The Appeal to Intuition Fallacy
Intuition can be a powerful tool, but we have to keep in mind that it's a gut feeling, not a fact.
5/16/2023
6:40
The Argument to the Future Fallacy
Unless you're Marty McFly from Back to the Future, you don't actually KNOW what's going to happen!
5/15/2023
7:36
The Argument to the Purse Fallacy
Does the amount of money you have make your arguments more believable or sound?
5/11/2023
6:43
The Appeal to Closure Fallacy
It's helpful to get closure after a traumatic event, but closure at any cost shouldn't be the goal.
5/9/2023
9:01
The Sherlock Holmes Fallacy
Surely the world's greatest detective wouldn't make an error in thinking...right?!?
Critical thinking is the most important skill you can have when you’re living in a world that seems to have lost its mind.
Everyone out there is trying to tell you WHAT to think, I want to teach you HOW to think!
In every episode, I’m exposing the logical fallacies & cognitive biases being used by advertisers, politicians, influencers, news outlets, social media memes, and maybe even your own best friend.
Warning: listening to this podcast will cause you to see bad thinking everywhere!
Welcome to the Filter It Through a Brain Cell Podcast!