Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
157 episodes
Inside the Castle - Ep. 173 The Future of Civil Works & Emergency Operations with Ryan Fisher07/30/2026 | 20 mins.In this episode of "Inside the Castle," we are joined by Mr. Ryan A. Fisher, Executive Deputy for Civil and Emergency Operations, for a wide-ranging discussion on the future of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Drawing from his extensive experience—from the district level all the way to the Administration—Mr. Fisher provides his perspective on modernizing the agency to deliver its national missions more effectively.
Listeners will hear about the "Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork" initiative, the critical role of trust and empowerment in executing projects, and the importance of creating a culture that embraces innovation. Plus, Mr. Fisher shares some exclusive breaking news about a significant milestone in his career. Join us to hear about the future of Civil Works, emergency response, and the commitment to delivering world-class engineering solutions for the nation.
Inside the Castle - Ep. 172 Build Strong With Us Series - the Caribbean District04/10/2026 | 34 mins.In this edition we talk with US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Florence Kessel with the Caribbean District. Florence has been with USACE for 10 years and has spent the last two years helping stand up the newly formed Caribbean District. In this episode we will discuss her path into USACE, he passion for the work she does, and what she has learned about USACE over the past year.
Inside the Castle - Ep. 171 Build Strong With Us Series - The Voices Behind "Build Strong with Us"03/27/2026 | 27 mins.In this special episode of the "Build Strong with Us" series, the hosts become the guests. Get to know the voices behind the microphone, Amanda Ray Marino and Warner Buckman, as they share their own unique journeys into and through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
This episode offers an inside look at the diverse career paths and opportunities for growth within one of the nation's most impactful organizations.
Inside the Castle - Ep. 170 "Stone by Stone" Series - 2025 USACE National Award Winners03/16/2026 | 13 mins.In the third installment of the "Stone by Stone" series for the "Inside the Castle" podcast, we celebrate the achievements of some of the 2025 USACE National Award winners. In this episode, we interview two winners: Norfolk District's Matthew S. Karlinchak and Sacramento District's Roxanne B. Carlson. Mr. Karlinchak is one the USACE Program Managers of the Year for his work on expansion for Arlington National Cemetery. Ms. Carlson is the 2025 recipient Hard Hat of the Year, which embodies dedication to quality assurance and safety enforcement in construction projects. This episode highlights the diverse talents and contributions within the organization that these award winners embody.
- From floodplains to the front lines, geospatial intelligence makes the map the mission. Inside the Castle sits down with Army Geospatial Center leaders George Ohanion and Randy Reynolds to show how the AGC delivers the data, tools, and training that keep communities safe and warfighters ready.
More Government podcasts
- The Chris Plante ShowGovernment, News, Politics
- Strict ScrutinyGovernment, News, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- SekulowChristianity, Government, Religion & Spirituality
- The Lawfare PodcastGovernment, History, News, Politics
- The Oath and The OfficeGovernment, News, Politics
- 5-4Government, News, News Commentary
- Red Eye RadioDaily News, Government, News
- The DSR NetworkGovernment
- The John Phillips ShowGovernment, News, News Commentary
- Civics 101Government, History, Society & Culture
Trending Government podcasts
- The Signal SitdownGovernment, News, Politics
- LondongradDocumentary, Government, News, Society & Culture
- Advancing HealthGovernment, Health & Wellness, Medicine, News, Politics
- A Podcast with Charlie Swenson - To Hell and BackGovernment, Health & Wellness
- Public Works PodcastGovernment
- Pandora's Box: The Fall of L.A.'s SheriffGovernment, News, True Crime
- Directly Current: EVs for All AmericaBusiness News, Government, News, Technology
- Ranking U.S. PresidentsGovernment
- The Emergency Management Network PodcastBusiness, Government, Non-Profit
- The Kevin Roberts Show with Larry O’ConnorGovernment
- Medicaid Leadership ExchangeGovernment
- The Virginia Press RoomGovernment, News, Politics
- EU ScreamGovernment, News, News Commentary, Politics
- The Last Breath — A Podcast About Death And DyingGovernment
- Cyber Focus: Cybersecurity, National Security, and Critical InfrastructureGovernment, News, Tech News, Technology
- Energy Policy NowGovernment, News, Science
- Stories of Special Forces OperatorsBusiness News, Fitness, Government, Health & Wellness, History, News
- The Permanent ProblemGovernment, History, Society & Culture
- Papyrus D پاپیروس توسعهGovernment
- Voices in Local GovernmentGovernment
- A Matter of DegreesDocumentary, Government, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Ninth CircuitGovernment
About Inside the Castle
This podcast is hosted by the Revolutionize USACE Civil Works team and is intended to share best practices and strategic insight with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff and external partnersPodcast website
Listen to Inside the Castle, The Chris Plante Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Inside the Castle
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.