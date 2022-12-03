In Plain Cite
Federal Public Defender, WVS - A Federal Criminal Law Podcast
In Plain Cite is a podcast about developments in federal criminal defense law, focusing on the US Supreme Court and the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, produce...
More
Ep 77 May 2023 Fourth Circuit and Supreme Court Update
Jonathan Byrne discusses recent Supreme Court and Fourth Circuit decisions.
Ep 76 April 2023 Fourth Circuit Update
Jonathan Byrne and Jeremy Thompson of the District of South Carolina Federal Public Defender Office discuss recent Fourth Circuit decisions.
Ep 75 March 2023 Fourth Circuit Update
Jonathan Byrne and Alicia Penn District of South Carolina Federal Public Defender Office discuss recent Fourth Circuit decisions.
Ep 74 February 2023 Fourth Circuit Update
Jonathan Byrne and Josh Carpenter of the Western District of North Carolina Federal Public Defender Office discuss recent Fourth Circuit decisions.
Ep 73 December 2022 Fourth Circuit Update
Jonathan Byrne and Andrew Grindrod of the Eastern District of Virginia Federal Public Defender Office discuss recent Fourth Circuit decisions.
About In Plain Cite
In Plain Cite is a podcast about developments in federal criminal defense law, focusing on the US Supreme Court and the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, produced by the Federal Public Defender Office in the Southern District of West Virginia.
