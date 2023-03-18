Have you been frustrated that some agencies don't do what the Code says they "Shall" do? What if I told you "Shall" does not always mean "Shall"? Today we talk about why that matters.
5/6/2023
30:01
Ep. 87 - Three Lawsuits, Three Dismissals - New lawsuits against police this week
This week, the Courts dismissed three different lawsuits against police, two in Virginia, and another from the 4th Circuit as well. We analyze the cases and what they mean for law enforcement officers.
In the last 2 months, the Courts have suppressed two pat-downs of armed felons, and only affirmed one. How did the officers' articulations of the facts help or hurt them, and what lessons are there for future cases?
3/18/2023
32:11
Ep. 84 - May You Ask a Passenger for ID?
This week we look at the law regarding asking ID from passengers in a traffic stop. When, why, and how can you ask passengers for their ID, and are there any limits on that authority?