In the very first episode of Stubborn Things, Jay Cost and Sean Trende kick off with a deep dive into gerrymandering. This year alone, 10 states have redistricted or are in the process of doing so, often with overt partisan aims. In a statewide election last month, California approved a new congressional map to favor Democrats. In September, the governor of Missouri signed that state's new map — passed by a state house and senate featuring supermajority Republican control — into law, a move that is projected to boost Republican candidates. And over at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the President referred to Indiana Republicans who (at least initially) resisted the pressure to gerrymander as "RINOs" and called for them to be primaried. To unpack all of this and more, Cost and Trende explore the origins of gerrymandering and connect the historical, partisan, and legal dots that make up the story of American congressional redistricting.
Introducing: Stubborn Things
The American Enterprise Institute is pleased to present a new podcast: Stubborn Things, hosted by Gerald R. Ford Nonresident Senior Fellow Jay Cost and by Nonresident Fellow Sean Trende. John Adams famously said: “Facts are stubborn things. Whatever our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence." In this era of knee jerk partisanship and ideological posturing, Adams's warning is as important as ever. Tune in to Stubborn Things every other week as Cost and Trende draw on their wide-ranging base of knowledge and stubborn commitment to the evidence to understand what is happening in the world of American politics.Enjoy this trailer, in which Cost and Trende preview what is to come.Produced by Michael Schwartz.
