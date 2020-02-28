The United States Constitution
The U.S. Constitution
FINAL EPISODE: Amendments 22-27
Amendments 22-27 THANK YOU ALL FOR LISTENING! IT HAS BEEN A GREAT JOURNEY OF LEARNING, AND I HOPE YOU ENJOYED IT AS MUCH AS I DID!!!
Amendments 17-21
Amendments 17-21 *trying new format*
Amendments 11-16
Statesman Daniel Rock joins the podcast to discuss amendments 11-16
Amendments 1-10 [The Bill of Rights]
Apologies for the late upload, Anchor had a bug, but loopholes make the world go 'round and here we are!
Amendments 1-10 [The Bill of Rights]
Articles 6 + 7
Articles 6 + 7
The greatest legal document of human history... EXPLAINED.
