Military OneSource podcasts are a simple way to connect to your best MilLife. They can help you navigate military life, overcome challenges and thrive. Turn to ... More
Available Episodes
Military OneSource Podcast — Foreign-Born Military Spouses
Learn about the adjustments foreign-born military spouses might need to make, including becoming familiar with different cultures while adapting to military life, as well as the benefits and challenges that can arise during a PCS to another country. You’ll also learn about the U.S. Air and Space Force Key Spouse Program, what it entails, and the personalized support it provides to MilSpouses.
Host Bruce Moody speaks with Nikki Erb, an Air Force spouse born in the Philippines, who draws on her experience to help other foreign-born spouses adjust to military life in a new country.
Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/family-relationships/spouse/milspouse-support-and-services/ to learn about the resources and personalized support available for military spouses.
6/12/2023
Military OneSource Podcast — Child Care in Your Home Fee Assistance Pilot Program
Learn more about Defense Department child care programs that provide safe, reliable care to families across a range of child care solutions to support the nontraditional schedules of military families. This podcast highlights the Child Care in Your Home Fee Assistance pilot program for families that have determined that full-time child care in their home is the best solution to meet their needs.
Host Bruce Moody speaks with Marcie George, program analyst for Children, Youth and Families with the Office of Military Community and Family Policy.
Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/child-care/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.
5/30/2023
Military OneSource Podcast — Completing DD Form 93
Learn the importance of service members completing their DD Form 93 and keeping it updated in case of injury, illness or if they go missing or die. And discover how it is used to designate beneficiaries who will receive their unpaid pay and allowances and other benefits — including the death gratuity, which is compensation for military service that allows survivors to meet their immediate financial needs.
Host Bruce Moody speaks with Trevor Dean, program analyst with Casualty, Mortuary Affairs, and Military Funeral Honors, about the DD Form 93 and what service members and survivors should know.
Visit Military OneSource at https://www.mos.mil/completing-the-dd93 to take the MilLife Learning course, “Completing the DD93,” and learn about the death gratuity benefit and what it means to survivors.
5/22/2023
Military OneSource Podcast — Continuing Your Education While Deployed
No matter the location of their assignment, service members have access to education programs. Learn how to continue your education while deployed overseas, whether you are going to a permanent or temporary base or to a remote location.
Host Bruce Moody speaks with Laura Dean of the Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support. Ms. Dean is an education program manager and contracting officer’s representative for the United States Central Command.
Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/for-service-members/ to learn about the education resources and support available to service members.
5/15/2023
Military OneSource Podcast — Safe Infant Sleep
Learn about safe sleep and American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines, including myths associated with safe sleep recommendations and the importance of registering sleeping products with the manufacturer and checking for recalls on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website. You’ll also discover ways to reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome, information about the importance of creating safe sleep environments, ideas for enhancing nighttime sleep and how the New Parent Support Program can help new MilParents thrive.
Host Bruce Moody speaks with Monette Greene, with the Defense Department’s Family Advocacy Program, and Meg Walker, Air Force Family Advocacy Nursing and New Parent Support Program Director. The NPSP helps MilParents navigate through pregnancy, transition successfully into parenthood and provide a nurturing environment for their babies and young children.
Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/new-parents/military-parents-safe-sleeping-for-infants/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families.
