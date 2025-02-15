Inside Emergency Management: Tim Baldwin on Keeping Raymore Safe

Send us a textRaymore Emergency Management Director Tim Baldwin shares information on what his job entails, how residents can prepare themselves and their families for severe weather and other emergency incidents and how to get involved in the Raymore Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).Learn more about the City of Raymore's Communications Department at www.raymore.com/communicationsFollow us on Facebook, Instagram and Threads @CityofRaymoreMO