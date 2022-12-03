Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Federal Public Defender, WVS - A Federal Criminal Law Podcast
In Plain Cite is a podcast about developments in federal criminal defense law, focusing on the US Supreme Court and the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, produce... More
Available Episodes

5 of 77
  • Ep 77 May 2023 Fourth Circuit and Supreme Court Update
    Jonathan Byrne discusses recent Supreme Court and Fourth Circuit decisions.
    5/15/2023
    28:14
  • Ep 76 April 2023 Fourth Circuit Update
    Jonathan Byrne and Jeremy Thompson of the District of South Carolina Federal Public Defender Office discuss recent Fourth Circuit decisions.
    4/5/2023
    44:24
  • Ep 75 March 2023 Fourth Circuit Update
    Jonathan Byrne and Alicia Penn District of South Carolina Federal Public Defender Office discuss recent Fourth Circuit decisions.
    3/23/2023
    33:35
  • Ep 74 February 2023 Fourth Circuit Update
    Jonathan Byrne and Josh Carpenter of the Western District of North Carolina Federal Public Defender Office discuss recent Fourth Circuit decisions.
    2/13/2023
    36:09
  • Ep 73 December 2022 Fourth Circuit Update
    Jonathan Byrne and Andrew Grindrod of the Eastern District of Virginia Federal Public Defender Office discuss recent Fourth Circuit decisions.
    12/19/2022
    34:07

About In Plain Cite

In Plain Cite is a podcast about developments in federal criminal defense law, focusing on the US Supreme Court and the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, produced by the Federal Public Defender Office in the Southern District of West Virginia.
