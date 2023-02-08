Listen to “Audio Briefs,” a CSIS product that lets you hear short spoken word summaries from CSIS experts about their latest reports, white papers and commentar...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 11
"Competing without Fighting": Audio Brief with Seth Jones
A short, spoken-word summary from CSIS’s Seth Jones on his report with Emily Harding, Catrina Doxsee, Jake Harrington, and Riley McCabe, Competing without Fighting: China’s Strategy of Political Warfare.
8/2/2023
3:33
“Understanding Hamas’s and Hezbollah’s Use of Information Technology”: Audio Brief with Daniel Byman
A short, spoken-word summary from CSIS’s Daniel Byman on his brief with Emma McCaleb, Understanding Hamas’s and Hezbollah’s Uses of Information Technology.
7/31/2023
3:34
“What Else Is Needed to Address Global Water Insecurity?”: Audio Brief with Caitlin Welsh
A short, spoken-word summary from CSIS’s Caitlin Welsh on her commentary with Franck Gbaguidi, Tanvi Nagpal, Rod Schoonover, and Sera Young, What Else is Needed to Address Global Water Insecurity?
7/27/2023
3:08
“After AMLO”: Audio Brief with Ryan Berg
A short, spoken-word summary from CSIS’s Ryan Berg on his report with Sara Fattori and Henry Ziemer, After AMLO: The Economic, Security, and Political Outlook for Mexico in 2024.
7/25/2023
3:35
“Mineral Monopoly”: Audio Brief with Matthew Funaiole
A short, spoken-word summary from CSIS’s Matthew Funaiole on his report with Brian Hart and Aidan Powers-Riggs, Mineral Monopoly: China’s Control over Gallium Is a National Security Threat.