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Inside the Castle

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters
Government
Inside the Castle
Latest episode

157 episodes

  • Inside the Castle

    Inside the Castle - Ep. 173 The Future of Civil Works & Emergency Operations with Ryan Fisher

    07/30/2026 | 20 mins.
    In this episode of "Inside the Castle," we are joined by Mr. Ryan A. Fisher, Executive Deputy for Civil and Emergency Operations, for a wide-ranging discussion on the future of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Drawing from his extensive experience—from the district level all the way to the Administration—Mr. Fisher provides his perspective on modernizing the agency to deliver its national missions more effectively.

    Listeners will hear about the "Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork" initiative, the critical role of trust and empowerment in executing projects, and the importance of creating a culture that embraces innovation. Plus, Mr. Fisher shares some exclusive breaking news about a significant milestone in his career. Join us to hear about the future of Civil Works, emergency response, and the commitment to delivering world-class engineering solutions for the nation.
  • Inside the Castle

    Inside the Castle - Ep. 172 Build Strong With Us Series - the Caribbean District

    04/10/2026 | 34 mins.
    In this edition we talk with US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Florence Kessel with the Caribbean District. Florence has been with USACE for 10 years and has spent the last two years helping stand up the newly formed Caribbean District. In this episode we will discuss her path into USACE, he passion for the work she does, and what she has learned about USACE over the past year.
  • Inside the Castle

    Inside the Castle - Ep. 171 Build Strong With Us Series - The Voices Behind "Build Strong with Us"

    03/27/2026 | 27 mins.
    In this special episode of the "Build Strong with Us" series, the hosts become the guests. Get to know the voices behind the microphone, Amanda Ray Marino and Warner Buckman, as they share their own unique journeys into and through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
    This episode offers an inside look at the diverse career paths and opportunities for growth within one of the nation's most impactful organizations.
  • Inside the Castle

    Inside the Castle - Ep. 170 "Stone by Stone" Series - 2025 USACE National Award Winners

    03/16/2026 | 13 mins.
    In the third installment of the "Stone by Stone" series for the "Inside the Castle" podcast, we celebrate the achievements of some of the 2025 USACE National Award winners. In this episode, we interview two winners: Norfolk District's Matthew S. Karlinchak and Sacramento District's Roxanne B. Carlson. Mr. Karlinchak is one the USACE Program Managers of the Year for his work on expansion for Arlington National Cemetery. Ms. Carlson is the 2025 recipient Hard Hat of the Year, which embodies dedication to quality assurance and safety enforcement in construction projects. This episode highlights the diverse talents and contributions within the organization that these award winners embody.
  • Inside the Castle

    Inside the Castle - Ep. 169 Mapping the Mission with AGC

    09/30/2025 | 35 mins.
    From floodplains to the front lines, geospatial intelligence makes the map the mission. Inside the Castle sits down with Army Geospatial Center leaders George Ohanion and Randy Reynolds to show how the AGC delivers the data, tools, and training that keep communities safe and warfighters ready.
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About Inside the Castle
This podcast is hosted by the Revolutionize USACE Civil Works team and is intended to share best practices and strategic insight with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff and external partners
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