Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsGovernmentThe LOGSTAT
Listen to The LOGSTAT in the App
Listen to The LOGSTAT in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The LOGSTAT

Podcast The LOGSTAT
Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin
The LOGSTAT is the Army’s premier podcast on all things sustainment. We analyze new developments, discuss current trends, and forge the path ahead for the next ...
Government

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • The LOGSTAT: The Integration of Combat Arms & Logistics
    Episode #1: On the first official episode of The LOGSTAT, CPT Garett Pyle meets with CPT Dave McKinney who is an Armor officer serving as a Small Group Leader in the Captains Career Course at the Army Sustainment University to discuss the integration of Combat Arms & Logistics.
    --------  
    30:01
  • The LOGSTAT: Teaser Episode
    On the teaser episode of The LOGSTAT, CPT Garett Pyle discusses the creation of this new podcast and the way ahead for Army Sustainment.
    --------  
    8:27

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About The LOGSTAT

The LOGSTAT is the Army’s premier podcast on all things sustainment. We analyze new developments, discuss current trends, and forge the path ahead for the next generation of sustainment Soldiers. This is an original biweekly podcast that broadcasts from CASCOM on Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia. Our goal is to support and educate the sustainment enterprise all over the globe. The episodes are short and packaged for quick consumption. In each episode, the Sustainment Harding Fellow talks with sustainment leaders on a variety of topics in the sustainment enterprise. These conversations are designed to spark discussions across the enterprise and to sharpen our skills and knowledge as sustainers. You can view episodes on the following platforms: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.
Podcast website

Listen to The LOGSTAT, Strict Scrutiny and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.11.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/19/2025 - 5:02:59 PM