NOTE: While you're certainly welcome to listen to this podcast in any order, I recommend listening in sequential order starting with Episode 1. I think you'll g... More

NOTE: While you're certainly welcome to listen to this podcast in any order, I recommend listening in sequential order starting with Episode 1. I think you'll g... More

About Filter It Through a Brain Cell

NOTE: While you're certainly welcome to listen to this podcast in any order, I recommend listening in sequential order starting with Episode 1. I think you'll get more out of it that way! Critical thinking is the most important skill you can have when you’re living in a world that seems to have lost its mind. Everyone out there is trying to tell you WHAT to think, I want to teach you HOW to think! In every episode, I’m exposing the logical fallacies & cognitive biases being used by advertisers, politicians, influencers, news outlets, social media memes, and maybe even your own best friend. Warning: listening to this podcast will cause you to see bad thinking everywhere! Welcome to the Filter It Through a Brain Cell Podcast!