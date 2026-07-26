Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsGovernmentLaw for VA LEOs
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Law for VA LEOs
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Law for VA LEOs

E from UE
Government
Law for VA LEOs
Latest episode

135 episodes

  • Law for VA LEOs

    Ep. 135 - New Legal Restrictions on Law Enforcement: Masks, Informants, Badge Numbers, Facial Recognition - General Assembly 2026

    07/26/2026 | 30 mins.
    This week, we talk about restrictions that the General Assembly imposed on law enforcement regarding facial coverings, displaying your name/badge#/agency, informants, and facial recognition technology.
  • Law for VA LEOs

    Ep. 134 - U.S. Supreme Court Rules on Geofence Warrants

    07/05/2026 | 30 mins.
    This week, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a major ruling on law enforcement searches of cellphone and location data held by third parties in the Chatrie "geofence" case that we have discussed many times before. Today we examine this ruling.
  • Law for VA LEOs

    Ep. 133: Is Carrying a Concealed Handgun Reasonable Suspicion for a Stop? Ct. of App. says No - Then Yes - Then No - Then Yes - Then....

    06/20/2026 | 33 mins.
    Last week, the Court of Appeals ruled unequivocally that merely carrying a firearm, concealed, is not a basis for a stop. However, the Court also ruled unequivocally that it WAS a lawful basis for a stop in 2024. Yet, the Court also ruled unequivocally that it was NOT a lawful basis for a stop in 2020. What is going on?
  • Law for VA LEOs

    Ep. 132: Virginia "Assault Weapons" Ban and Other Firearm Laws for July 1, 2026

    05/16/2026 | 31 mins.
    This month, the General Assembly enacted several new firearms restrictions that will directly affect Virginia law enforcement officers starting July 1, 2026. Today we examine the major new laws signed by the Governor.
  • Law for VA LEOs

    Ep. 131 - When is detention "custody" that requires Miranda? Two new rulings from Va. Ct. of App.

    05/03/2026 | 30 mins.
    In the last two weeks, the Virginia Court of Appeals has issued two rulings finding that temporary detentions were "custody" and required Miranda, one traffic stop and one search warrant execution. We talk about these rulings and what they mean for law enforcement.
More Government podcasts
Trending Government podcasts
About Law for VA LEOs
Podcast by E from UE
Podcast website
Government

Listen to Law for VA LEOs, The Chris Plante Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 10:34:14 AM
A company fromMADSACK