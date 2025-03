A MOTIVE - Try your best. The Universe's Greatest Secret explained. Andrew Tate.

Andrew Tate Explains the Secret to Winning: Why You Can't Fail if You Truly Try Your Best you cannot fail if you genuinely try your absolute best. Not 90%, not with excuses—100% effort, every single day. Life is a competition, and every goal you desire—the car, the house, the success—is also desired by others. To win, you must outwork and outlast everyone. This mindset separates champions from the rest. Whether it's in fighting, business, or relationships, those who make winning their sole focus always find a way. Success requires perseverance, determination, and the relentless will to attack every day as if there's no tomorrow. If you don't have what you want, ask yourself: Have I ever truly tried my best? Because once you do, success becomes inevitable. When you ACTUALLY try your best, you can't lose.