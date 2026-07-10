Brief Recess: A Legal Podcast with Michael Foote & Mélissa Malebranche

Michael and Mélissa discuss Michael's invite to the Juneteenth cookout, Michael Jackson, Candace Owens, Erika Kirk, the Reflecting Pool saga, all the viral World Cup moments, the Tartan Army of Scotland, and do a deep dive into the twists and turns of the Luigi Mangione murder trial coming up.
Brief Recess is a new weekly legal podcast from Exactly Right Media. Follow Brief Recess wherever you get your podcasts, and watch full video episodes every Thursday on the Brief Recess YouTube channel! https://www.youtube.com/@Briefrecess
Find Michael on Instagram @dept_of_redundancy_dept or TikTok @Michael_Foote_ and Mélissa on both as @MelissaMalebranche.
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