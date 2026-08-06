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THE CONSTITUTION STUDY

Paul Engel
EducationGovernment
THE CONSTITUTION STUDY
Latest episode

395 episodes

  • THE CONSTITUTION STUDY

    Who was really in contempt: Dr. Fauci or Congress?

    08/06/2026 | 57 mins.
    The Constitution Study with Host Paul Engel – The Senate Homeland Security Committee invited Fauci to testify, and he refused. Then the committee issued an illegal subpoena, demanding that he testify before the hearing, even though that subpoena violated the Fourth and Fifth Amendments to the Constitution. Then, when Dr. Fauci invoked his right against self-incrimination, not only...
  • THE CONSTITUTION STUDY

    Government grocery stores to license plate readers: Where is our consent?

    08/05/2026 | 57 mins.
    The Constitution Study with Host Paul Engel – Where did the People of New York consent to the City of New York running grocery stores with discount prices? Because I don’t believe either the Constitution of the State of New York or the Charter for the City delegates such a power to the city. Meanwhile, Tennessee is looking at legislation to regulate Flock and other Automatic...
  • THE CONSTITUTION STUDY

    Attacks on free speech

    08/02/2026 | 56 mins.
    The Constitution Study with Host Paul Engel – Free speech exposes ideas, challenges beliefs, and reveals character, which is why governments, media outlets, and cultural institutions increasingly seek to control it. From Canada’s hate-speech laws to American prosecutions and public attacks, censorship threatens open debate, accountability, and the public’s right to question authority...
  • THE CONSTITUTION STUDY

    Subsidizing our own decline!

    08/01/2026 | 57 mins.
    The Constitution Study with Host Paul Engel – If you want more of something, subsidize it. That’s how things work, right? Then why do the American people incent the very things they claim not to want? These abuses of power are leading us to the very tyrannical dystopia the Democratic Socialists of America are openly promoting for our future. Is that what you want this country to look like?
  • THE CONSTITUTION STUDY

    The rule of law—or the rule of party?

    07/31/2026 | 56 mins.
    The Constitution Study with Host Paul Engel – Remember that SAVE America Act? A lot of people have been promoting it for the “good” it will do for the country. Sadly, no one I’ve heard opposing it has mentioned that it violates the Constitution. In fact, Senator Schumer appears to have admitted that this would prevent 25 million people from illegally voting. That hasn’t stopped...
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About THE CONSTITUTION STUDY
America Out Loud Network © – The goal of this program is to help everyday people defend their rights by reading, studying, and understanding the supreme law of the land, the Constitution of the United States of America.
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