Episode 1 Conversation with Career Manager on Army Talent Management & Cobra Kai the AIM Marketplace Guest MAJ Micah Sturgeon
Episode 1 with guest career manger from Human Resources Command (HRC)and fellow Medical Service Corps Officer, MAJ Micah Sturgeon. We discuss Army Talent Alignment Process and the AIM Marketplace to help you in being successful in the upcoming AIM marketplace in getting your assignment. #CobraKaiTheMarket! Also, what to expect from your Career Manager at HRC and what do they provide you in managing your career. MAJ Micah Sturgeon graduated from The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) with a Bachelors of Arts in Psychology. MAJ Sturgeon was commissioned through the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) at UTSA in 2008.His service began as a Personnel Services Administration Specialist, 1st Battalion, 21st Field Artillery Regiment, 5th Brigade Combat Team (BCT), 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, TX. He subsequently served in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom II (OIF II) from 2004-2005. Upon return he transitioned from active military service to pursue his degree. Upon completing his degree he was commissioned as a 2LT in the Medical Services Corps. He served as a Medical Platoon Leader, 1st Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, HI. He served in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom X (OIF X) and Operation New Dawn (OND) from 2010-2011. His follow-on assignments were with HHC, 18th Medical Command (MEDCOM) Deployment Support (DS) as the Company Executive Officer and G1, Human Resources Operations Officer, Schofield Barracks Health Clinic as the Company Commander, US Army Health Contracting Activity as a Contract Specialist, Executive Officer, and Chief of the Contracting Office, and US Army Medical Center of Excellence as an Instructor for the Officer Medical Logistics Course (70K). MAJ Sturgeon currently serves as a Career Manager, Human Resources Command. His military education includes Army Basic Officer Leadership Course, Army Medical Department (AMEDD) Basic Officer Leadership Course, Officer Medical Logistics Course, Health Services Human Resources Manager Course, Manpower and Force Management Course, Master Resiliency Trainers Course, AMEDD Officer Advanced Course, and the Command and General Staff Course. His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (1OLC), Army Commendation Medal (4OLC), Army Achievement Medal (2OLC), Meritorious Unit Citation (1OLC), Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal (4 campaign stars), Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, and Overseas Ribbon (2). He has also been awarded the Combat Action Badge, Expert Field Medical Badge, and the Air Assault Badge. Videos and Podcast Referenced:Army Talent Alignment Algorithm & Process on YouTube: https://youtu.be/9mEBe7fzrmIhttps://youtu.be/_I1IXNLY57w Podcasts:The Army Talent Management Podcast:https://talent.army.mil/podcast-2/ Disclaimer: The views expressed in this podcast are the guests and host’s alone and do not reflect the official position of the Medical Service Corps, the Department of Defense, or the US Government. All information discussed is unclassified approved for public release and found on open cleared sources.For more episodes listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify @ Be All You Can Be MSC For more information, suggestions, or questions please contact: [email protected]