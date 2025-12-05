9) Four Faces, Flying Wheels, And A Whole Lot Of Trouble

In this episode lay the ground work for some of the most important and fascination events of the last days. We do so by comparing the first twelve chapters of Ezekiel with the first twelve of Revelation. Ezekiel's vision starts with wheels within wheels blazing across the sky, four living creatures marked with the lion, ox, man, and eagle, and a throne ringed by a rainbow. Then we jump centuries ahead to stars descending from the heavens, hosts pouring out, and a world shaken by thirds—seas, skies, and people. We bring Ezekiel and Revelation into direct conversation and show how their shared symbols forecast both the fall of ancient Jerusalem and the global upheavals ahead of Christ's return, with the House of Israel standing at the center of the story.We walk through Ezekiel's enacted timelines foreshadowed by the Lord's command for him to lay upon his right and left sides for 390 and 40 days respectively—and discuss how this cryptic request foretold Judah's fall by 70 AD and Joseph's silence by 420 AD. Then we follow the hope: dry bones rising, two sticks—Judah and Joseph—becoming one, and Jeremiah's audacious promise that the final restoration will rival the Exodus in power. Along the way, we compare Ezekiel's "eyes and wings" technology with Revelation's six‑winged creatures, suggesting a shift from assisted movement to fully magnified stewardship. It's a framework that reframes the strange: Josephus, Yosippon, and Tacitus all report ominous signs in the skies before 70 AD, a historical pattern that helps make sense of modern UAP chatter without sensationalism.We also linger in Revelation 12, where the woman—Israel—stands in the heavens, receives the wings of a great eagle, and escapes the dragon bound to earth. Read alongside Deuteronomy 30 and Nehemiah 1, the "uttermost parts of heaven" hints at a preserved remnant beyond the reach of earthly powers, kept for a time and season. If Ezekiel describes departure, Revelation promises return. The throughline is covenant: the rainbow at the throne anchors judgment to mercy, and mercy to gathering. Expect counterfeit promises and bitter wormwood; expect the seal on those who mourn evil and refuse it; expect a restoration that unites records, tribes, and purpose.