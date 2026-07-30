In this episode of "Inside the Castle," we are joined by Mr. Ryan A. Fisher, Executive Deputy for Civil and Emergency Operations, for a wide-ranging discussion on the future of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Drawing from his extensive experience—from the district level all the way to the Administration—Mr. Fisher provides his perspective on modernizing the agency to deliver its national missions more effectively.



Listeners will hear about the "Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork" initiative, the critical role of trust and empowerment in executing projects, and the importance of creating a culture that embraces innovation. Plus, Mr. Fisher shares some exclusive breaking news about a significant milestone in his career. Join us to hear about the future of Civil Works, emergency response, and the commitment to delivering world-class engineering solutions for the nation.