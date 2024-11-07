The Coming Battle Over Reproductive Rights

Could a national abortion ban already be in the works? A majority of Americans say no thank you, but as we know, that doesn't matter... *cough* Roe V Wade *cough*If you're not a 5-4 Premium member, you're not hearing every episode! To get first dibs on live show tickets, dig into our Premium episode catalog, membership in our Slack community, and more, join at fivefourpod.com/support.You can subscribe to 5-4 Premium on Patreon, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.5-4 is presented by Prologue Projects. This episode was produced by Dustin DeSoto. Leon Neyfakh and Andrew Parsons provide editorial support. Our researcher is Jonathan DeBruin, and our website was designed by Peter Murphy. Our artwork is by Teddy Blanks at Chips NY, and our theme song is by Spatial Relations.Follow the show at @fivefourpod on most platforms. On Twitter, find Peter @The_Law_Boy and Rhiannon @AywaRhiannon. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.