Inside the Castle
This podcast is hosted by the Revolutionize USACE Civil Works team and is intended to share best practices and strategic insight with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff and external partners
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

  • Inside the Castle Program Spotlight - USACE National Hurricane Program
    The National Hurricane Program is a federal interagency partnership between USACE, FEMA, and NOAA, which provides technical services and studies throughout the hurricane threatened coastal states. The technical assistance is focused on hurricane evacuation and response planning, readiness, and operational decision making. Listen in as we talk with Marco Ciarla and Thomas Laczo about this critical program and the benefits it provides to the nation. To learn more about the program, visit: https://www.fema.gov/emergency-managers/risk-management/hurricanes The HURREVAC program just hit 25,000 registered users! To learn more about the HURREVAC application at: http://www.hurrevac.com/.
    5/5/2023
  • Inside the Castle Talks Sustainable and Innovative Military Construction
    In this episode Inside the Castle talks about sustainable and innovative military construction with Kathleen O’Neill, Dr. Christopher Thompson, and Dr. Robert Moser. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is supporting the Department of Defense and White House Administration’s efforts to reduce harmful impacts on the environment by incorporating innovation and sustainable materials in our building processes. Additionally, USACE partners with the Army, Navy, Air Force, and private industry to execute trial construction projects on military installations that meet the NDAA’s sustainability objectives. USACE has a goal to lower the lifetime embodied carbon emission* of infrastructure by at least 30% from established baselines and to incorporate sustainable materials. Listen in and learn how USACE is developing sustainable infrastructure solutions for the nation's bases, camps, posts and stations.
    4/19/2023
  • Inside the Castle Program Spotlight - Everglades Program
    Listen in as Inside the Castle talks with Eva Velez, Jacksonville District, about the Everglades Program. Learn how USACE is restoring, preserving and protecting the South Florida ecosystem as well as providing for the other water related needs of region.
    4/7/2023
  • Inside the Castle talks Principles Requirements and Guidelines with Dr. Gerald Galloway
    In this episode, Inside the Castle talks with Dr. Gerald Galloway about the Principles, Requirements and Guidelines (PR&G) and shares experiences from his career in water resources.
    3/24/2023
  • Inside the Castle Spotlight on Denver South Platte Public Private Partnership Project
    In this episode Inside the Castle spotlights the Denver South Platte Public Private Partnership project (P3). The South Platte River & Tributaries (Adams & Denver Counties), Colorado, Ecosystem Restoration and Flood Risk Management project is the fourth P3 project executed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Public private partnerships (P3s) are a tool that can accelerate delivery by providing significant upfront funding, leveraging appropriations while optimizing local participation, and promoting risk sharing in project delivery. Utilizing P3s can streamline delivery, share risk, and provide significant life-cycle cost savings. Listen in to learn how the Corps is working closely with the City and County of Denver to implement a locally led delivery approach for the entire project. This alternative delivery approach is expected to result in a savings of roughly $121-194 million and is anticipated to be delivered two-five years ahead of a traditionally delivered project.
    3/6/2023

About Inside the Castle

This podcast is hosted by the Revolutionize USACE Civil Works team and is intended to share best practices and strategic insight with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff and external partners
