against his will, was to talk about his fantastic new book: "LIFE AFTER DEAD POOL: Lake Powell's Last Days and the Rebirth of the Colorado River"
You should buy it and read it because it (red) rocks:
https://www.torreyhouse.org/life-after-dead-pool
I won't wax poetic about it in the description of a podcast episode, but you can hear me (Kyle) do that on the show because it is a beautiful, informative, and optimistic book about the reality facing an extremely key feature of the American southwest and how it all got to this point.
The extremely relevant and delightful outro music provided by Jackson Emmer: Houseboat Pontoon
1:13:14
#163 – Bonus: We have fed you all for 1000 years
Episode Notes
Greg and Jordan talk with members of the Teamsters 222 who are attempting to form a union with the Grocery chain WinCo. We discuss the challenges of organizing, the limitations of "employee owned and empowered businesses" and how to overcome crippling social anxiety to talk with your coworkers about organizing.
Follow the union on Instagram at: Winco Union Utah
Find Resources at the Utah Workers Center
And if you're interested in working for WinCo, go here
A Leftist perspective into the Utah experience.
Brigham Young Money is the place for all that and more! Join us for a magical left-wing journey through the Cool Zone, we're sure to make Brother Brigham proud.