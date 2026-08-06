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25 episodes
NSL Unscripted | Episode 24 – The Army’s Principal Cyber Advisor & Insights into the Cyber & Tech Initiatives at the Pentagon03/10/2026 | 27 mins.In this episode, Maj Fabiani Duarte, Associate Professor in the National Security
Law Department, sits down with Mr. Brandon Pugh, the Principal Cyber Advisor to
the Secretary of the Army in TJAGLCS’ inaugural vodcast. As the PCA, Mr. Pugh
was presidentially appointed & is responsible for advising the Secretary of the Army
and the Army Chief of Staff on all cyber matters, including issues of readiness,
budget, capabilities, and strategy. Mr. Pugh share’s the Pentagon’s cyber and tech
initiatives including the creation of his role, how his office is thinking about the
defense of critical infrastructure, and their AI strategy. Mr. Pugh is also currently in
the U.S. Army Reserve and serves an associate professor in National Security Law
Department at Army JAG School. Mr. Pugh previously served as a paratrooper and
international law officer and is a nonresident fellow with the Army Cyber Institute at
West Point. He holds a JD from Rutgers Law School and a bachelor’s degree from
The College of New Jersey.
Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting
our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.
NSL Unscripted | Episode 23 – The International Law of Intelligence with Professor Asaf Lubin05/07/2025 | 36 mins.In this episode, MAJ Emily Bobenrieth, Associate Professor in the National Security Law Department, talks with Professor Asaf Lubin, Associate Professor at Indianan University Maurer School of Law and visiting Associate Professor at Columbia Law School. Professor Lubin shares his over ten years of research into the law and ethics that govern espionage. Professor Lubin discusses how current international law regulates (or rather, falls short to adequately regulate) how States spy on one another. Professor Lubin discusses his argument for the development of a new body of law called the, “International Law of Intelligence,” a self-contained legal regime specifically tailored to honor the importance of espionage to State security, while simultaneously balancing the protection of individual privacy. Professor Lubin’s research culminates in his forthcoming book, The International Law of Intelligence: The World of Spycraft and the Law of Nations, scheduled to be released this spring by Oxford University Press, set to be released later this spring.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department).
NSL Unscripted | Episode 22 - Louboutin Lawfare: Reconceptualizing Sanctions Utility with Professor Vinita Singh11/20/2024 | 41 mins.In this episode, MAJ Brian Jones, Associate Professor in the National Security Law Department, talks with Professor Vinita Singh, Assistant Professor at the University of Iowa College of Law. Professor Singh shares her research on economic sanctions imposed by the United States and European Union connected with the Russia–Ukraine war. Professor Singh focuses on export controls on luxury goods, using those measures as a case study to reevaluate widespread beliefs about the effectiveness of economic sanctions. Professor Singh discusses her arguments in favor of reconceptualizing the utility of economic sanctions and proposes new paradigms for considering and measuring the success of economic sanctions.
Professor Singh’s article, Louboutin Lawfare: Exploring Conceptions of Sanctions Utility Through Export Controls on Luxury Goods, is forthcoming in the Northwestern University Law Review. It is currently available for review on SSRN here.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our pod-cast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).
- This episode is part two of a two-part series which captures the live recording of a panel held at the 1st Emerging Technologies in the Law Course. In this episode, LTC(R) Laura West, Former Chair of the National Security Law De-partment, wraps up her conversation with the panelists and ends by fielding questions from the audience. Tune is as the esteemed panelists, Professor Gary Corn, Director of the Technology, Law & Security Program at American University Washington College of Law, Mr. Jonathan Horowitz, Legal Advisor at International Committee of the Red Cross-ICRC, and Mr. Matt Fussa, Trust Officer at Cisco Systems, finish the fascinating conversation they started last episode!
NSL Practitioners interested in reviewing resources and scholarship produced by ADN should check out the Operational Law Handbook and LOAC Documentary Supplement and other significant military legal resources available at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School website under publications - https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Un-scripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Depart-ment). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).
- This episode is part one of a two-part series which captures the live recording of a panel held at the 1st Emerging Technologies in the Law Course. Moder-ated by, LTC(R) Laura West, Former Chair of the National Security Law De-partment, the panel discusses the private sector’s emerging role in current and future conflict, as well as how government practitioners should consider working alongside big tech companies in future warfare. The esteemed panel-ists, Professor Gary Corn, Director of the Technology, Law & Security Pro-gram at American University Washington College of Law, Mr. Jonathan Hor-owitz, Legal Advisor at International Committee of the Red Cross-ICRC, and Mr. Matt Fussa, Trust Officer at Cisco Systems, all provide different, expert perspectives on the increasing and complex role of big tech in conflict.
NSL Practitioners interested in reviewing resources and scholarship produced by ADN should check out the Operational Law Handbook and LOAC Documentary Supplement and other significant military legal resources available at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School website under publications - https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).
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About NSL Unscripted
This podcast is part of The Quill & Sword series of podcasts created and hosted by The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS). NSL Unscripted is a national security law (NSL) practitioner’s podcast bringing conversations with NSL practitioners and leaders—in the military, government, and civilian practice, as well as discussions on emerging and hot topics. NSL Unscripted is not just your typical hot topic update podcast, though. We also bring you leadership and mentorship tips and lessons for those leading in national security law today. The National Security Law Department (ADN) at TJAGLCS, a joint team of national security law professors and practitioners from all U.S. military services, produces this podcast. ADN is responsible for the education of judge advocates and senior Army leaders on NSL to include the law of armed conflict (LOAC). NSL practitioners interested in reviewing resources and scholarship produced by ADN should check out the Operational Law Handbook and LOAC Documentary Supplement located at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/publications. Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.Podcast website
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