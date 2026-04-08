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53 episodes
Conversations from Riverside: A Live Episode from the APA California State Conference10/07/2024 | 44 mins.Welcome back to Urban Planning is Not Boring! We had the privilege of interviewing three incredible planners from the City and County of San Bernardino, plus a special appearance from the APA California President, live from the APA 2024 California State Conference in Riverside! In this episode, we dive into their unique roles in local government, what brought them to the conference, and what they’re most excited about in the world of urban planning. We also explore the latest planning trends shaping the Inland Empire and get their top advice for first-time APA conference attendees. Whether you're new to the field or a seasoned planner, this episode is packed with insights you won’t want to miss!
Special Guests include:
Andrea Ouse, Director of Community Development at City of West Sacramento and President, APA California Chapter
Kassie Vickers, San Bernardino County Economic Development
George Velarde, Associate Planner at City of San Bernardino
Angelyn Mendoza, Assistant Planner at City of San Bernardino
- In this episode of Urban Planning is Not Boring, we sit down with Senior Embedded Planner at 4Leaf Inc., Jonathan Pacheco Bell, to discuss hostile architecture. Jonathan recently appeared on the Decoder Ring and KJZZ NPR Phoenix podcasts where he discussed the inequities in public spaces caused by hostile architecture. He defines hostile architecture as "elements of the built environment that are designed to deter human behaviors and make targeted populations feel uncomfortable in public space." Together, we explore how hostile architecture impacts the built enviornment and public spaces, with a particular focus on how it marginalizes vulnerable communities. We discuss the ethics, impact, and alternatives to designing more inclusive public spaces. Tune in for an eye-opening conversation about the built environment and the oftentimes overlooked strategies shaping our public spaces.
About Jonathan Pacheco Bell
Jonathan Pacheco Bell is a Senior Embedded Planner at 4LEAF, Inc., Lecturer in Urban & Regional Planning at Cal Poly Pomona, and Vice President/Public Information Officer of the nonprofit Florence-Firestone Community Organization in South Central Los Angeles.
A practicing urban planner with over 20 years of experience spanning the public, private, and nonprofit sectors, Jonathan has expertise in community engagement, participatory design, inclusive public space, long-range plans, zoning enforcement ordinance development, planning studies, and project management.
During his tenure as a County planner in South Central LA’s Florence-Firestone community, Jonathan created Embedded Planning. This praxis situates the work of planners on the street-level, not behind a desk, to increase equity and participation for historically marginalized populations harmed by inequitable planning. What began in South Central is now an international movement of Embedded Planners with feet on the street. Jonathan has guest lectured widely on Embedded Planning praxis. His speaking engagements include Columbia University, UCLA, Ohio State, University of Utah, Pratt Institute, Stanford Engineering, Woodbury University, and East LA College Architecture; state and national APA Conferences in California, Iowa, and Louisiana; and public forums such as AARP Livable Communities, City Parks Alliance, and the SF Urban Film Fest.
Jonathan has been a leader in the American Planning Association for over a decade. He’s a member of the Latinos and Planning Division and is published in APA’s practitioner magazine, Planning. He previously served as APA Los Angeles Social Media Director and was the Southern California representative on the APA National Social Equity Task Force. This year, Jonathan proudly received the Planning Advocate Award of Excellence from APA Los Angeles and the Planning Pioneer Award of Excellence from APA Inland Empire.
Born and raised in LA’s Latino/a Eastside, Jonathan serves as a mentor to First Gen students and emerging planners. A product of the California public school system from kindergarten to graduate school, he holds an M.A. in Urban Planning from UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, and additional degrees in library and information science, political science, and architecture. Connect at c1typlann3r.blog.
