Law for VA LEOs
Government
  • Ep. 88: ECOs, TDOs: Is "Shall" Meaningless?
    Have you been frustrated that some agencies don't do what the Code says they "Shall" do? What if I told you "Shall" does not always mean "Shall"? Today we talk about why that matters.
    5/6/2023
    30:01
  • Ep. 87 - Three Lawsuits, Three Dismissals - New lawsuits against police this week
    This week, the Courts dismissed three different lawsuits against police, two in Virginia, and another from the 4th Circuit as well. We analyze the cases and what they mean for law enforcement officers.
    4/23/2023
    31:24
  • Ep. 86 - Fatal Police Shooting Ruling Reversed by 4th Circuit
    This week, the 4th Circuit reversed a dismissal of a fatal police shooting from South Carolina. We examine that ruling and the cases that the Court examined in making its ruling.
    4/8/2023
    31:12
  • Ep. 85: 2 Pat-Downs Suppressed, 1 Affirmed - Lessons for Articulation
    In the last 2 months, the Courts have suppressed two pat-downs of armed felons, and only affirmed one. How did the officers' articulations of the facts help or hurt them, and what lessons are there for future cases?
    3/18/2023
    32:11
  • Ep. 84 - May You Ask a Passenger for ID?
    This week we look at the law regarding asking ID from passengers in a traffic stop. When, why, and how can you ask passengers for their ID, and are there any limits on that authority?
    2/11/2023
    30:44

