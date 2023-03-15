Tune in to this public policy podcast to explore critical issues in federal legislation and policy, best practices for advocacy, and more, all aimed at equippin... More
Taking Stock of U.S. Engagement in Africa Webinar
Following the Biden Administration’s 2022 Africa Summit, just the second in history, there is a renewed focus on U.S. foreign policy in Africa. During this episode, a recording of a recent webinar, we explore the history of U.S. government engagement in Africa and reflect on ways to strengthen U.S.-Africa relations. Please join our international policy advisor, Patricia Kisare, and The Episcopal Church’s Africa partnerships officer, the Rev. Daniel N. Karanja, for this enlightening conversation and opportunities for further engagement.
The Office of Government Relations aims to represent the policy priorities of The Episcopal Church to the U.S. government in Washington, D.C., and to influence policy and legislation on critical issues, highlighting the voices and experiences of Episcopalians and Anglicans globally. The office facilitates the Episcopal Public Policy Network, a grassroots network of Episcopalians engaged in the ministry of public policy advocacy. Learn more at https://www.episcopalchurch.org/ministries/office-government-relations/.
4/27/2023
57:07
The Farm Bill: U.S. Domestic Perspective
This week, Alan Yarborough interviews Office of Government Relations (OGR) policy advisor Rushad Thomas about the Farm Bill. They discuss our federal food assistance programs, ways to make the programs better, and potential threats to the programs from Capitol Hill. Alan asks Rushad why The Episcopal Church cares so much about feeding the hungry, and Rushad bids OGR farewell as he prepares to transition out of his position. You don’t want to miss it!
4/13/2023
22:21
The Episcopal Church and Federal Advocacy
In our first episode of Episco-pols, we begin with the basics—who we are, what we represent, and how you can get involved. If you’ve just recently learned of our office, please consider this an invitation for you to get involved. If you’ve been a part of the EPPN for some time, even as a “green postcard person,” we hope this episode provides perspective you weren’t aware of, and perspective you can use to help bring more Episcopalians into our network.
