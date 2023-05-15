Government Accountability Office (GAO) Podcast: Watchdog Report

Featuring interviews with GAO officials on significant issues and new reports, the Watchdog Report is recorded, hosted, and produced by GAO staff. More
Available Episodes
Social Security Reform
Social Security makes up a substantial percentage of the retirement income for many older Americans. But significant financial challenges threaten the government's ability to continue paying benefits in full. GAO's Kris Nguyen discussesâ€¦
5/18/2023
Fraud in Small Business COVID-19 Relief Programs
Funding to support small businesses and their employees, who were impacted by the pandemic, totaled over $1 trillion. While this assisted more than 10 million businesses, some of it went to those who sought to defraud the government. We'llâ€¦
5/18/2023
Aviation Workforce--Concerns about Future Pilot and Mechanic Shortages
Widespread cancellations and delays seemed commonplace during the last holiday travel season. But while airlines are taking actions to address the causes of these disruptions, larger obstacles may lie ahead, including concerns about major shortagesâ€¦
5/17/2023
What Do Noncompete Agreements Mean for Lower-Wage Workers and the Economy?
Noncompete agreements have historically been applied to highly skilled workers and executives with access to company secrets and other proprietary information. But recently these contracts used more broadly, with as many as 38% of workers sayingâ€¦
5/16/2023
Department of Defense Financial Management Challenges
The Department of Defense's budget makes up about half of all federal discretionary spending. But the DOD's financial statements have long been the source of scrutiny. For example, DOD is the only major federal agency that has neverâ€¦