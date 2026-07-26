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135 episodes
Ep. 135 - New Legal Restrictions on Law Enforcement: Masks, Informants, Badge Numbers, Facial Recognition - General Assembly 202607/26/2026 | 30 mins.This week, we talk about restrictions that the General Assembly imposed on law enforcement regarding facial coverings, displaying your name/badge#/agency, informants, and facial recognition technology.
- This week, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a major ruling on law enforcement searches of cellphone and location data held by third parties in the Chatrie "geofence" case that we have discussed many times before. Today we examine this ruling.
Ep. 133: Is Carrying a Concealed Handgun Reasonable Suspicion for a Stop? Ct. of App. says No - Then Yes - Then No - Then Yes - Then....06/20/2026 | 33 mins.Last week, the Court of Appeals ruled unequivocally that merely carrying a firearm, concealed, is not a basis for a stop. However, the Court also ruled unequivocally that it WAS a lawful basis for a stop in 2024. Yet, the Court also ruled unequivocally that it was NOT a lawful basis for a stop in 2020. What is going on?
Ep. 132: Virginia "Assault Weapons" Ban and Other Firearm Laws for July 1, 202605/16/2026 | 31 mins.This month, the General Assembly enacted several new firearms restrictions that will directly affect Virginia law enforcement officers starting July 1, 2026. Today we examine the major new laws signed by the Governor.
Ep. 131 - When is detention "custody" that requires Miranda? Two new rulings from Va. Ct. of App.05/03/2026 | 30 mins.In the last two weeks, the Virginia Court of Appeals has issued two rulings finding that temporary detentions were "custody" and required Miranda, one traffic stop and one search warrant execution. We talk about these rulings and what they mean for law enforcement.
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