Be All You Can Be MSC

Podcast Be All You Can Be MSC
Welcome to "Be All You Can Be MSC," the podcast dedicated to empowering Army Medical Service Corps Officers and professionals like you with the knowledge and in...
EducationSelf-ImprovementBusinessCareersGovernment
  • Episode 2 Division Medical Planner & O/CT Guest MAJ(P) Jessica Maxim
    Episode 2 with guest medical operations planner (70H) and Observer Coach trainer (O/CT), MAJ(P) Jessica Maxim we discuss personal observations and experiences from the perspective of an O/CT from the Mission Command Training Program (MCTP) to help you in your assignment on the Division Surgeon Cell as a medical operations planner.   MAJ(P) Jessica L. Maxim graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Health Sciences and a Bachelor’s of Science in Psychology in 2002. She enlisted in the Army in 2006 and commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in 2007.  MAJ(P) Maxim served in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT), 4th Infantry Division (2/4ID) at Fort Carson as the Treatment Platoon Leader (PL) in Charlie Company, 204th Brigade support Battalion (BSB). She deployed with 2/4ID to Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) 08-10 where she was a Detachment OIC and Treatment PL. Upon return from Iraq, MAJ(P) Maxim served as the Delta Troop, 1st Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment Forward Support Company Executive Officer (XO), the Charlie Company, 204th BSB Medical Company XO, the Support Operations (SPO) Supply and Services Officer, and Battalion Operations Officer (S3). MAJ(P) Maxim deployed to Afghanistan in 2011 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) 11-12 where she commanded Charlie Company, 204th BSB, 2/4ID. She and her organization provided area medical support and augmented Special Operations Task Force 310 with cultural support teams (CST) in the Kandahar Province. After relinquishing command in 2013, MAJ(P) Maxim served at the Maneuver Center of Excellence, Directorate of Training as the Medical Operations Instructor at Fort Moore, GA. She served as the 3rd Battalion, 11th Infantry Regiment (Officer Candidate School) XO from 2014-2015, and at Martin Army Community Hospital (BMACH) as the Chief of Medical Readiness and Training before serving at Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM), WA in 2017. MAJ(P) Maxim served as the Chief of Medical Operations at 7th Infantry Division and America’s First Corps. MAJ(P) Maxim is currently stationed at Fort Leavenworth where she is an Observer Coach/Trainer (OC/T) for the Mission Command Training Program (MCTP).  MAJ(P) Maxim’s military schooling includes Officer Candidate School, Basic Officer Leader’s Course Phase II (BOLC II), the Medical Service Officer Basic Course (MSOBC), Combatives Levels 1 and 2, Unit Movement Officer, Battle Command Sustainment Support System (BCS3) Operator Course, Commander/1SG Course, Digital Training Management System Operator Course, Army Basic Instructor Course, Faculty Development Course, AMEDD Captain’s Career Course, Command and General Staff College, Joint Medical Planners Course, and Joint Medical Planners Tool (JMPT) / Medical Planners Toolkit (MPTk). Her awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (2OLC), Army Commendation Medal (1OLC), Army Achievement Medal (2OLC), National Defense Service Ribbon, Iraq Campaign Medal (2 campaigns), Afghan Campaign Medal (2 campaigns), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbons, and a NATO (ISAF) Medal. Her unit awards include the Valorous Unit Award and the Meritorious Unit Citation. Disclaimer: The views expressed in this podcast are the guests and host’s alone and do not reflect the official position of the Medical Service Corps, the Department of Defense, or the US Government. All information discussed is unclassified approved for public release and found on open cleared sources.For more episodes listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify @ Be All You Can Be MSC For more information, suggestions, or questions please contact: [email protected]
    8/6/2023
    40:55
  • Episode 1 Conversation with Career Manager on Army Talent Management & Cobra Kai the AIM Marketplace Guest MAJ Micah Sturgeon
    Episode 1 with guest career manger from Human Resources Command (HRC)and fellow Medical Service Corps Officer, MAJ Micah Sturgeon. We discuss  Army Talent Alignment Process and the AIM Marketplace to help you in being successful in the upcoming AIM marketplace in getting your assignment. #CobraKaiTheMarket! Also, what to expect from your Career Manager at HRC and what do they provide you in managing your career. MAJ Micah Sturgeon graduated from The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) with a Bachelors of Arts in Psychology.  MAJ Sturgeon was commissioned through the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) at UTSA in 2008.His service began as a Personnel Services Administration Specialist, 1st Battalion, 21st Field Artillery Regiment, 5th Brigade Combat Team (BCT), 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, TX.  He subsequently served in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom II (OIF II) from 2004-2005.  Upon return he transitioned from active military service to pursue his degree.  Upon completing his degree he was commissioned as a 2LT in the Medical Services Corps.  He served as a Medical Platoon Leader, 1st Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, HI. He served in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom X (OIF X) and Operation New Dawn (OND) from 2010-2011. His follow-on assignments were with HHC, 18th Medical Command (MEDCOM) Deployment Support (DS) as the Company Executive Officer and G1, Human Resources Operations Officer, Schofield Barracks Health Clinic as the Company Commander, US Army Health Contracting Activity as a Contract Specialist, Executive Officer, and Chief of the Contracting Office, and US Army Medical Center of Excellence as an Instructor for the Officer Medical Logistics Course (70K).  MAJ Sturgeon currently serves as a Career Manager, Human Resources Command. His military education includes Army Basic Officer Leadership Course, Army Medical Department (AMEDD) Basic Officer Leadership Course, Officer Medical Logistics Course, Health Services Human Resources Manager Course, Manpower and Force Management Course, Master Resiliency Trainers Course, AMEDD Officer Advanced Course, and the Command and General Staff Course.  His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (1OLC), Army Commendation Medal (4OLC), Army Achievement Medal (2OLC), Meritorious Unit Citation (1OLC), Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal (4 campaign stars), Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, and Overseas Ribbon (2).  He has also been awarded the Combat Action Badge, Expert Field Medical Badge, and the Air Assault Badge.  Videos and Podcast Referenced:Army Talent Alignment Algorithm & Process on YouTube: https://youtu.be/9mEBe7fzrmIhttps://youtu.be/_I1IXNLY57w Podcasts:The Army Talent Management Podcast:https://talent.army.mil/podcast-2/ Disclaimer: The views expressed in this podcast are the guests and host’s alone and do not reflect the official position of the Medical Service Corps, the Department of Defense, or the US Government. All information discussed is unclassified approved for public release and found on open cleared sources.For more episodes listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify @ Be All You Can Be MSC For more information, suggestions, or questions please contact: [email protected]
    8/6/2023
    34:59
  • Intro
    Disclaimer: The views expressed in this podcast are the guests and host’s alone and do not reflect the official position of the Medical Service Corps, the Department of Defense, or the US Government. All information discussed is unclassified approved for public release and found on open cleared sources.For more episodes listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify @ Be All You Can Be MSC For more information, suggestions, or questions please contact: [email protected]
    8/5/2023
    0:51

