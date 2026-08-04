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Government Accountability Office (GAO) Podcast: Watchdog Report

Government Accountability Office
Government
Government Accountability Office (GAO) Podcast: Watchdog Report
Latest episode

81 episodes

  • Government Accountability Office (GAO) Podcast: Watchdog Report

    At FEMA, Staff Reductions and Lack of Planning May Impact Readiness

    08/04/2026
    The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is tasked with helping Americans and communities prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters. But recent reductions in staffing at FEMA may jeopardize these efforts. Here to tell us more is GAO…
  • Government Accountability Office (GAO) Podcast: Watchdog Report

    Ebola, Measles, and Avian Influenza—The Importance of Emerging Disease Surveillance

    07/30/2026
    In recent decades, several emerging infectious diseases
    have necessitated the need for global responses. We looked at what&#039;s
    being done here in the U.S. to detect and prevent the spread of
    emerging infectious diseases through surveillance.…
  • Government Accountability Office (GAO) Podcast: Watchdog Report

    Health Insurance Marketplace Agents' Scams and the Efforts to Prevent Them

    07/13/2026
    Consumers can use the help of a broker or agent to help them navigate government-run health insurance marketplaces. Agents can be useful in helping consumers pick the best insurance plan. But recent federal fraud cases have highlighted concerns that…
  • Government Accountability Office (GAO) Podcast: Watchdog Report

    How Airline Mergers and Competition Impact Passengers?

    06/25/2026
    The last several decades have marked a turbulent, transformative time for commercial airlines--with mergers, failed mergers, and even airlines like Spirit going out of business. What&#039;s going on with the airline industry? And what do all these…
  • Government Accountability Office (GAO) Podcast: Watchdog Report

    The Air Force’s Aerial Refueling Fleet Is Shrinking in Capability

    06/15/2026
    During long flights or extended air combat missions, aerial refueling tankers can eliminate the need for military planes to land. Having this capability is vital for some missions, like rapid long-distance strikes or when landing to refuel isn&#039;…
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About Government Accountability Office (GAO) Podcast: Watchdog Report
Featuring interviews with GAO officials on significant issues and new reports, the Watchdog Report is recorded, hosted, and produced by GAO staff.
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Government

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