Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Government Accountability Office (GAO) Podcast: Watchdog Report in the App
Listen to Government Accountability Office (GAO) Podcast: Watchdog Report in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
Government Accountability Office (GAO) Podcast: Watchdog Report

Government Accountability Office (GAO) Podcast: Watchdog Report

Podcast Government Accountability Office (GAO) Podcast: Watchdog Report
Podcast Government Accountability Office (GAO) Podcast: Watchdog Report

Government Accountability Office (GAO) Podcast: Watchdog Report

Government Accountability Office
add
Featuring interviews with GAO officials on significant issues and new reports, the Watchdog Report is recorded, hosted, and produced by GAO staff. More
Government
Featuring interviews with GAO officials on significant issues and new reports, the Watchdog Report is recorded, hosted, and produced by GAO staff. More

Available Episodes

5 of 25
  • Social Security Reform
    Social Security makes up a substantial percentage of the retirement income for many older Americans. But significant financial challenges threaten the government's ability to continue paying benefits in full. GAO's Kris Nguyen discussesâ€¦
    5/18/2023
  • Fraud in Small Business COVID-19 Relief Programs
    Funding to support small businesses and their employees, who were impacted by the pandemic, totaled over $1 trillion. While this assisted more than 10 million businesses, some of it went to those who sought to defraud the government. We'llâ€¦
    5/18/2023
  • Aviation Workforce--Concerns about Future Pilot and Mechanic Shortages
    Widespread cancellations and delays seemed commonplace during the last holiday travel season. But while airlines are taking actions to address the causes of these disruptions, larger obstacles may lie ahead, including concerns about major shortagesâ€¦
    5/17/2023
  • What Do Noncompete Agreements Mean for Lower-Wage Workers and the Economy?
    Noncompete agreements have historically been applied to highly skilled workers and executives with access to company secrets and other proprietary information. But recently these contracts used more broadly, with as many as 38% of workers sayingâ€¦
    5/16/2023
  • Department of Defense Financial Management Challenges
    The Department of Defense's budget makes up about half of all federal discretionary spending. But the DOD's financial statements have long been the source of scrutiny. For example, DOD is the only major federal agency that has neverâ€¦
    5/15/2023

More Government podcasts

About Government Accountability Office (GAO) Podcast: Watchdog Report

Featuring interviews with GAO officials on significant issues and new reports, the Watchdog Report is recorded, hosted, and produced by GAO staff.
Podcast website

Listen to Government Accountability Office (GAO) Podcast: Watchdog Report, River to River and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Government Accountability Office (GAO) Podcast: Watchdog Report

Government Accountability Office (GAO) Podcast: Watchdog Report

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Government Accountability Office (GAO) Podcast: Watchdog Report: Podcasts in Family