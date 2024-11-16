"#Jews are not in the oppression business, there's no money in it!" | EP 17 Elon Gold
Welcome to the 17th episode of "Here I Am with Shai Davidai," a podcast that delves into the rising tide of antisemitism through insightful discussions with top Jewish advocates. In this engaging episode, Shai welcomes comedian Elon Gold, known for his stand-up specials and appearances on shows like "Curb Your Enthusiasm." The conversation kicks off with humor as Elon discusses the challenges of being a comedian and an Orthodox Jew, sharing anecdotes about balancing religious observance with his career. He humorously recounts being fired from a TV show for refusing to work on Shabbat. The discussion transitions to more serious topics, including the power of social media and fame in activism. Elon reflects on a viral moment where he stood up against injustice, emphasizing the importance of using newfound fame to amplify important messages. Elon and Shai delve into the complexities of Jewish identity, anti-Semitism, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. They explore the double standards faced by Jews and the challenges of addressing stereotypes and misinformation. Elon shares personal experiences of anti-Semitism, including a disturbing encounter in Los Angeles, and discusses the broader implications of these incidents. Throughout the episode, Elon balances humor with poignant insights, highlighting the role of comedy in addressing serious issues. He emphasizes the importance of laughter as a form of healing and resilience, especially in times of crisis. The episode concludes with a reflection on the power of words and the responsibility of comedians and public figures to use their platforms wisely. Elon Gold's unique blend of humor and advocacy offers a thought-provoking perspective on the intersection of comedy, identity, and activism.
"Do you really wanna know? F*** you #zionist!" | EP 16 Leat Corinne
Welcome to the 16th episode of "Here I Am with Shai Davidai," a podcast that delves into the rising tide of antisemitism through insightful discussions with top Jewish advocates. In this compelling episode, Shai sits down with Leat, a passionate activist dedicated to advocating for the release of hostages held by Hamas. Leat shares her unique upbringing in a deeply Israeli household in New York, where her parents instilled a strong sense of Israeli identity, despite living in the U.S. She recounts her decision to move to Israel after high school, where she attended Tel Aviv University and served in the IDF, experiences that deeply shaped her connection to Israel. Leat describes the pivotal moment on October 7th when she learned that her cousin Omer was kidnapped by Hamas during a music festival. This personal tragedy propelled her into action, initially focusing on fundraising for IDF soldiers and later shifting her efforts to advocate for the hostages' release. She details her journey of organizing support, including raising significant funds and speaking at protests, and her interactions with lawmakers to push for humanitarian resolutions. The interview also covers Leat's arrest in Washington D.C. for wearing a protest shirt, an experience she describes as both terrifying and enlightening, deepening her empathy for the hostages. Throughout the conversation, Leat emphasizes her commitment to Jewish civil rights and the importance of humanizing the hostages' stories to garner broader support. Her story is one of resilience, activism, and unwavering dedication to her people, offering a powerful narrative of personal and collective struggle.
Chutzpah is a #Jewish superpower | EP 15 Julie Silverstein & Tammy Schlossberg
Welcome to the 15th episode of "Here I Am with Shai Davidai," a podcast that delves into the rising tide of antisemitism through insightful discussions with top Jewish advocates. In this episode, the host interviews Julie Silverstein and Tammy Schlossberg, co-authors of "Chutzpah Girls," a book celebrating Jewish women throughout history. The discussion delves into the inspiration behind the book, highlighting stories of Jewish women who have shown courage and resilience. The authors share personal anecdotes and discuss the significance of Jewish heritage and identity, especially in the context of recent events in Israel. They emphasize the importance of storytelling in preserving cultural history and inspiring future generations. The episode also touches on the concept of "chutzpah" and its role in Jewish women's history, offering insights into how these stories can empower listeners today. Join us as we shed light on these critical conversations and work towards a future free from hate.
From #RealityTV to reality check: Lizzy's exit from #realhousewivesofnyc | EP 14 Lizzy Savetsky
Welcome to the 14th episode of "Here I Am with Shai Davidai," a podcast that delves into the rising tide of antisemitism through insightful discussions with top Jewish advocates. In this interview with Lizzy Savetsky, a digital advocate known for her activism on social media and in protests. Lizzy discusses her journey to becoming observant in her Jewish faith, her experiences growing up in Fort Worth, Texas, and her advocacy for Jewish people and Israel. She shares her challenges, including facing antisemitism, particularly when she was cast for "The Real Housewives of New York" and the backlash she received. Lizzy also talks about her family's involvement in activism, including her husband Ira's pro bono work for victims of antisemitic attacks. The conversation touches on broader themes of Jewish identity, antisemitism, and advocacy for Jewish civil rights. Join us as we shed light on these critical conversations and work towards a future free from hate.
From Big Bang Theory to Big Bold #Zionist | EP 13 Mayim Bialik
Welcome to the 13th episode of "Here I Am with Shai Davidai," a podcast that delves into the rising tide of antisemitism through insightful discussions with top Jewish advocates. In this engaging conversation, host Shai Davidai interviews actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik. The discussion covers a wide range of topics, starting with Mayim's multifaceted identity as an actor, neuroscientist, and proud Zionist. They delve into her experiences in Hollywood, where she often faced challenges due to her Jewish identity and distinctive features. Mayim shares her journey of embracing her Jewish identity publicly, despite the pressures to conform to Hollywood's standards. The conversation shifts to the impact of social media and the role Mayim played in amplifying voices during significant events, highlighting her influence in spreading important messages. They discuss the complexities of Zionism and anti-Semitism, particularly in the context of recent global events, and Mayim's efforts to educate and advocate for Jewish civil rights. Mayim reflects on her family history, including her connection to the poet laureate of Israel, Chaim Nachman Bialik, and how this heritage influences her activism. The dialogue also touches on the challenges of maintaining Jewish identity in the diaspora and the importance of storytelling in preserving cultural heritage. The interview concludes with a discussion on Mayim's current projects, including a film about Yeshiva University's basketball team, and her thoughts on the future of Jewish representation in media. Throughout the conversation, Mayim's passion for her heritage and her commitment to advocacy shine through, offering viewers a deep insight into her personal and professional life. Join us as we shed light on these critical conversations and work towards a future free from hate.
Here I Am with Shai Davidai explores the rising tide of anti-semitism through discussions with the top Jewish voices in this ongoing battle. Shai Davidai, a Professor at Columbia University, became well known for his viral speech against hate towards Jews on Columbia's campus. Since then, he has been an active voice in this controversy. Shai now brings the voices of hope together in this groundbreaking podcast.