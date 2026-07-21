Mailin’ It! - The Official USPS Podcast

As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, this special episode of Mailin’ It! explores how the country’s history has been documented for over a century in the corner of envelopes. Hosts Karla Kirby and Jeff Marino are joined by Smithsonian National Postal Museum Curator of Philately Daniel Piazza to examine how U.S. postage has evolved from simple delivery receipts into a "miniature scrapbook" that reflects American culture. Listeners will uncover the stories behind the stamps that have chronicled the American experience, from the 1865 Abraham Lincoln mourning stamp to an Apollo 11 master die that traveled to the moon in 1969, revealing how these miniature works of art have preserved the people, events, and achievements that shaped our country. Taken together, they map the story of a nation and reveal how its identity has evolved over time.



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