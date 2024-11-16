Listen to Here I Am With Shai Davidai in the App

"#Jews are not in the oppression business, there's no money in it!" | EP 17 Elon Gold

About Here I Am With Shai Davidai

Here I Am with Shai Davidai explores the rising tide of anti-semitism through discussions with the top Jewish voices in this ongoing battle. Shai Davidai, a Professor at Columbia University, became well known for his viral speech against hate towards Jews on Columbia's campus. Since then, he has been an active voice in this controversy. Shai now brings the voices of hope together in this groundbreaking podcast.