NSL Unscripted | Episode 7 – LtCol Peter Combe and Maj McDowell Discuss Littoral NSL Considerations
In this episode, Major Grant McDowell, Vice Chair and Professor in the National Security Law Department (ADN) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS), interviews Lieutenant Colonel Peter C. Combe II, USMC about National Security Law (NSL) issues regarding combat in the littorals. LtCol Combe’s unique experiences on staff, in PME and Planner schools, and through his extensive research and publications on Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO) make him a clear subject matter expert in littoral operations. During the discussion, LtCol Combe provides a clear understanding of what the littorals are, why they are important, explanation of EABO, and areas of law NSL Practitioners should focus on when preparing for these types of operations. Further, LtCol Combe provides valuable guidance applicable to all judge advocates and practitioners on how to be effective when working with staff officers and Commanders.
LtCol Combe’s article on the Center for International Maritime Security further elaborates on this interview and can be found at the following URL: https://cimsec.org/expeditionary-advanced-base-operations-national-security-law-at-the-operational-level-of-war
5/15/2023
NSL Unscripted | Episode 6 - LTC Dan Maurer Discusses States Encouraging Direct Participation in Hostilities
In this episode, Lieutenant Colonel Laura West, Solf-Warren Chair and Professor in the National Security Law Department (ADN) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS), interviews department colleague, Lieutenant Colonel Dan Maurer, about an emerging issue in National Security Law (NSL). LTC Maurer discusses the recently fielded “ePPO” app, a cell phone-accessible program that permits Ukrainian civilians to visually identify, locate, and track the trajectory of airborne threats like Russian drones, helicopters, and rockets. Given a State’s duty to take feasible precautions and constant care to prevent or limit civilian collateral harms, LTC Maurer analyzes whether these conditions (a government actively providing the means or encouragement to engage in direct participation in hostilities (DPH)) trigger a legal duty on the State to warn its civilians of the legal consequences of their DPHing. The question is broader than the “ePPO” app itself, but the Ukrainian context provides a starting point for examining how modern technology pushes against the boundaries of conventional international law.
4/18/2023
NSL Unscripted | Episode 5 - An Interview with Prof. Adam Oler about Baltic Gavel
In this episode, Maj Grant McDowell (U.S. Marine Corps), Vice-Chair and Professor in the National Security Law Department (ADN) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS), interviews Professor Adam Oler, Associate Professor of Strategy and Chair, Department of Security Studies at the National War College, National Defense University about the Baltic Gavel national security law simulation. Students from the 71st Graduate Course Current Topics in National Security Law participated alongside law students from Emory Law in this simulation.
For any listeners interested in contacting Professor Oler, he can be reached by his e-mail at [email protected] as promised in the episode on outreach information about Baltic Gavel.
3/6/2023
NSL Unscripted | Episode 4: Emerging Technology – What Are We Talking About and Why Do We Care?
In this episode, LTC Laura West, Solf-Warren Chair and Professor in the National Security Law Department (ADN) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS), sits down with Todd Huntley, Director of the National Security Law Program at Georgetown Law and CAPT Keith Gibel, Professor in the National Security Law Department, to discuss and introduce listeners to emerging technologies and some of the basic legal, ethical, and strategic concerns raised by emerging technologies today.
2/22/2023
NSL Unscripted | Episode 3: NSL Military Practitioner Career Advice Series: COL Eric Widmar, U.S. Central Command, Staff Judge Advocate
This episode features MAJ M. Keoni Medici, Associate Professor, National Security Law Department at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School interviewing COL Eric Widmar, Staff Judge Advocate, U.S. Central Command on his career as an NSL practitioner in the military and providing career advice for military practitioners. COL Widmar shares his experiences of being the senior legal advisor at the 75th Ranger Regiment, the deputy legal advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and now as the senior legal advisor to a unified Combatant Command, U.S. Central Command. He offers a picture of practice at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels in the military.
Although the episode is focused on military NSL practice, COL Widmar offers leadership and mentorship tips for anyone leading in national security law practice today!
