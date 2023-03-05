The official podcast of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. The mission of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department is to protect, conserve and enhance ... More
Ep. 19 – This Isn’t First-Class Flying
In this episode of NDO Podcast we visit with Department big game biologists, Bruce Stillings and Jason Smith about using aerial surveys to manage big game populations in the state, how these surveys are conducted, and how grueling, and sometimes dangerous, this work can be.
5/17/2023
Ep. 18 – It’s Okay to Let Kids Throw Rocks
In this episode of NDO Podcast we visit with Brian Schaffer, Department hunter education supervisor, and Jeff Long, Department outdoor skills coordinator, about our various outdoor education programs, the volunteers that make them possible, and just getting kids and adults introduced to the outdoors.
5/3/2023
Ep. 17 – Using Research to Improve the Way We Do Business
In this episode of NDO Podcast Cayla makes her return with Casey and they visit with Stephanie Tucker, Department game management section leader, and RJ Gross, Department upland game biologist, about the Department’s research philosophy, new turkey research in collaboration with University of North Dakota, other ongoing Department research projects and spring gobbler plans.
4/19/2023
Ep. 16 – Knee-deep in Snow and Wildlife Depredation
In this episode of NDO Podcast Casey visits with Bill Haase, Department assistant wildlife chief and Kevin Kading, Department private lands section leader, about the tough winter and the many short- and long-term tools and resources the Department can offer to landowners to address wildlife depredation, especially during winters like this.
4/5/2023
Ep. 15 – Reflections on North Dakota Fisheries During a Challenging Winter
In this episode of NDO Podcast Casey Anderson visits with Fisheries Division Chief Greg Power about ice fishing and what this year’s harsh winter is going to mean for fisheries going into the open water fishing season.
The official podcast of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. The mission of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department is to protect, conserve and enhance fish and wildlife populations and their habitat for sustained public consumptive and nonconsumptive use. Tune into this bi-weekly podcast to hear from wildlife biologists, natural resource managers, landowners, avid sportsmen and women and others about all things North Dakota outdoors. For more information visit gf.nd.gov