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Government Accountability Office (GAO) Podcast: Watchdog Report
Government Accountability Office
Latest episode
81 episodes
- The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is tasked with helping Americans and communities prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters. But recent reductions in staffing at FEMA may jeopardize these efforts. Here to tell us more is GAO…
- In recent decades, several emerging infectious diseases
have necessitated the need for global responses. We looked at what's
being done here in the U.S. to detect and prevent the spread of
emerging infectious diseases through surveillance.…
- Consumers can use the help of a broker or agent to help them navigate government-run health insurance marketplaces. Agents can be useful in helping consumers pick the best insurance plan. But recent federal fraud cases have highlighted concerns that…
- The last several decades have marked a turbulent, transformative time for commercial airlines--with mergers, failed mergers, and even airlines like Spirit going out of business. What's going on with the airline industry? And what do all these…
- During long flights or extended air combat missions, aerial refueling tankers can eliminate the need for military planes to land. Having this capability is vital for some missions, like rapid long-distance strikes or when landing to refuel isn'…
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About Government Accountability Office (GAO) Podcast: Watchdog Report
Featuring interviews with GAO officials on significant issues and new reports, the Watchdog Report is recorded, hosted, and produced by GAO staff.Podcast website
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