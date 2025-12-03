Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsGovernmentStubborn Things
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Stubborn Things
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Stubborn Things

AEI Podcasts
GovernmentHistory
Stubborn Things
Latest episode

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Gerrymania
    In the very first episode of Stubborn Things, Jay Cost and Sean Trende kick off with a deep dive into gerrymandering. This year alone, 10 states have redistricted or are in the process of doing so, often with overt partisan aims. In a statewide election last month, California approved a new congressional map to favor Democrats. In September, the governor of Missouri signed that state's new map — passed by a state house and senate featuring supermajority Republican control — into law, a move that is projected to boost Republican candidates. And over at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the President referred to Indiana Republicans who (at least initially) resisted the pressure to gerrymander as "RINOs" and called for them to be primaried. To unpack all of this and more, Cost and Trende explore the origins of gerrymandering and connect the historical, partisan, and legal dots that make up the story of American congressional redistricting.
    --------  
    56:10
  • Introducing: Stubborn Things
    The American Enterprise Institute is pleased to present a new podcast: Stubborn Things, hosted by Gerald R. Ford Nonresident Senior Fellow Jay Cost and by Nonresident Fellow Sean Trende. John Adams famously said: “Facts are stubborn things. Whatever our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence." In this era of knee jerk partisanship and ideological posturing, Adams's warning is as important as ever. Tune in to Stubborn Things every other week as Cost and Trende draw on their wide-ranging base of knowledge and stubborn commitment to the evidence to understand what is happening in the world of American politics.Enjoy this trailer, in which Cost and Trende preview what is to come.Produced by Michael Schwartz.
    --------  
    2:35

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Stubborn Things

John Adams famously said: “Facts are stubborn things. Whatever our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence." In this era of knee jerk partisanship and ideological posturing, Adams's warning is as important as ever. Tune in every other week as AEI's Jay Cost and Sean Trende draw on their wide-ranging base of knowledge and stubborn commitment to the evidence to understand what is happening in the world of American politics.
Podcast website
GovernmentHistoryNewsPolitics

Listen to Stubborn Things, The Tara Palmeri Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Stubborn Things: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast Understanding Congress
    Understanding Congress
    Government, History, News, Politics
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.6 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/3/2025 - 2:43:01 PM