About Be All You Can Be MSC

Welcome to "Be All You Can Be MSC," the podcast dedicated to empowering Army Medical Service Corps Officers and professionals like you with the knowledge and insights needed to excel in the ever-evolving world of navigating your career and reaching your goals. Are you ready to take an active role in your career? Whether you're a recent commission 2nd LT just starting out or a seasoned Major looking to add to your knowledge toolbox , this podcast is a resource for you to unlocking your full potential. We'll explore a wide range of topics, from Army Doctrine, Officer Evaluation Reports, AIM Marketplace, to navigating career transitions, talk to Officers and Professionals like you to get their thoughts, and mastering the art of being an active driver in your career.Through engaging conversations with experienced leaders and successful professionals, we'll dive deep into the strategies, tips, and actionable advice you need to thrive in today's dynamic Medical Service Corp and the Army. No matter your AOC, "Be All You Can Be MSC" is your go-to destination for motivation, information, tips and game-changing insights that will propel you forward.So, if you're ready to unleash your full potential, embrace new opportunities, and navigate the twists and turns of your career, then you're in the right place. Disclaimer: The views expressed in this podcast are the guests and host’s alone and do not reflect the official position of the Medical Service Corps, the Department of Defense, or the US Government. All information discussed is unclassified approved for public release and found on open cleared sources.For more information, questions, or suggestions please contact: [email protected]
