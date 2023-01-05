Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Urban Planning is Not Boring in the App
Listen to Urban Planning is Not Boring in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
Urban Planning is Not Boring

Urban Planning is Not Boring

Podcast Urban Planning is Not Boring
Podcast Urban Planning is Not Boring

Urban Planning is Not Boring

Samantha Ellman and Natalie Ikhrata
add
Passionate about climate change mitigation, finding equitable solutions to the housing crisis, and more, Sam Ellman and Natalie Ikhrata dive into various topics... More
Government
Passionate about climate change mitigation, finding equitable solutions to the housing crisis, and more, Sam Ellman and Natalie Ikhrata dive into various topics... More

Available Episodes

5 of 32
  • APA National President Angela Brooks Sits Down with UPINB
    Welcome back to Urban Planning is Not Boring!! In this episode, we are joined by Angela Brooks, the new national president of the American Planning Association National organization. We are SO excited to have her on the show (we were fangirling a little). In this interview, Brooks shares how she came to find planning, her insights on the most pressing challenges facing cities in terms of zoning and housing, and how she hopes cities can begin to address these challenges. We also touched on her personal passions, including road biking and triathlons, and how these acivities have helped shaped her approach to urban planning. And, of course, we couldn't let her go without asking her about her new role as the national president of the American Planning Assocation, her top priorities for the organization and for the field as a whole, and how young planners can get involved with APA!! Make sure to tune in! ---- About Angela Brooks Angela D. Brooks, FAICP, a Chicago resident, begins her term as president of the American Planning Association (APA), a 41,000-member organization committed to advancing better and more just communities through good planning. Brooks is the first Black female to be elected president of APA. She will serve two years as president, leading the 16-member APA Board of Directors in governing the association, setting strategic goals, and elevating the importance of planning across the U.S. This is a volunteer position. Brooks currently is director of the Illinois office of the Corporation for Supportive Housing and has dedicated her career to improving housing options and ensuring equitable access to safe and affordable housing. She was appointed by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to serve on the city's Zoning Board of Appeals. Additionally, Brooks is co-chairing a national partnership between APA and the National League of Cities called the Housing Supply Accelerator to improve how communities meet the housing needs of residents. Prior to her role at the Corporation for Supportive Housing, Brooks served as the development manager for the Chicago Housing Authority. Brooks is a native of Seattle and was a member of the City of Seattle Planning Commission. Brooks has been an active volunteer leader within APA since she began her planning studies. She has chaired APA's Housing and Community Development Division, served as a director on the board, vice president of programs for the Planning and the Black Community Division, and co-chaired the member-led update to APA's official Housing Policy Guide. She is a Fellow of the American Institute of Certified Planners, the profession's highest honor bestowed upon a planner. She is a strong champion of HBCUs, having earned her bachelor's degree from Jackson State University. She earned her master's degree from the University of New Orleans. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the first intercollegiate historically African American sorority, and The Links, Incorporated. When not focusing on housing challenges, Brooks can be found enjoying her road bike, participating in triathlons, or rooting the Jackson State Tigers to victory.
    5/1/2023
    55:01
  • The Intersection of Content Creation and Urban Planning
    Welcome back to Urban Planning is Not Boring, the podcast that explores the fascinating world of urban planning. This episode, Sam and Nat sit down with Brittany Simmons, an urban planner and creative based in New York City, to discuss her journey into creating urban planning content and how it can help raise awareness about the importance of city planning. Brittany shares her insights on why she began creating content related to urban planning and how short-form content, such as TikTok videos, can be an effective tool in engaging a wider audience. She also shares her experience and practice in community engagement with her firm, highlighting the importance of involving communities in the planning process and how it can lead to more equitable and sustainable outcomes. Brittany also highlighted three groups to check out, including the New York Metro American Planning Association Diversity Committee (DivComm), Black Space Urbanist Collective, and the Congress for New Urbanism. About Brittany Simmons: Brittany Simmons is a NYC-based creative by nature and an urban planner by practice. She creates informative yet relatable video content on urban planning and design to raise awareness of the field and connect the dots of its wide-reaching, but often unnoticed origins.
    4/17/2023
    27:33
  • The Importance of People-Centered Planning with RAYO Planning
