Military OneSource Podcast — Completing DD Form 93

Learn the importance of service members completing their DD Form 93 and keeping it updated in case of injury, illness or if they go missing or die. And discover how it is used to designate beneficiaries who will receive their unpaid pay and allowances and other benefits — including the death gratuity, which is compensation for military service that allows survivors to meet their immediate financial needs. Host Bruce Moody speaks with Trevor Dean, program analyst with Casualty, Mortuary Affairs, and Military Funeral Honors, about the DD Form 93 and what service members and survivors should know. Visit Military OneSource at https://www.mos.mil/completing-the-dd93 to take the MilLife Learning course, “Completing the DD93,” and learn about the death gratuity benefit and what it means to survivors. Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy. Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback. The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.