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212 episodes
- Military child care can be overwhelming, especially if you’re new to it. In this episode, host Bruce Moody sits down with Air Force and Marine Corps child and youth program experts Michelle Crawford and Molly Hill to make the options clear.
They break down how child care fees are set by total family income, how Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood works, and how to request care through MilitaryChildCare.com. They also highlight what happens day to day in programs, including how the Early Learning Matters curriculum supports children from birth through pre-K.
Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/child-care/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families.
Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the War Department’s Military OneSource.
Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.
The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the War Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.
- “Stress is everywhere and everyone encounters it, and a lot of times it can be a good thing. It means we care about something. But we don't want those small stressors to become big stressors that really get out of control for us,” said Jena Moore, an associate director of Military Community Support Programs. Moore and Kelly Smith, also an associate director of Military Community Support Programs, join our host Bruce Moody to discuss effective strategies and resources for managing stress in military life. Learn about confidential counseling, the peer-to-peer support program, health and wellness coaching and specialized consultations like document translation, all designed to help military families navigate unique military life situations.
Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/stress-management/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.
Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the War Department’s Military OneSource.
Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.
The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the War Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.
- From part-time teller to leading executive, Navy Federal Credit Union Chief Operating Officer Kara Cardona shares how a chance visit to an NFCU branch in Puerto Rico launched a 25-year career of service, leadership and purpose.
Host Bruce Moody speaks with Kara as she opens up about navigating overseas moves as a military spouse, finding meaningful employment and building community in places far from home, all while rising through the ranks of a financial institution committed to uplifting spouses.
Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/seco/ to learn about the resources and support available to military spouses.
Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the War Department’s Military OneSource.
Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.
The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the federal government. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.
- Some stories feel too heavy to say out loud until you realize they might be the exact words another teen needs to hear. In this episode, Jacob R., the 2025–26 National Military Youth of the Year, shares how he found his voice through theater, stopped carrying shame about his family’s mental health journey and learned to tell the truth without performing a character.
Host Bruce Moody speaks with Jacob about why the youth center became a second home, how mentors helped him open up and how he’s turning advocacy into action.
Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/children-youth-teens/ to learn about the resources and support available to military youth and teens.
Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the War Department’s Military OneSource.
Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.
The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the War Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.
- How can finding a “spark” shape a young person’s future? In this episode, host Bruce Moody speaks with lifelong 4-H advocate Vanessa Tranel about how 4-H transforms the lives of military-connected youth. From hands-on projects like woodworking and rocketry to building confidence and a sense of belonging, 4-H empowers young people to discover their passions and develop essential life skills. Listen now to learn how 4-H supports military families, meets emerging needs and inspires the next generation through learning by doing.
Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/external/4-h-military-partnership/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.
Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the War Department’s Military OneSource.
Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.
The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the War Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.
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About Military OneSource Podcast
Military OneSource podcasts are a simple way to connect to your best MilLife. They can help you navigate military life, overcome challenges and thrive. Turn to Military OneSource for information, tools and resources on topics unique to the military, including spouse employment, special needs family members, deployment, relocation, finances, parenting and more. The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.Podcast website
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