The Episcopal Church and Federal Advocacy

In our first episode of Episco-pols, we begin with the basics—who we are, what we represent, and how you can get involved. If you’ve just recently learned of our office, please consider this an invitation for you to get involved. If you’ve been a part of the EPPN for some time, even as a “green postcard person,” we hope this episode provides perspective you weren’t aware of, and perspective you can use to help bring more Episcopalians into our network. The Office of Government Relations aims to represent the policy priorities of The Episcopal Church to the U.S. government in Washington, D.C., and to influence policy and legislation on critical issues, highlighting the voices and experiences of Episcopalians and Anglicans globally. The office facilitates the Episcopal Public Policy Network, a grassroots network of Episcopalians engaged in the ministry of public policy advocacy. Learn more at https://www.episcopalchurch.org/ministries/office-government-relations/. MENTIONED IN THIS PODCAST: Act now through our Action Alerts. Join the Episcopal Public Policy Network today! Explore our resources to improve your advocacy.