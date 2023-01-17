Mailin’ It! - The Official USPS Podcast

As the official podcast of the United States Postal Service, Mailin’ It! takes you inside a thoroughly American institution, exploring the rich history of the U... More
Available Episodes
Encore Episode - Women in the Postal Service
The original “Women in Postal Service History” episode debuted March 15, 2022.
3/28/2023
33:31
Consumer Protection Week
Want to know about romance or “sweetheart” scams? In honor of National Consumer Protection Week, we’re sitting down with Andrea Avery from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to learn more about romance scams and the warning signs that someone may be getting caught up in one. We’ll also talk about prevention tips, what to do if you or someone you know has been a victim, and what’s being done on a larger scale to help cut down on these types of scams. Join us to learn more about how you can help protect your family and friends!
3/7/2023
32:25
Postal Customer Councils
In this episode, we learn all about a network of local organizations that help connect the Postal Service with large and small business mailers. This network is called the Postal Customer Council® (PCC®). Join us as we learn more about what PCCs are and how they help extend the Postal Services' efforts into local communities with Lindsey Taylor, the Postal Services' Director of Industry Engagement & Outreach. We’ll also dive into some of the great things PCCs have done and how they are essential to the Postal Services' success moving forward!
2/21/2023
18:14
A Day in the Life: Mail Carrier
This week, we get a special look into a side of the Postal Service most people don’t get to see! Join us as we talk about the day in the life of a Mail Carrier with Davita Lawrence, who has been a Mail Carrier with the Postal Service since 2020. We’ll dive into the training, route assignments, and what it's like delivering to businesses. Davita also shares some of her favorite things about the role, the support and community within the Postal Service, and her hopes for the future!
2/7/2023
31:06
The 2023 Stamps Program
In this episode, we welcome back Bill Gicker, USPS Director of Stamp Services to talk about the Postal Service’s 2023 stamp program. Join us as we’ll dive into the new and exciting designs commemorating historical figures, anniversaries, holidays, and more. We’ll also talk about the selection process, how long stamps remain on sale, and where you can look to find them!2023 Stamps: https://about.usps.com/newsroom/national-releases/2022/1024-usps-reveals-stamps-for-2023.htm
