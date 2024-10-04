Why Humble People are Heroes?

In today's episode, Gary Zukav takes listeners on a journey into the essence of humbleness, a vital quality for creating authentic power. Humbleness, as Gary explains, is not about diminishing yourself or pretending to be less than others. Instead, it is the profound understanding that every soul's journey is equally as complex, meaningful, and challenging as your own. It is the ability to see the perfection in the Earth school and to recognize every experience - whether painful or joyful - as a gift for growth and spiritual development. Gary reveals how humbleness naturally emerges as you align your personality with your soul and embrace your soul's intentions: harmony, cooperation, sharing, and reverence for life. By practicing humbleness, you deepen your emotional awareness, make more meaningful choices, and connect with the unique gifts you were born to give. This episode is an invitation to see the world and yourself in a new, transformative way. What You'll Discover in This Episode: (00:37): The intentions of the soul - harmony, cooperation, sharing, and reverence for life - and their connection to authentic power. (04:35): The distinction between humbleness and humility and why humbleness is essential for spiritual growth. (09:14): How emotional awareness allows you to make choices aligned with your soul and avoid fear-driven behaviors. (12:26): The power of recognizing every life experience as a gift for growth and spiritual development. (18:40): The unique gifts each soul brings to the world and how honoring them creates meaning and humbleness. Embrace the Soul Step Challenge: Reflect on a moment when you felt true humbleness - when you realized the complexity and beauty of someone else's journey. Write this experience in your soul journal. Then, during your next interaction with someone, consciously view them not as their external "earth suit" but as a soul like you. Pay attention to what you sense about their emotions and intentions, and notice how this awareness deepens your own humbleness. Are you practicing judgment or discernment? Learn more as Gary explains the difference in this illuminating video.