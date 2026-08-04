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Audio Briefs

Center for Strategic and International Studies
GovernmentNews
Audio Briefs
Latest episode

1421 episodes

  • Audio Briefs

    “Injecting the Free Market into Spectrum Use for Space Applications”: Audio Brief with Clayton Swope

    08/03/2026 | 3 mins.
    A short, spoken-word summary from CSIS’s Clayton Swope on his report, Injecting the Free Market into Spectrum Use for Space Applications.
  • Audio Briefs

    America’s Unproven Productivity Boom, and the Cost of Misreading the Data

    07/20/2026 | 13 mins.
    An audio version of "America’s Unproven Productivity Boom, and the Cost of Misreading the Data," a new commentary by CSIS’s Philip Luck. This audio was generated with text-to-speech by Eleven Labs.
  • Audio Briefs

    “Rebuilding to Reconquer: Can Russia’s Defense Firms Deliver?”: Audio Brief with Maria Snegovaya

    07/15/2026 | 3 mins.
    A short, spoken-word summary from CSIS’s Maria Snegovaya on her brief with Tina Dolbaia, Nicholas Fenton, and Max Bergmann, "Rebuilding to Reconquer: Can Russia’s Defense Firms Deliver?”
  • Audio Briefs

    “Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Terrorism”: Audio Brief with Dan Byman

    07/10/2026 | 2 mins.
    A short, spoken-word summary from CSIS’s Dan Byman on his brief with V.S. Subrahmanian, “Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Terrorism.”
  • Audio Briefs

    The United States Has Opted Not to Extend the USMCA

    07/02/2026 | 18 mins.
    An audio version of "The United States Has Opted Not to Extend the USMCA," a new commentary by CSIS’s by Diego Marroquín Bitar, Kellie Meiman Hock, Eric Miller, Juan Carlos Baker, and William Alan Reinsch. This audio was generated with text-to-speech by Eleven Labs.
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About Audio Briefs
Audio Briefs brings you CSIS publications in audio form. Listen to short, spoken-word summaries from CSIS experts about their latest reports, or hear a full audio version of any CSIS commentary. Produced by Marla Hiller and Lauren Adler
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