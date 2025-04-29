In her first sit-down interview since she wiped out Donald Trump’s National Security team, Laura Loomer opens up to Tara Palmeri on camera about her relationship with the president. She revealed how, at 31, she earned a side door into the Oval Office and became one of his top advisors with the power to overrule his national security advisor Mike Waltz and fire top national security brass. Laura reveals never-before-shared details about that historic meeting and the video that she brought to the White House to expose one of Trump’s top officials. She also shares details about infighting in the administration, her criteria for identifying Trump loyalists, the justification for firing officials, and why she believes she hasn’t been hired despite Trump’s personal requests.
The media can’t stop talking about Laura Loomer, but only Tara brings you Laura in her own words talking about her profound power in this administration in this rare, must-watch interview. Don’t miss it!
Tara Palmeri is one of the most feared and fearless reporters in politics. She has 15 years of experience covering national politics and foreign affairs. She was formerly a White House Correspondent for ABC News where she covered the first Trump administration. She was the chief National Correspondent for POLITICO during the Biden administration. She has been a political analyst for CNBC, CBS and CNN. She started her career as a columnist for the Washington Examiner and then went on to report for the New York Post. She was a foreign correspondent for POLITICO Europe, where she covered international affairs, including Brexit. She hosts the Ringer's political podcast "Somebody's Gotta Win" and wrote a column for Puck. Tara also hosted two acclaimed podcasts on Jeffrey Epstein, "Broken: Jeffrey Epstein" and "Power: The Maxwells."
Laura Loomer Opens Up About Her Relationship with Trump
Chapters:
0:00 Tara previews her interview with Laura Loomer
1:38 Laura potentially joining the Trump administration
6:27 Why Hasn't Trump Hired Loomer?
10:51 Laura's Biggest Ally in the White House
15:03 Laura vs Mike Waltz
24:30 Laura's criteria
29:27 Will firings affect National Security?
33:37 Laura's friendship with President Trump
40:04 Who is Laura Loomer?
46:11 Laura's Defamation Lawsuit against Bill Maher
51:40 Laura's conversations with President Trump
56:28 Laura's connection to Kanye West
1:00:30 Laura's friendship with President Trump continued