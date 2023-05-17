The Constitution Study with Host Paul Engel – There are plenty of disagreements about what policy is best, but does anyone bother to see if those policies actually work? Want a scarier thought? What if these policies actually ARE working? Albert Einstein said that doing the same thing over and over against expecting a different outcome is the definition of insanity. But what if those...
5/22/2023
56:57
Is Government Rotten to the Core?
The Constitution Study with Host Paul Engel – With the release of the Durham Report, we have yet another example of the corruption that seems to be so evident in Washington, D.C. We should ask ourselves, is government corrupt by nature, or is it something else? While I’m sure, many of you may answer that question with a hearty “YES!” I think a closer look will show...
5/20/2023
56:45
The Most Difficult Question in the English Language Is “Why?”
The Constitution Study with Host Paul Engel – Years ago, I taught Sunday School, and for several of those years, I was teaching high-school-level teenagers. Every year I pointed out to my students that the most difficult question I would ask all year was, “Why?” What makes that the most difficult question for a group of Sunday School students? Because many of them...
5/19/2023
57:17
Warning! This Government Program May Be Hazardous to Your Health.
The Constitution Study with Host Paul Engel – I’m beginning to think all government programs should come with a warning label, just like the ones on cigarettes. You may think I’m being hyperbolic, but look at how many programs that were created to help us are now used to harm We the People. As Ronald Reagan said, “[A] government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life...
5/18/2023
57:16
Debt Ceiling: Money for Nothing?
The Constitution Study with Host Paul Engel – Does anyone else remember the Dire Straits song “Money for Nothing”? I think of that song just about every time I hear some people talk about the national debt and the debt ceiling and claim that we just need to raise the ceiling without worrying about spending. There are plenty of people who want to ignore the impact of our...