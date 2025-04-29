Powered by RND
Tara Palmeri
  Laura Loomer Spills the Tea on Trump Infighting
    In her first sit-down interview since she wiped out Donald Trump's National Security team, Laura Loomer opens up to Tara Palmeri on camera about her relationship with the president. She revealed how, at 31, she earned a side door into the Oval Office and became one of his top advisors with the power to overrule his national security advisor Mike Waltz and fire top national security brass. Laura reveals never-before-shared details about that historic meeting and the video that she brought to the White House to expose one of Trump's top officials. She also shares details about infighting in the administration, her criteria for identifying Trump loyalists, the justification for firing officials, and why she believes she hasn't been hired despite Trump's personal requests. The media can't stop talking about Laura Loomer, but only Tara brings you Laura in her own words talking about her profound power in this administration in this rare, must-watch interview. Don't miss it! What do you think about Laura Loomer's influence and her relationship with Trump? Drop your comments below and join the conversation! Laura Loomer Opens Up About Her Relationship with Trump Chapters: 0:00 Tara previews her interview with Laura Loomer 1:38 Laura potentially joining the Trump administration 6:27 Why Hasn't Trump Hired Loomer? 10:51 Laura's Biggest Ally in the White House 15:03 Laura vs Mike Waltz 24:30 Laura's criteria 29:27 Will firings affect National Security? 33:37 Laura's friendship with President Trump 40:04 Who is Laura Loomer? 46:11 Laura's Defamation Lawsuit against Bill Maher 51:40 Laura's conversations with President Trump 56:28 Laura's connection to Kanye West 1:00:30 Laura's friendship with President Trump continued
    1:08:53
  James Carville vs. David Hogg Battle in Epic Clash over Democratic party
    Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg and political titan James Carville duke it out in a no-holds-barred debate on the future of the Democratic Party—and it's a must-listen! On the premiere episode of The Tara Palmeri Show, I challenged David to face off against James, and the sparks flew. From Hogg's bold $20M plan to primary "ineffective" Democrats to Carville's fiery "contemptible little twerp" jab, this clash of Gen Z passion and seasoned strategy is unforgettable.Who won? Did Hogg's vision for change outshine Carville's pragmatism? Watch to find out, then drop your take in the comments!
    46:55
  David Hogg Rages Against The Democratic Machine
    David Hogg UNLOADS on the Democratic Party's failures and shares his bold vision to shake up the establishment. In this explosive interview, Tara Palmeri grills Democratic National Committee vice chairman David on his controversial push to replace "asleep at the wheel" incumbents with younger, progressive challengers, backed by a $20 million war chest. David also drops a bombshell about what he regrets not telling President Biden face-to-face in the Oval Office. Plus, Tara challenges David to a LIVE debate with Democratic strategist James Carville—will he accept? What do you think—can David Hogg's strategy save the Democrats, or is it a risky move? And who wins in a Hogg vs. Carville showdown? Drop your thoughts in the comments! Welcome to the FIRST episode of The Tara Palmeri Show!
    43:31
  Welcome to the Tara Palmeri Show
    Tara Palmeri is one of the most feared and fearless reporters in Washington, D.C. She has 15 years of experience covering national politics and foreign affairs. She was formerly a White House Correspondent for ABC News where she covered the first Trump administration. She was the Chief National Correspondent for POLITICO during the Biden administration. She has been a political analyst for CNBC, CBS and CNN. She started her career as a columnist for the Washington Examiner and then went on to report for the New York Post. She was a foreign correspondent for POLITICO Europe, where she covered international affairs, including Brexit. She wrote a weekly newsletter for Puck and previously hosted the Ringer's election podcast "Somebody's Gotta Win." Tara also hosted two acclaimed podcasts on Jeffrey Epstein, "Broken: Jeffrey Epstein" and "Power: The Maxwells." She is the author of a top newsletter on Substack called "The Red Letter." For more of her reporting, subscribe to her weekly newsletter "The Red Letter." https://www.tarapalmeri.com/subscribe Subscribe to the Tara Palmeri Show on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TaraPalmeri To support her mission of independent journalism, consider donating to her GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/0c46f9a5 Follow Tara Palmeri on Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/tarapalmeri/ https://x.com/tarapalmeri https://www.tiktok.com/@tarapalmeri For inquiries, email: [email protected]
    2:23

Tara Palmeri is one of the most feared and fearless journalists in Washington, D.C. As a deeply-sourced reporter, she brings her audience inside the machinations of the highest level of power. Her quick wit and unvarnished reporting goes beyond the headlines, offering a deeper understanding of the intrigues of the permanent political class. This show is not about platitudes. Rather it's about what's really happening at the highest levels of power and the inside conversation. Tara has 15 years of experience covering national politics and foreign affairs. She was formerly a White House Correspondent for ABC News, where she covered the first Trump administration. She was the Chief National Correspondent for POLITICO during the Biden administration. She has been a political analyst for CNBC, CBS and CNN. She started her career as a columnist for the Washington Examiner and reported for the New York Post. She was a foreign correspondent for POLITICO Europe, where she covered international affairs. She wrote a weekly newsletter for Puck and hosted The Ringer's election podcast "Somebody's Gotta Win." Tara also hosted two acclaimed podcasts on Jeffrey Epstein: "Broken: Jeffrey Epstein" and "Power: The Maxwells."
