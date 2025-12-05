Open app
The Black Swan Rising Podcast
The Black Swan Rising Podcast
Michael B. Rush
EducationHistory
  • 11) Enoch’s Timeline
    Send us a textProphecy feels distant until it starts rhyming with the headlines. We take Enoch’s “ten weeks” framework and walk it from antediluvian days to our turbulent present, testing the claims against biblical milestones, temple history, apostasy and reform, and the strange resurgence of phenomena in the skies. Along the way, we connect Enoch’s language about covenant houses and sevenfold instruction with Sinai, Solomon’s temple, the scattering of Judah, the Dark Ages, and a later wave of restoration that re-centers worship, covenants, and preparation.From there, we step into the contested ground of week nine: a world “written down for destruction,” the purging of wickedness, and the possibility of a millennial reset. We explore what that could mean in practical terms—rising geopolitical blocs, the BRICS challenge to Western finance, and the symbolism of the “whore of Babylon” mapped to modern systems built on leverage and opacity. Recent market stress around silver, export controls, and delivery shortfalls, plus Japan’s carry trade reversal and potential rate divergence with the Fed, all signal a financial architecture under pressure. Pair that with mounting UAP testimony and whispers about “watchers,” and the convergence becomes hard to ignore.This isn’t a call to panic; it’s a call to clarity. We make the case for spiritual-first preparation—seeking the Holy Spirit, renewing covenants, anchoring families—followed by prudent temporal steps that reduce fragility and increase flexibility. If Enoch’s timeline is even roughly right, the wise course is steady discipleship under stress: eyes open, hearts soft, hands ready to help. If this conversation sharpened your focus, share it with someone who needs a thoughtful take on prophecy and the present. And if you haven’t yet, subscribe and leave a review so more seekers can find the show.Support the showThey that seek shall find
    --------  
    1:08:00
  • 10) When “Stars” Fall From the Outmost Parts of Heaven
    Send us a textWhat if the most astonishing prophecy of our time isn’t hidden at all, but sitting in plain sight across Ezekiel, Revelation, Isaiah, Jeremiah, the Apocrypha, and early Restoration sources—waiting for us to connect the dots? We follow a breathtaking thesis: the Ten Tribes weren’t simply “lost,” they were preserved and hidden for a timed return that will rival the Exodus and reset the world’s balance of power.We begin Second Esdras, where we learn of a faithful remnant that leaves Assyria, crosses a stayed Euphrates, and vanishes to Arsareth—until the Euphrates dries to prepare the way for the return of “the kings of the East.” Jeremiah says no one will talk about the Red Sea after this; Isaiah asks whether a nation can be born in a day, then insists it will. We unpack how Revelation 9’s falling “star” and locust host, Isaiah 49’s highways through mountains, and Joel’s unstoppable army all hint of a spectacular convergence that will culminate in the greatest black swan event the world has ever seen. We also revisit early Latter-day Saint journals, hymns, and Millennial Star exchanges that remember provocative teachings about fragments separated from the earth and later restored—imagery that reframes “stars falling” and explains why “ice shall flow down” as highways rise in the deep. Layer in warnings about judgment beginning at the Lord’s house, and the picture sharpens: this isn’t sensationalism, it’s a callback to patterns God has always used. This is a call to watch and to prepare, not to panic. The seal that matters is faithfulness to Christ when counterfeit power dazzles. If the gathering of Israel is the plot and not a subplot, then studying these texts—Ezekiel, Revelation, Isaiah, Esdras, Joel, and the Book of Mormon—becomes an act of readiness. Listen, share with a friend who loves scripture, and leave a review with the passage that stood out to you most. Your insights sharpen this community and help more seekers find the show.They that seek shall find
    --------  
    1:41:09
  • 9) Four Faces, Flying Wheels, And A Whole Lot Of Trouble
    Send us a textIn this episode lay the ground work for some of the most important and fascination events of the last days. We do so by comparing the first twelve chapters of Ezekiel with the first twelve of Revelation. Ezekiel's vision starts with wheels within wheels blazing across the sky, four living creatures marked with the lion, ox, man, and eagle, and a throne ringed by a rainbow. Then we jump centuries ahead to stars descending from the heavens, hosts pouring out, and a world shaken by thirds—seas, skies, and people. We bring Ezekiel and Revelation into direct conversation and show how their shared symbols forecast both the fall of ancient Jerusalem and the global upheavals ahead of Christ’s return, with the House of Israel standing at the center of the story.We walk through Ezekiel’s enacted timelines foreshadowed by the Lord's command for him to lay upon his right and left sides for 390 and 40 days respectively—and discuss how this cryptic request foretold Judah’s fall by 70 AD and Joseph’s silence by 420 AD. Then we follow the hope: dry bones rising, two sticks—Judah and Joseph—becoming one, and Jeremiah’s audacious promise that the final restoration will rival the Exodus in power. Along the way, we compare Ezekiel’s “eyes and wings” technology with Revelation’s six‑winged creatures, suggesting a shift from assisted movement to fully magnified stewardship. It’s a framework that reframes the strange: Josephus, Yosippon, and Tacitus all report ominous signs in the skies before 70 AD, a historical pattern that helps make sense of modern UAP chatter without sensationalism.We also linger in Revelation 