Mailin’ It! - The Official USPS Podcast

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89 episodes
- Step behind the scenes of a remarkable 90-plus year partnership between the USPS and the Library of Congress as NLS Director Jason Broughton shares how the Free Matter for the Blind program delivers specialized print and audio materials to millions of Americans with print disabilities. This episode goes through the evolution of the program’s technology stack and highlights the diversity of their 300,000-title collection.
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- As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, this special episode of Mailin’ It! explores how the country’s history has been documented for over a century in the corner of envelopes. Hosts Karla Kirby and Jeff Marino are joined by Smithsonian National Postal Museum Curator of Philately Daniel Piazza to examine how U.S. postage has evolved from simple delivery receipts into a "miniature scrapbook" that reflects American culture. Listeners will uncover the stories behind the stamps that have chronicled the American experience, from the 1865 Abraham Lincoln mourning stamp to an Apollo 11 master die that traveled to the moon in 1969, revealing how these miniature works of art have preserved the people, events, and achievements that shaped our country. Taken together, they map the story of a nation and reveal how its identity has evolved over time.
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- When a mysterious company filed a fraudulent foreclosure claim due to an alleged unpaid $3.8 million loan on Graceland, it sparked one of the most audacious real estate schemes in recent history. In this True Crime episode of Mailin’ It!, hosts Karla Kirby and Jeff Marino are joined by U.S. Postal Inspector Jan Bodón to uncover how the U.S. Postal Inspection Service foiled the plot to steal Elvis Presley’s iconic family home. Inspector Bodón takes listeners behind the scenes of the complex investigation, detailing how a trail of forged documents, digital breadcrumbs, and a burner phone led law enforcement from Tennessee to an overly ambitious fraudster in a small Missouri town. Tune in to this episode to hear the incredible twists that resulted in a nearly five-year federal sentence and gain insights on how to defend your home against deed fraud.
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- When a package arrives at your door, it’s easy to focus on what’s inside rather than what it’s shipped in—but the United States Postal Service is working to change that. In this episode, our hosts sit down with USPS Chief Sustainability Officer Jennifer Beiro-Reveille to unpack how the Postal Service is helping boost the “circular economy” by keeping packaging waste out of landfills. Discover how the USPS is turning throwaway materials like cardboard and shrink wrap into valuable resources, crushing its greenhouse gas emission targets, and how BlueEarth® services help securely and sustainably process e-waste and undeliverable mail. Tune in for this eye-opening look at how the USPS is ensuring its efforts with smart recycling, electric vehicles, and green innovation are moving customers towards a more sustainable future.
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- What actually happens after you drop a letter in a blue collection box or click “ship” on a package? And why does tracking sometimes look confusing even when everything is moving as it should? In this episode of Mailin’ It!, hosts Karla Kirby and Jeff Marino dive into the questions Postal Service customers ask most often and break down what is happening behind the scenes of the nation’s mail network. From package tracking and shipping costs to mail forwarding, delivery safety, scam prevention, and the rollout of new USPS delivery vehicles, we explore how the Postal Service handles the everyday situations customers encounter most and also learn about the online tools and customer support resources available to help make mailing and shipping easier.
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About Mailin’ It! - The Official USPS Podcast
As the official podcast of the United States Postal Service, Mailin’ It! takes you inside a thoroughly American institution, exploring the rich history of the USPS, going behind-the scenes of its present innovations, and discussing its dynamic future with organization and industry leaders. Join our host for a fun look at your United States Postal Service.Podcast website
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