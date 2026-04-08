In this episode of Urban Planning is Not Boring, we sit down with Senior Embedded Planner at 4Leaf Inc., Jonathan Pacheco Bell, to discuss hostile architecture. Jonathan recently appeared on the Decoder Ring and KJZZ NPR Phoenix podcasts where he discussed the inequities in public spaces caused by hostile architecture. He defines hostile architecture as "elements of the built environment that are designed to deter human behaviors and make targeted populations feel uncomfortable in public space." Together, we explore how hostile architecture impacts the built enviornment and public spaces, with a particular focus on how it marginalizes vulnerable communities. We discuss the ethics, impact, and alternatives to designing more inclusive public spaces. Tune in for an eye-opening conversation about the built environment and the oftentimes overlooked strategies shaping our public spaces.



About Jonathan Pacheco Bell



Jonathan Pacheco Bell is a Senior Embedded Planner at 4LEAF, Inc., Lecturer in Urban & Regional Planning at Cal Poly Pomona, and Vice President/Public Information Officer of the nonprofit Florence-Firestone Community Organization in South Central Los Angeles.



A practicing urban planner with over 20 years of experience spanning the public, private, and nonprofit sectors, Jonathan has expertise in community engagement, participatory design, inclusive public space, long-range plans, zoning enforcement ordinance development, planning studies, and project management.

During his tenure as a County planner in South Central LA’s Florence-Firestone community, Jonathan created Embedded Planning. This praxis situates the work of planners on the street-level, not behind a desk, to increase equity and participation for historically marginalized populations harmed by inequitable planning. What began in South Central is now an international movement of Embedded Planners with feet on the street. Jonathan has guest lectured widely on Embedded Planning praxis. His speaking engagements include Columbia University, UCLA, Ohio State, University of Utah, Pratt Institute, Stanford Engineering, Woodbury University, and East LA College Architecture; state and national APA Conferences in California, Iowa, and Louisiana; and public forums such as AARP Livable Communities, City Parks Alliance, and the SF Urban Film Fest.



Jonathan has been a leader in the American Planning Association for over a decade. He’s a member of the Latinos and Planning Division and is published in APA’s practitioner magazine, Planning. He previously served as APA Los Angeles Social Media Director and was the Southern California representative on the APA National Social Equity Task Force. This year, Jonathan proudly received the Planning Advocate Award of Excellence from APA Los Angeles and the Planning Pioneer Award of Excellence from APA Inland Empire.



Born and raised in LA’s Latino/a Eastside, Jonathan serves as a mentor to First Gen students and emerging planners. A product of the California public school system from kindergarten to graduate school, he holds an M.A. in Urban Planning from UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, and additional degrees in library and information science, political science, and architecture. Connect at c1typlann3r.blog.