12, where the woman—Israel—stands in the heavens, receives the wings of a great eagle, and escapes the dragon bound to earth. Read alongside Deuteronomy 30 and Nehemiah 1, the “uttermost parts of heaven” hints at a preserved remnant beyond the reach of earthly powers, kept for a time and season. If Ezekiel describes departure, Revelation promises return. The throughline is covenant: the rainbow at the throne anchors judgment to mercy, and mercy to gathering. Expect counterfeit promises and bitter wormwood; expect the seal on those who mourn evil and refuse it; expect a restoration that unites records, tribes, and purpose.If you’re ready to see prophecy with fresh eyes—historically grounded, symbolically coherent, and focused on deliverance—press play. Then share it with someone who loves scripture and patterns. Subscribe, leave a review, and tell us: which parallel changed how you read Ezekiel and Revelation?They that seek shall find
    --------  
    1:16:30
  • 8) Audio Woes and UFOs
    Send us a textA studio confession kicks things off: we’ve been talking into a world-class microphone without the preamp it needs, and you’ve heard the consequences. Thankfully that is about to change, and it will make Rush's voice easier on your ears, if such a thing is possible. From there, we unpack highlights from a recent Congressional hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, where military witnesses described gigantic hovering craft, transmedium objects moving from sea to sky to space, and even a Hellfire missile that broke apart attempting to destroy a UFO.  We also spotlight Avi Loeb’s commentary on a peculiar space object sparking debate about origin and measurement. Love him or challenge him, Loeb models a useful stance: bold hypotheses tied to open data that is easily verifiable. Then we extend last week’s strange-beasts theme with two gripping recommendations: Matchbook Flashback episode 22, Lola Kansas Dogman and NDE, and The In Between’s The Trucker That Killed a Dog Man, Joe Wagner Story. These accounts push us to ask what makes a story credible, how patterns repeat across cases, and where folklore meets forensic thinking.The throughline is simple: improve the sound, sharpen the signal, and keep seeking with rigor. If you’re ready for better audio and braver questions about UFOs, space mysteries, and modern monster lore, you’re in the right place. Subscribe, share this episode with a curious friend, and drop your take: which account deserves a deeper dive next?They that seek shall find
    --------  
    5:09
  • 7) Beasts, Portals, And Prophecy
    Send us a textFire from heaven, a beast that speaks, and a mark that moves markets—Revelation reads like science fiction until it doesn’t. We connect the ancient text to startling modern claims: a hovering orange orb unearthed in Arizona, alleged portal tech in a Salt Lake City lab, and a Cheyenne Mountain meeting where disclosure and deception collide. Whether you treat these reports as credible, questionable, or somewhere in between, they sharpen a timeless challenge: when spectacle surges, how do we keep our faith steady?We walk through the scriptural backbone first. Revelation 13 outlines a second beast that dazzles the world, while Revelation 11 shows two witnesses holding Jerusalem for 1,260 days before a terrifying opponent finally overcomes them. Then Revelation 19 flips the script as the Rider on the white horse ends the charade. Alongside that arc, we share Joseph Smith’s striking commentary that John saw real beings—not mere symbols—capable of impacting the earth. For listeners new to Latter‑day Saint thought, we unpack why the LDS canon—Moses, Abraham, and the Doctrine and Covenants—assumes “worlds without number,” providing a framework for non‑human intelligences without discarding the core confession that Jesus Christ is Lord of all creation.From there, we test modern noise: testimonies about non‑human entities, Skinwalker Ranch oddities, and rumors of weaponized “end‑time theater.” The point is not to baptize every story, but to cultivate discernment. Spectacle is a poor proxy for truth. Fidelity to Christ, the witness of the Holy Ghost, and the fruits of charity remain the gold standard. As darkness flexes, grace scales; scripture promises not only pressure, but deliverance and restoration on a scale that silences kings.If this conversation stretched your thinking, follow and share the show to keep it moving. Leave a rating or review so others can find it, and tell us: what’s your framework for keeping faith when the unbelievable shows up at your door?They that seek shall find
    --------  
    1:15:16

About The Black Swan Rising Podcast

NEW EPISODES EVERY FRIDAYIn a world shrouded in mystery, The Black Swan Rising Podcast seeks to reconcile the inexplicable with the work and glory of God. From prophetic enigmas to historical anomalies, each episode explores events that defy conventional understanding—yet demand explanation if they are true. Because truth, no matter how strange, must harmonize with divine order. For too long, too many have stuck their head in the sand with regards to the paranormal anomalies that are becoming increasingly common place. The purpose of this podcast is not to convince what to think but rather help you to engage in the process of reconciling the mysterious mysteries of this world with your faith in an Almighty God, and in His Only Begotten Son - the Lord Jesus Christ. In doing so, we do not speculate for speculations sake. We do so because by seeking to understand the mysteries of God, we better equip ourselves for what’s coming down the pipeline—spiritually, geopolitically, and personally. Jesus taught that before He comes again the powers of heaven will shake, and even the very elect might be deceived. This podcast is my attempt at helping you to be better prepared for the coming Great and Terrible Day.
EducationHistoryReligion & SpiritualityChristianity

