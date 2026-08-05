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North Dakota Outdoors Podcast

North Dakota Game and Fish Department
EducationGovernment
North Dakota Outdoors Podcast
Latest episode

104 episodes

  • North Dakota Outdoors Podcast

    Ep. 103 – Remember What You’re Doing It For

    08/05/2026 | 38 mins.
    In this episode of NDO Podcast we’re at Raab Wildlife Management Area visiting with Judd Jasmer, wildlife resource management supervisor, about the acquisition of this WMA, the rewarding work of transforming it and some of the other unique WMAs in his district. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
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  • North Dakota Outdoors Podcast

    Ep. 102 – Pedaling the Whooper Highway

    07/22/2026 | 42 mins.
    In this episode of NDO Podcast, Ron Wilson, North Dakota Outdoors editor, steps in as co-host to visit with Mike Forsberg, conservation photographer, and Andy Caven, habitat ecologist, on a rest stop in Bismarck along their 2,500 mile journey to pedal the whooping crane migration route from Texas to Saskatchewan. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
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  • North Dakota Outdoors Podcast

    Ep. 101 – The Only Bird That Matters is the Next One

    07/08/2026 | 39 mins.
    In this episode of NDO Podcast we’re onsite at the North Dakota Clay Target League State Tournament visiting with Brain Schaffer, department hunter education coordinator and league coach, and Adam Dunlop, coach, volunteer and parent, about the impact shooting sports has on kids, families and communities. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
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  • North Dakota Outdoors Podcast

    Ep. 100 – Lonetree WMA Was Almost a Lake

    06/24/2026 | 34 mins.
    In this episode of NDO Podcast we’re at Lonetree Wildlife Management Area visiting with Blake Schaan, wildlife resource management supervisor, about this unique WMA and the rest of his district, the first of several episodes highlighting the department’s seven wildlife resource districts. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
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    advertising.
  • North Dakota Outdoors Podcast

    Ep. 99– Walleye Workouts with Russ

    06/10/2026 | 34 mins.
    In this episode of NDO Podcast we’re onsite at Lake Sakakawea’s Douglas Bay for walleye spawning. Ron Wilson, Department North Dakota Outdoors editor, steps in as co-host to learn more about the significance of collecting walleye eggs from Russ Kinzler, Department Missouri River System fisheries management supervisor, a 33-year veteran of this annual spring operation. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
    for information about our collection and use of personal data for
    advertising.
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About North Dakota Outdoors Podcast
The official podcast of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. The mission of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department is to protect, conserve and enhance fish and wildlife populations and their habitat for sustained public consumptive and nonconsumptive use. Tune into this bi-weekly podcast to hear from wildlife biologists, natural resource managers, landowners, avid sportsmen and women and others about all things North Dakota outdoors. For more information visit gf.nd.gov
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