Behind The Scenes With Sheriff Jason Ard

n this episode of "Behind the Scenes with Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard", Captain Calvin Bowden joins the show as they discuss the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) program and its significance in protecting children in Livingston Parish from online predators. The Sheriff and Captain Calvin cover some alarming statistics of child exploitation, the proactive measures taken by LPSO, and the importance of community education and parental involvement in safeguarding children. Chapters00:00 Introduction to the Podcast and Its Purpose01:12 Understanding the ICAC Program09:45 The Impact of Internet Crimes on Children20:10 Community Education and Parental InvolvementTakeawaysThe ICAC program is crucial for protecting children online.Community education is essential in combating internet crimes.Parents must be aware of the dangers their children face online.Two out of ten children have been contacted by predators.Proactive measures by law enforcement can prevent child exploitation.Communication between parents and children is vital for safety.Understanding online platforms is necessary for parents today.The internet can be both a resource and a danger for children.Law enforcement is working hard to identify and arrest predators. • Parents should educate themselves about their children's online activities