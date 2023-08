Episode 2 Division Medical Planner & O/CT Guest MAJ(P) Jessica Maxim

Episode 2 with guest medical operations planner (70H) and Observer Coach trainer (O/CT), MAJ(P) Jessica Maxim we discuss personal observations and experiences from the perspective of an O/CT from the Mission Command Training Program (MCTP) to help you in your assignment on the Division Surgeon Cell as a medical operations planner. MAJ(P) Jessica L. Maxim graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Health Sciences and a Bachelor's of Science in Psychology in 2002. She enlisted in the Army in 2006 and commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in 2007. MAJ(P) Maxim served in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT), 4th Infantry Division (2/4ID) at Fort Carson as the Treatment Platoon Leader (PL) in Charlie Company, 204th Brigade support Battalion (BSB). She deployed with 2/4ID to Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) 08-10 where she was a Detachment OIC and Treatment PL. Upon return from Iraq, MAJ(P) Maxim served as the Delta Troop, 1st Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment Forward Support Company Executive Officer (XO), the Charlie Company, 204th BSB Medical Company XO, the Support Operations (SPO) Supply and Services Officer, and Battalion Operations Officer (S3). MAJ(P) Maxim deployed to Afghanistan in 2011 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) 11-12 where she commanded Charlie Company, 204th BSB, 2/4ID. She and her organization provided area medical support and augmented Special Operations Task Force 310 with cultural support teams (CST) in the Kandahar Province. After relinquishing command in 2013, MAJ(P) Maxim served at the Maneuver Center of Excellence, Directorate of Training as the Medical Operations Instructor at Fort Moore, GA. She served as the 3rd Battalion, 11th Infantry Regiment (Officer Candidate School) XO from 2014-2015, and at Martin Army Community Hospital (BMACH) as the Chief of Medical Readiness and Training before serving at Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM), WA in 2017. MAJ(P) Maxim served as the Chief of Medical Operations at 7th Infantry Division and America's First Corps. MAJ(P) Maxim is currently stationed at Fort Leavenworth where she is an Observer Coach/Trainer (OC/T) for the Mission Command Training Program (MCTP). MAJ(P) Maxim's military schooling includes Officer Candidate School, Basic Officer Leader's Course Phase II (BOLC II), the Medical Service Officer Basic Course (MSOBC), Combatives Levels 1 and 2, Unit Movement Officer, Battle Command Sustainment Support System (BCS3) Operator Course, Commander/1SG Course, Digital Training Management System Operator Course, Army Basic Instructor Course, Faculty Development Course, AMEDD Captain's Career Course, Command and General Staff College, Joint Medical Planners Course, and Joint Medical Planners Tool (JMPT) / Medical Planners Toolkit (MPTk). Her awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (2OLC), Army Commendation Medal (1OLC), Army Achievement Medal (2OLC), National Defense Service Ribbon, Iraq Campaign Medal (2 campaigns), Afghan Campaign Medal (2 campaigns), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbons, and a NATO (ISAF) Medal. Her unit awards include the Valorous Unit Award and the Meritorious Unit Citation.