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Brief Recess: A Legal Podcast with Michael Foote & Mélissa Malebranche

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Brief Recess: A Legal Podcast with Michael Foote & Mélissa Malebranche
Latest episode

35 episodes

  • Brief Recess: A Legal Podcast with Michael Foote & Mélissa Malebranche

    Taylor Swift's Wedding Backlash w. Charlie Goldensohn

    07/09/2026 | 59 mins.
    Michael and Mélissa discuss World Cup vs. Wimbledon, the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding, a 4th of July weekend recap, and a deep dive interview with former White House staffer and communications expert, Charlie Goldensohn @chez.chuck, about the progressive wave of election results that swept NYC.
    Brief Recess is a new weekly legal podcast from Exactly Right Media. Follow Brief Recess wherever you get your podcasts, and watch full video episodes every Thursday on the Brief Recess YouTube channel! https://www.youtube.com/@Briefrecess
    Find Michael on Instagram @dept_of_redundancy_dept or TikTok @Michael_Foote_ and Mélissa on both as @MelissaMalebranche.
    Got legal questions? Email briefrecess@exactlyrightmedia.com.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Brief Recess: A Legal Podcast with Michael Foote & Mélissa Malebranche

    Red, White & Sue: Patagonia v. Pattie Gonia

    07/02/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    Michael and Mélissa discuss cities they love to hate, the America 250 debacle, Jeff the Giant Fern and other A-list celebs, and do a deep dive into a fascinating trademark infringement lawsuit between Patagonia and drag queen Pattie Gonia.
    Brief Recess is a new weekly legal podcast from Exactly Right Media. Follow Brief Recess wherever you get your podcasts, and watch full video episodes every Thursday on the Brief Recess YouTube channel! https://www.youtube.com/@Briefrecess
    Find Michael on Instagram @dept_of_redundancy_dept or TikTok @Michael_Foote_ and Mélissa on both as @MelissaMalebranche.
    Got legal questions? Email briefrecess@exactlyrightmedia.com.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Brief Recess: A Legal Podcast with Michael Foote & Mélissa Malebranche

    Luigi Mangione Shocking Trial Twist We Learn LIVE

    06/25/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    Michael and Mélissa discuss Michael's invite to the Juneteenth cookout, Michael Jackson, Candace Owens, Erika Kirk, the Reflecting Pool saga, all the viral World Cup moments, the Tartan Army of Scotland, and do a deep dive into the twists and turns of the Luigi Mangione murder trial coming up.
    Brief Recess is a new weekly legal podcast from Exactly Right Media. Follow Brief Recess wherever you get your podcasts, and watch full video episodes every Thursday on the Brief Recess YouTube channel! https://www.youtube.com/@Briefrecess
    Find Michael on Instagram @dept_of_redundancy_dept or TikTok @Michael_Foote_ and Mélissa on both as @MelissaMalebranche.
    Got legal questions? Email briefrecess@exactlyrightmedia.com.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Brief Recess: A Legal Podcast with Michael Foote & Mélissa Malebranche

    Knicks, Knockouts, and Congressional Callouts (w. NY-12 candidate Laura Dunn)

    06/18/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Michael and Mélissa discuss the Knicks winning the NBA Finals, the World Cup, the UFC 250 event at the White House for Trump's birthday, the Epstein Files Situation Room secret recording, and interview congressional candidate for New York's 12th District, Laura Dunn.
    Brief Recess is a new weekly legal podcast from Exactly Right Media. Follow Brief Recess wherever you get your podcasts, and watch full video episodes every Thursday on the Brief Recess YouTube channel! https://www.youtube.com/@Briefrecess
    Find Michael on Instagram @dept_of_redundancy_dept or TikTok @Michael_Foote_ and Mélissa on both as @MelissaMalebranche.
    Got legal questions? Email briefrecess@exactlyrightmedia.com.
    Links:
    lauradunnforcongress.com
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Brief Recess: A Legal Podcast with Michael Foote & Mélissa Malebranche

    Pride Month Special: Conversion Therapy Is Abuse

    06/11/2026 | 56 mins.
    Happy Pride month from Brief Recess! For more of your favorite LGBTQ+ content, check out the Outspoken Network from iHeartPodcasts.
    Michael and Mélissa discuss protecting LGBTQ+ youth amid federal restrictions on gender-affirming care, and cover the Supreme Court's 2026 ruling Chiles v. Salazar. The decision reversed Colorado's ban on "conversion therapy," which is a disturbing and dangerous blow to the LGBTQ+ community.
    Brief Recess is a new weekly legal podcast from Exactly Right Media. Follow Brief Recess wherever you get your podcasts, and watch full video episodes every Thursday on the Brief Recess YouTube channel! https://www.youtube.com/@Briefrecess
    Find Michael on Instagram @dept_of_redundancy_dept or TikTok @Michael_Foote_ and Mélissa on both as @MelissaMalebranche.
    Got legal questions? Email briefrecess@exactlyrightmedia.com.
    Links:
    CenterLink
    GLAAD
    Outright International
    The Trevor Project
    SAGE
    Guide to Anti-LGBTQ Online Hate and Disinformation
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Brief Recess: A Legal Podcast with Michael Foote & Mélissa Malebranche
What happens when your Uber driver gets pulled over while you're in the backseat? How do OnlyFans creators incorporate an LLC to remain anonymous? How can you fight ICE without getting off the couch? Welcome to Brief Recess, hosted by everyone's favorite TikTok lawyer Michael Foote and his best friend Mélissa Malebranche. Together they break down crazy news stories, share hilarious anecdotes from criminal court, answer pressing legal questions from callers, and teach listeners how to short-circuit democracy to effect real change in their communities. Tune in! Or we'll see you in court.
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