    Attention all urban planning enthusiasts! In the latest episode of "Urban Planning Is Not Boring," co-hosts Sam and Nat sit down with Victoria Ferrell Ortiz, Executive Director, and Evelyn Mayo, Co-Chair, of RAYO Planning, a non-profit planning firm based in Texas. RAYO Planning is a 501(c)3 urban planning nonprofit that is committed to closing the health, wealth and opportunity gap in communities through land use planning, policy creation and cultural preservation. RAYO works with communities in Texas in four main subject areas: community education, direct advocacy, reforming city planning, and community planning. In this episode, Victoria and Evelyn share their insights on operating a planning firm as a non-profit organization and the unique challenges and opportunities that come with this structure. They also discuss some of the communities and organizations that they have worked with while at RAYO and some of the amazing accomplishments that have been realized! If you're interested in learning more about RAYO Planning and the important work they're doing in Texas, be sure to tune in to this episode of "Urban Planning Is Not Boring." Trust us, it's anything but boring! To learn more about RAYO Planning, visit their website at https://www.rayoplanning.com/ and support them by donating at https://www.rayoplanning.com/donate!! ------------------------------- RAYO Mission Statement:  Mission Statement: RAYO Planning is a 501(c)3 urban planning nonprofit that is committed to closing the health, wealth and opportunity gap in communities through land use planning, policy creation and cultural preservation. Evelyn Mayo: RAYO Planning Co-Chair Evelyn’s last point of departure before leaving the U.S. as a child was Austin, Texas. She spent her childhood moving around Europe and Asia, which exposed her to different cultures, languages, foods and ways of life. After graduating High School in Singapore, she moved back to the U.S. and where she pursued an undergraduate degree in Environmental Science at Barnard College, Columbia University in New York City. In 2017, Evelyn moved to Dallas, Texas to pursue her interests in environmental justice and community organizing in the “belly of the beast”. She worked in poverty law as an advocate for fair housing and environmental justice issues from 2017 to 2021 with Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas and Disability Rights Texas, while also acting as Chair of the Board of Downwinders at Risk. Evelyn is AICP certified and received her MCRP from the University of Texas at Arlington. She is the inaugural Urban Research Initiative Fellow at Paul Quinn College, where she leads research and advocacy efforts to use planning as a tool to address systemic racial injustices in Southern Dallas. Victoria Ferrell-Ortiz: RAYO Planning Executive Director Victoria’s interest in urban planning began in high school, while attending the Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet at Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Magnet Center. But it wasn’t identified plainly as “Urban Planning” at the time. She first became indoctrinated when she learned what gentrification was through a friend's experience around displacement in Old East Dallas. In 2016, she received her Bachelors of Arts in Integrative Studies from the University of North Texas in Denton, with concentrations in international studies, sociology, and public administration and community service. After graduating from college and returning home to Dallas she experienced it personally through the gentrification of
    4/3/2023
    41:01
  • The Finale of the USC MUP Program: Capstone
    Sam and Nat sit down to discuss all things Capstone! With graduation right around the corner, the capstone project is a pivotal element of the MUP graduate program at USC. This episode dives into the project’s components and all the ups and downs Sam and Nat faced during the process of writing their reports! 
    3/20/2023
    45:26
  • Disaster Planning and Community Engagement with Dr. Santina Contreras
    This week, we are so lucky to have Dr. Santina Contreras a researcher and adjunct professor at the USC Price School of Public Policy. Santina's work focuses largely on environmental justice, disaster planning, and community engagement. With a background in structural engineering, Dr. Contreras has a unique subset of skills in the planning field, and we dive into how her background and passions have led her to where she is today. Listen to here more!   Build Change - "Our mission is to greatly reduce deaths, injuries, and economic losses caused by housing and school collapses due to earthquakes, extreme weather and fires." Donate today at buildchange.org/give-today/ Ready.Gov Check out her local hazards and risks, and get prepared! If you're in California, make sure to get your earthquake preparedness kit!!  About Dr. Contreras: Santina Contreras is an Assistant Professor at the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy. Her research and teaching focus on the intersection of environmental hazards, international development, and community development planning. The overarching goal of her research is to contribute to a deeper understanding of the planning of communities vulnerable to environmental hazards and broader development concerns in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. In her work, she takes an interdisciplinary approach towards understanding relationships between local communities and external stakeholders surrounding natural hazard events, environmental planning efforts, and international development projects. Contreras has extensive experience working in the private and nonprofit sectors on the design and implementation of environmental planning and development projects. This has included engaging with diverse communities vulnerable to hazard risks in California, Ohio, Mexico, Haiti, and Indonesia. Prior to joining the faculty at USC, Contreras worked as an Assistant Professor of City and Regional Planning at Ohio State University and as a Postdoctoral Research Associate in the Environmental Design Program at the University of Colorado, Boulder. Contreras holds a BS (University of California, San Diego) and a MS (University of California, Berkeley) in Structural Engineering. She received her Ph.D. in Planning, Policy, and Design from the University of California, Irvine.
    3/6/2023
    47:37

More Government podcasts

About Urban Planning is Not Boring

Passionate about climate change mitigation, finding equitable solutions to the housing crisis, and more, Sam Ellman and Natalie Ikhrata dive into various topics related to the field of urban planning that are anything but boring!
Podcast website

Listen to Urban Planning is Not Boring, A Political Perspective - Katie Nimon - National Candidate for Napier and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Urban Planning is Not Boring

Urban Planning is Not Boring

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Urban Planning is Not Boring: Podcasts in Family