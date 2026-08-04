Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
1421 episodes
“Rebuilding to Reconquer: Can Russia’s Defense Firms Deliver?”: Audio Brief with Maria Snegovaya07/15/2026 | 3 mins.A short, spoken-word summary from CSIS’s Maria Snegovaya on her brief with Tina Dolbaia, Nicholas Fenton, and Max Bergmann, "Rebuilding to Reconquer: Can Russia’s Defense Firms Deliver?”
- An audio version of "The United States Has Opted Not to Extend the USMCA," a new commentary by CSIS’s by Diego Marroquín Bitar, Kellie Meiman Hock, Eric Miller, Juan Carlos Baker, and William Alan Reinsch. This audio was generated with text-to-speech by Eleven Labs.
More Government podcasts
- The DSR NetworkGovernment
- Optimist EconomyGovernment, Society & Culture
- SekulowChristianity, Government, Religion & Spirituality
- The Chris Plante ShowGovernment, News, Politics
- The John Phillips ShowGovernment, News, News Commentary
- 5-4Government, News, News Commentary
- Civics 101Government, History, Society & Culture
- The Oath and The OfficeGovernment, News, Politics
- Strict ScrutinyGovernment, News, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- The Lawfare PodcastGovernment, History, News, Politics
Trending Government podcasts
- The Signal SitdownGovernment, News, Politics
- LondongradDocumentary, Government, News, Society & Culture
- Advancing HealthGovernment, Health & Wellness, Medicine, News, Politics
- A Podcast with Charlie Swenson - To Hell and BackGovernment, Health & Wellness
- Public Works PodcastGovernment
- Pandora's Box: The Fall of L.A.'s SheriffGovernment, News, True Crime
- Directly Current: EVs for All AmericaBusiness News, Government, News, Technology
- Ranking U.S. PresidentsGovernment
- The Emergency Management Network PodcastBusiness, Government, Non-Profit
- The Kevin Roberts Show with Larry O’ConnorGovernment
- Medicaid Leadership ExchangeGovernment
- The Virginia Press RoomGovernment, News, Politics
- EU ScreamGovernment, News, News Commentary, Politics
- The Last Breath — A Podcast About Death And DyingGovernment
- Cyber Focus: Cybersecurity, National Security, and Critical InfrastructureGovernment, News, Tech News, Technology
- Energy Policy NowGovernment, News, Science
- Stories of Special Forces OperatorsBusiness News, Fitness, Government, Health & Wellness, History, News
- The Permanent ProblemGovernment, History, Society & Culture
- Papyrus D پاپیروس توسعهGovernment
- Voices in Local GovernmentGovernment
- A Matter of DegreesDocumentary, Government, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Ninth CircuitGovernment
About Audio Briefs
Audio Briefs brings you CSIS publications in audio form. Listen to short, spoken-word summaries from CSIS experts about their latest reports, or hear a full audio version of any CSIS commentary. Produced by Marla Hiller and Lauren AdlerPodcast website
Listen to Audio Briefs, The DSR Network and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Audio Briefs
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Audio Briefs: Podcasts in Family