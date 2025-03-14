Cori Bush & Jamaal Bowman Launch New Zeteo Show!

Have you ever wondered why the most popular policies don't get passed in Congress? Why the Democrats seem to have failed so badly? Or how much special interest groups really control US politics? We have too.That's where former members of Congress Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush come in – and what their new Zeteo show is going to be all about. Before we get into it though, you must watch their very cool trailer above!Last year, AIPAC and other special interest groups spent an obscene amount of money to oust these Squad members from Congress, in part because of their very vocal support for a ceasefire in Gaza. As we know, it worked. Special interests won these two battles… but for Cori and Jamaal, the fight continues.They may no longer be working on Capitol Hill, but they have a lot to say about it – what happened to them, the corruption and lobbying inside DC, and how broken the US government is. And they're going to dive into all of this and more on a new show launching next month, exclusive to Zeteo.'Bowman and Bush' will be a monthly show on Zeteo's YouTube channel that cuts through the propaganda, the misinformation, and the special interest-centered politics in the US. It's going to be honest, informative, at times shocking, and always unfiltered.You won't want to miss it!In the meantime, thank you to all of our paid subscribers for helping us grow and add smart, unique, and timely new programming like this. If you're a free subscriber, consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Every little bit of support goes a very long way in giving voices like Cori and Jamaal's a platform and helping expand our coverage.And, if you'd like to make a donation, small or large, to help support the work we're doing, you can now do that here.Thank you! And stay tuned for more…