Empires of Ideas: Higher Education in China and the United States

In this episode of the China in the World podcast, Paul Haenle speaks with William C. Kirby, T.M. Chang Professor of China Studies and Spangler Family Professor of Business Administration at Harvard University. The discussion highlights Dr. Kirby’s new book, Empires of Ideas: Creating the Modern University from Germany to America to China (Harvard University Press: 2022). Kirby’s book chronicles two revolutions in higher education over the last two centuries–the birth of the research university and its integration with the liberal education model–drawing illuminating comparisons between notable universities in the United States, Germany, and China. Haenle and Kirby also discuss current events such as the Biden administration’s economic policy toward China, articulated in recent speeches by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, as well as rising U.S.-China tensions over Taiwan.William C. Kirby is the T. M. Chang Professor of China Studies at Harvard University and Spangler Family Professor of Business Administration at the Harvard Business School. He is a Harvard University Distinguished Service Professor. He serves as Chairman of the Harvard China Fund, the University's academic venture fund for China, and Faculty Chair of the Harvard Center Shanghai, Harvard's first University-wide center located outside the United States. A historian of modern China, Kirby's work examines contemporary China's business, economic, and political development in an international context. He writes and teaches on the growth of modern companies in China (Chinese and foreign; state-owned and private); Chinese corporate law and company structure; business relations across Greater China (PRC, Taiwan, Hong Kong); and China's relations with the United States and Europe.Empire of Ideas can be purchased here: https://www.hup.harvard.edu/catalog.php?isbn=9780674737716