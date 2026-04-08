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The United States Constitution

The U.S. Constitution
Government
The United States Constitution
Latest episode

11 episodes

  • The United States Constitution

    FINAL EPISODE: Amendments 22-27

    03/20/2020 | 15 mins.
    Amendments 22-27 THANK YOU ALL FOR LISTENING! IT HAS BEEN A GREAT JOURNEY OF LEARNING, AND I HOPE YOU ENJOYED IT AS MUCH AS I DID!!!
  • The United States Constitution

    Amendments 17-21

    03/18/2020 | 8 mins.
    Amendments 17-21 *trying new format*
  • The United States Constitution

    Amendments 11-16

    03/13/2020 | 17 mins.
    Statesman Daniel Rock joins the podcast to discuss amendments 11-16
  • The United States Constitution

    Amendments 1-10 [The Bill of Rights]

    03/12/2020 | 23 mins.
    Apologies for the late upload, Anchor had a bug, but loopholes make the world go 'round and here we are!

    Amendments 1-10 [The Bill of Rights]
  • The United States Constitution

    Articles 6 + 7

    02/28/2020 | 8 mins.
    Articles 6 + 7
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About The United States Constitution
The greatest legal document of human history... EXPLAINED. Follow @PodConstitution and host @noahbruntmyer on twitter.
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