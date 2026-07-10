Brief Recess: A Legal Podcast with Michael Foote & Mélissa Malebranche

Happy Pride month from Brief Recess! For more of your favorite LGBTQ+ content, check out the Outspoken Network from iHeartPodcasts.

Michael and Mélissa discuss protecting LGBTQ+ youth amid federal restrictions on gender-affirming care, and cover the Supreme Court's 2026 ruling Chiles v. Salazar. The decision reversed Colorado's ban on "conversion therapy," which is a disturbing and dangerous blow to the LGBTQ+ community.

Brief Recess is a new weekly legal podcast from Exactly Right Media. Follow Brief Recess wherever you get your podcasts, and watch full video episodes every Thursday on the Brief Recess YouTube channel! https://www.youtube.com/@Briefrecess

Find Michael on Instagram @dept_of_redundancy_dept or TikTok @Michael_Foote_ and Mélissa on both as @MelissaMalebranche.

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Links:

CenterLink

GLAAD

Outright International

The Trevor Project

SAGE

Guide to Anti-LGBTQ Online Hate and Disinformation

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