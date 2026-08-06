This episode is part one of a two-part series which captures the live recording of a panel held at the 1st Emerging Technologies in the Law Course. Moder-ated by, LTC(R) Laura West, Former Chair of the National Security Law De-partment, the panel discusses the private sector’s emerging role in current and future conflict, as well as how government practitioners should consider working alongside big tech companies in future warfare. The esteemed panel-ists, Professor Gary Corn, Director of the Technology, Law & Security Pro-gram at American University Washington College of Law, Mr. Jonathan Hor-owitz, Legal Advisor at International Committee of the Red Cross-ICRC, and Mr. Matt Fussa, Trust Officer at Cisco Systems, all provide different, expert perspectives on the increasing and complex role of big tech in conflict.



NSL Practitioners interested in reviewing resources and scholarship produced by ADN should check out the Operational Law Handbook and LOAC Documentary Supplement and other significant military legal resources available at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School website under publications - https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.



Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).