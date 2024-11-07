Powered by RND
5-4 is a podcast about how much the Supreme Court sucks. It's a progressive and occasionally profane take on the ideological battles at the heart of the Court's...
GovernmentNewsNews Commentary

  • First as Farce, Then as Tragedy
    Damn you, Merrick Garland. This all could have been avoided... With the election now over, we digest what happened with our friends Jay Willis from Balls & Strikes and journalist Josie Duffy Rice.You can subscribe to 5-4 Premium on Patreon, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.5-4 is presented by Prologue Projects. This episode was produced by Dustin DeSoto. Leon Neyfakh and Andrew Parsons provide editorial support. Our researcher is Jonathan DeBruin, and our website was designed by Peter Murphy. Our artwork is by Teddy Blanks at Chips NY, and our theme song is by Spatial Relations.Follow the show at @fivefourpod on most platforms. On Twitter, find Peter @The_Law_Boy and Rhiannon @AywaRhiannon. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:08:54
  • The Year Ahead for Trans Rights [UNLOCKED]
    With a second Trump presidency on the horizon, we look ahead to how trans rights will be under attack. 5-4 is presented by Prologue Projects. This episode was produced by Dustin DeSoto. Leon Neyfakh and Andrew Parsons provide editorial support. Our researcher is Jonathan DeBruin, and our website was designed by Peter Murphy. Our artwork is by Teddy Blanks at Chips NY, and our theme song is by Spatial Relations.Follow the show at @fivefourpod on most platforms. On Twitter, find Peter @The_Law_Boy and Rhiannon @AywaRhiannon. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    49:00
  • Movie Review: My Cousin Vinny [TEASER]
    Only subscribers get to hear the rest of our delightful review of My Cousin Vinny, which we consider one of the best courtroom movies ever. It's Joe Pesci and Marisa Tomei. What's not to love? To hear the whole episode, subscribe to 5-4 Premium on Patreon, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify. Bonus content, access to a vibrant 5-4 Slack community, and occasional denunciations of listeners who disappoint us.5-4 is presented by Prologue Projects. This episode was produced by Dustin DeSoto. Leon Neyfakh and Andrew Parsons provide editorial support. Our researcher is Jonathan DeBruin, and our website was designed by Peter Murphy. Our artwork is by Teddy Blanks at Chips NY, and our theme song is by Spatial Relations.Follow the show at @fivefourpod on most platforms. On Twitter, find Peter @The_Law_Boy and Rhiannon @AywaRhiannon. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    4:45
  • Elon Musk’s War on Workers
    How America’s morally and physically ugliest billionaires are plotting to destroy labor rights.You can subscribe to 5-4 Premium on Patreon, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify. If you're not a 5-4 Premium member, you're not hearing every episode. To get first dibs on live show tickets, dig into our Premium episode catalog, join our Slack community, and more, subscribe at fivefourpod.com/support.5-4 is presented by Prologue Projects. This episode was produced by Madeline Kaplan. Leon Neyfakh and Andrew Parsons provide editorial support. Our website was designed by Peter Murphy. Our artwork is by Teddy Blanks at Chips NY, and our theme song is by Spatial Relations.Follow the show at @fivefourpod on most platforms. On Twitter, find Peter @The_Law_Boy and Rhiannon @AywaRhiannon. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    48:18
  • The Coming Battle Over Reproductive Rights
    Could a national abortion ban already be in the works? A majority of Americans say no thank you, but as we know, that doesn't matter... *cough* Roe V Wade *cough*If you're not a 5-4 Premium member, you're not hearing every episode! To get first dibs on live show tickets, dig into our Premium episode catalog, membership in our Slack community, and more, join at fivefourpod.com/support.You can subscribe to 5-4 Premium on Patreon, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.5-4 is presented by Prologue Projects. This episode was produced by Dustin DeSoto. Leon Neyfakh and Andrew Parsons provide editorial support. Our researcher is Jonathan DeBruin, and our website was designed by Peter Murphy. Our artwork is by Teddy Blanks at Chips NY, and our theme song is by Spatial Relations.Follow the show at @fivefourpod on most platforms. On Twitter, find Peter @The_Law_Boy and Rhiannon @AywaRhiannon. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    51:15

About 5-4

5-4 is a podcast about how much the Supreme Court sucks. It's a progressive and occasionally profane take on the ideological battles at the heart of the Court's most important landmark cases; an irreverent tour of all the ways in which the law is shaped by politics. Subscribe to our access our premium episodes & much more at fivefourpod.com/supportListen each week as hosts Peter, Michael, and Rhiannon dismantle the Justices’ legal reasoning on hot-button issues like affirmative action, gun rights, and campaign finance, and use dark humor to reveal the high court's biases. Presented by Slow Burn co-creator Leon Neyfakh, and hosted by Rhiannon Hamam, Peter Shamshiri, and Michael Morbius. 5-4 is a production of Prologue Projects. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
