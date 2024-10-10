#164 – A Dam Good Episode w/ Zak Podmore

Howdy! It's your BYM buds checking in with a new ep. For this one, we had officially official BYM Southern Utah Correspondent, Zak Podmore, on the podcast. Before getting to the really good stuff, we chatted about all the garbage talk from the garbage rally at MSG, Trump being a sex criminal still, and more. In our main segment tonight, and the real reason we made Zak come on the show other than making him learn about things against his will, was to talk about his fantastic new book: "LIFE AFTER DEAD POOL: Lake Powell's Last Days and the Rebirth of the Colorado River" You should buy it and read it because it (red) rocks: https://www.torreyhouse.org/life-after-dead-pool I won't wax poetic about it in the description of a podcast episode, but you can hear me (Kyle) do that on the show because it is a beautiful, informative, and optimistic book about the reality facing an extremely key feature of the American southwest and how it all got to this point. The extremely relevant and delightful outro music provided by Jackson Emmer: Houseboat Pontoon