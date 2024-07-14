The FAR and Beyond | Ep 5: Conversation with Mr. Doug Mickle about his career in the U.S. Army JAG Corps and the Department of Justice
In this episode, we chat with Mr. Doug Mickle about his career in the U.S. Army JAG Corps and the Department of Justice. Mr. Doug Mickle is an Assistant Director with the National Courts Section of the Commercial Litigation Branch, Civil Division, United States Department of Justice, where he supervises the National Courts Section's Bid Protest Team. Before joining the Department of Justice, Mr. Mickle served as an Army Judge Advocate for 21 years. He held several litigation assignments at various levels of command, culminating with his final assignment as the Chief of the General Litigation Branch at the Army's Litigation Division.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).
--------
15:48
The FAR and Beyond | Special Announcement: 2024 New Developments Course (NDC) Teaser
LTC Matthew Firing, Chair of the Contract and Fiscal Law Department at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, sets the stage for the 2024 New Developments Course, where Contract and Fiscal Law experts will converge to discuss the latest developments and best practices.
--------
0:52
The FAR and Beyond | Ep 4: Government Shutdowns & Continuing Resolutions: Interview with LTC Andrew Scott, Senate Staff Member (SASC)
In this episode, we dive deep into the complex world of government shutdowns and continuing resolutions (CRs). What happens when the government runs out of funding? How do CRs keep our critical services running? Our hosts break this all down with LTC Andrew Scott, a seasoned Senate staff member on the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) and a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserves. Drawing on his years of experience in the legislative process as well as his experience in the U.S. Army, LTC Scott provides valuable insider insights to this topic. Tune in for a candid discussion on the challenges and solutions to keeping the government funded and functional.
--------
25:29
The FAR and Beyond | Ep 3: Temporary Acquisition Flexibilities Relating to Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel: Interview with Mr. Adam Caudle, Attorney Advisor, AMC Legal Center - APG, Ft. Belvoir Division
In Episode 3 of the FAR & Beyond, the hosts interview Mr. Adam Caudle, Attorney Advisor with the Fort Belvoir Division, Army Materiel Command Legal Center – Aberdeen Proving Ground. Mr. Adam Caudle is an acquisitions attorney providing contract and fiscal law support to Program Executive Officer Soldier, Program Manager Expeditionary Energy and Sustainment Systems, and Program Manager Terrestrial Sensors. He also provides administrative, ethics and labor legal support to various client activities.
During the interview, Mr. Caudle discusses temporary acquisition flexibilities relating to Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel. These temporary flexibilities allow the DOD to significantly accelerate the award of certain types of contracts to meet mission requirements.
--------
19:05
The FAR and Beyond | Ep 2: Modernizing the DoD Acquisition System-PPBE Reform: Interview with Ms. Margaret Boatner, DASA(SAR)
-In Episode 2 of the FAR & Beyond, the hosts interview Ms. Margaret Boatner, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Strategy and Acquisition Reform. Ms. Boatner serves as the principal advisor to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology, focusing on the design and implementation of acquisition policy and reform initiatives. She is also responsible for leading the analysis and implementation of legislation within the Army acquisition enterprise.
During the interview, Ms. Boatner discusses the recent report from the bipartisan commission on Planning, Programming, Budgeting, and Execution (PPBE) Reform. She highlights the fiscal challenges the Department of Defense (DoD) faces, particularly in the acquisition of software and other technologies. Ms. Boatner elaborates on various recommendations made to address these concerns and provides valuable insights into the complexities of Army acquisition and the ongoing efforts to modernize and streamline these processes.
Hosted and produced by the Contract & Fiscal Law Department at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS). This podcast will take you on an illuminating journey through the intricate world of federal acquisition and procurement laws that fuel the Department of Defense and the American warfighter. We will bring you expert insights, in-depth interviews and engaging discussions to help you understand and excel in the realm of government contract and fiscal law.