- In this episode of Urban Planning is Not Boring, Sam and Nat are joined by three representatives from various APA California chapters who share their experiences as young and emerging planners and discuss opportunities at the upcoming APA California Conference:
Tony Lopez, APA Inland Empire
Kyle Wilson, APA Orange County
Brittany Montano, APA Los Angeles
Join us as we dive into the world of young and emerging planners with a focus on the American Planning Association (APA) and its support for early-career professionals. We explore how APA helps shape the future of urban planning by fostering leadership, providing mentorship, and building networks for young professionals. Join us as we hear from members of the Young and Emerging Planners group, who share their experiences, challenges, and the resources that have helped them navigate the early stages of their careers. Whether you’re a student, a new planner, or someone looking to support the next generation of urbanists, this episode offers valuable insights on how APA is empowering the future of planning.
APA California Conference
Free Student Day: Saturday, September 28th from 8 AM - 11 PM
Student Day Sessions:
Urban Planning is Not Boring (UPINB) Unplugged: Insights for Professional Growth
Your Dream Job May Not Exist (Yet!) – The Long and Winding Road for Planning Careers
Cultivating Your internship for a Successful Planning Career
What Students Want/What Employers Need (CPF)
Dude, Where’s my Job? Finding your Way in the Planning Profession
Other Student / YEP Activities:
Buddy Program (Mentorship)
Headshots
Career Day - Resume/Interview Workshops (Sunday 9/29)
Saturday Night Mixer
Tactical Urbanism Workshop
UPINB Meet and Greet (Saturday, September 28th @ 8 AM) and Live Episode
How to Participate:
Register for the Conference: apacalifornia.org/conference/2024-conferences
Students will earn a $100 stipend for volunteering (min. 4 hours) at the conference. Sign up with our interest form and we will connect with you. Please be sure to register for the conference as well.
- After a few months off, we're excited to say that Urban Planning is Not Boring is back! In this episode, we're catching up on what we've been up to during the break and sharing some personal updates. Don't worry—your favorite urban planning content is just around the corner. Stay tuned for more deep dives into the world of urban planning in upcoming episodes!
Coming Soon!
We will be hosting a session at the APA California 2024 Conference in Riverside California! If you'll be there, come say hi!
“Urban Planning is Not Boring” Unplugged: Insights for Professional Growth"
September 28, 2024, 10:15 AM-11:15
Embarking on a journey in the field of urban planning can be daunting for new and emerging planners. Join Sam and Nat, hosts of "Urban Planning is Not Boring" and recent USC Master of Urban Planning alums, for a Q&A session focused on mentoring, leadership, networking, and more!
- Welcome back to "Urban Planning is Not Boring"!
We'll examine the historical context of downtown "ghost towns" and how this phenomenon is not entirely new but rather a cyclical pattern in urban development. From white flight to suburban sprawl, we'll trace the trajectory of downtowns over the last few decades, from decline to revival and now to uncertainty.
The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated existing trends and brought about unprecedented challenges. With remote work becoming the norm and downtown office spaces sitting empty, downtowns are grappling with an existential crisis. Yet, amidst the uncertainty, there lies an opportunity for reimagining and revitalizing our urban cores.
We'll discuss the findings of the Brookings research project and delve into strategies proposed by urban planners and local jurisdictions for reinvigorating downtowns. From inclusive workforce development to placemaking initiatives, we'll explore innovative approaches to breathe new life into our city centers.
Join us as we rethink the future of downtowns and navigate the path forward in reshaping urban cores post-COVID.
Sources:
To recover from COVID-19, downtowns must adapt
Breaking the ‘urban doom loop’: The future of downtowns is shared prosperity
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About Urban Planning is Not Boring
Passionate about climate change mitigation, finding equitable solutions to the housing crisis, and more, Sam Ellman and Natalie Ikhrata dive into various topics related to the field of urban planning that are anything but boring! This podcast aims to break down complex urban planning concepts and present them in an accessible and engaging way for listeners of all backgrounds. Whether you are a seasoned urban planner or simply interested in learning more about how cities are designed and built, "Urban Planning is Not Boring" is the perfect podcast for you.Podcast website
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