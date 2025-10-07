Powered by RND
Common Denominator with Moshe Popack
Common Denominator with Moshe Popack
Common Denominator with Moshe Popack

Moshe Popack
BusinessEducation
  • What Real Estate Taught Me About Failure (and Success)
    Real estate can be one of the best wealth-building tools—but it will also humble you fast. I break down the biggest real estate mistakes I’ve made (and seen others make) so you can avoid them. From falling in love with a deal to ignoring the market cycle, these lessons cost me time, money, and stress—but they’ll save you from making the same errors.Here’s what you’ll learn:-  Why emotions can kill a deal (and why numbers never lie)- The importance of budgeting for hidden costs, theft & CapEx- How to navigate market cycles and rising interest rates- Why real estate is a team sport (and how to build the right one)- The difference between chasing short-term wins vs. long-term wealth🎙 Common Denominator PodcastWebsite: https://moshepopack.com/podcast/YouTube: @mpopackInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/mpopackFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoshePopackNewsletter: https://moshepopack.com/newsletter/
    4:40
  • The Science of Elite Performance: How Focus, Toughness & Longevity Separate the Best
    What separates the best from the rest? How do elite athletes, top entrepreneurs, and high performers think differently about work, failure, and health?Dr. Andy Galpin, PhD in Muscle Physiology, uncovers the science of human performance and longevity. From his humble beginnings in rural America to coaching world-class athletes and exploring the future of AI in health, Andy shares his insights on resilience, focus, and optimizing the body and mind.On this episode of Common Denominator, we explore: -The “performance anchors” that determine your results at any age-How elite performers balance skill, toughness, and focus-The truth about chronic disease, lifestyle, and sleep in modern society-What AI is really doing for health and where the future is headed-Lessons from failure, competition, and the value of hard workTIMESTAMPS: 00:00 Introduction: The Journey to Elite Performance08:45 Understanding Resilience and Sacrifice16:13 Health Focus for the 40-Something Male19:49 The State of Health in Society25:49 The Role of AI in Health32:36 Gratitude and Reflection on Success➡️ Like this episode? Leave a review here: RateThisPodcast.com/commondenominator🎙 Common Denominator PodcastWebsite: https://moshepopack.com/podcast/YouTube: @mpopackInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/mpopackFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoshePopackNewsletter: https://moshepopack.com/newsletter/
    32:24
  • How I Legally Reduce Taxes and Build Wealth With Real Estate
    Ever feel like you’re just paying rent…to the government?  That’s exactly how property taxes can feel, but they don’t have to work against you. In today’s episode, I break down everything you need to know about property taxes, why they matter, and how real estate can actually help you keep more of your money.I dive into the frustrations of skyrocketing property taxes, inefficiencies in government spending, and why accountability matters. I reveal how strategic real estate moves—like depreciation, bonus accelerated depreciation, and 1031 exchanges—can protect your income, grow your wealth, and turn those “tax payments” into a tool for long-term financial freedom.In this episode, you’ll learn:- Why property taxes feel like renting from the government- How your taxes fund communities—and where the system falls short- Smart ways Florida could use tourism to ease the burden on residents- Real estate tax strategies that keep more money in your pocket- How to grow wealth over time while legally minimizing taxesLike this episode? Leave a review here: https://ratethispodcast.com/commondenominator🎙 Common Denominator PodcastWebsite: https://moshepopack.com/podcast/YouTube: @mpopackInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/mpopackFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoshePopackNewsletter: https://moshepopack.com/newsletter/
    5:14
  • How to Turn Grief Into a Brand, a Movement, and a Mission
    What does it really take to turn grief into purpose, and build a life anchored in giving, creativity, and real human connection For Sarah Akiba, celebrity stylist and founder of the nonprofit “Angel Watching Over Me,” it started with loss. After her father passed away, she built community through support groups, opened safe spaces for girls in public schools, and launched multiple ventures—all rooted in service and soul In this episode of Common Denominator, we unpack how grief became Sarah’s superpower, how she balances creativity with entrepreneurship, and why alignment, not aesthetics, is what truly connects people. In this episode, you’ll learn:💔 How personal tragedy sparked a movement of healing and service👗 What working closely with Latin music’s biggest stars revealed about fame, trust, and humanity💡 How to build businesses from a giving, not taking, perspective☕ Why she’s opening a coffee shop to bring people back to real life connection🧘‍♀️ The power of intention, journaling, and walking away from performative hustle🎯 Why success starts with self-alignment, not comparison📱 Her rule for using social media without letting it use youLike this episode? Leave a review here: https://ratethispodcast.com/commondenominatorTimestamps:00:00 Intro: The Power of Giving Back02:02 Journey into Celebrity Styling06:02 The Human Side of Artists11:04 Navigating Trust and Connection15:03 The Birth of a Nonprofit20:02 Finding Purpose in Business24:45 Gratitude and Well-Being28:42 Consistency and Heart in EntrepreneurshipFollow Sarah: https://www.instagram.com/soakiba/🎙 Common Denominator PodcastWebsite: https://moshepopack.com/podcast/YouTube: @mpopackInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/mpopackFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoshePopackNewsletter: https://moshepopack.com/newsletter/
    31:07
  • How to Build Wealth Through Real Estate | Financial Freedom & Generational Wealth
    How to Build Wealth Through Real Estate | Financial Freedom & Generational WealthMost people chase quick money—but true financial freedom comes from owning assets. I explain why real estate is the #1 path to building long-term wealth and how you can get started today, even without millions in the bank.Here’s what you’ll learn:- Why 70% of worldwide wealth is in real estate- How property ownership protects you from inflation- Tax advantages like refinancing, depreciation, and trusts- Simple ways to start investing (duplexes, FHA loans, house hacking)- How to think long-term and avoid getting stuck on the sidelinesLike this episode? Leave a review here: https://ratethispodcast.com/commondenominator🎙 Common Denominator PodcastWebsite: https://moshepopack.com/podcast/YouTube: @mpopackInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/mpopackFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoshePopackNewsletter: https://moshepopack.com/newsletter/If you found this helpful, don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe so you never miss an episode of the Common Denominator Podcast!
    4:32

About Common Denominator with Moshe Popack

What values truly drive meaningful success—in business, leadership, and life? Common Denominator with Moshe Popack dives deep into the mindset, habits, and principles that connect us all. Each week, Moshe sits down with bold thinkers, entrepreneurs, and everyday heroes to share real stories and actionable insights that inspire personal growth, mental wellness, and purpose-driven success.
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement

