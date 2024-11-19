Force Recon Marine KG Spradley returns

On this episode we give our take on the re-election of President Donald Trump and what this means to the country. Our guest, KG "Tadpole" Spradley served as a Force Recon Marine and combat aviator. Additionally he worked with special programs and other government agencies, as well as his work in helping to create the Kurdish Air Force. He was last on with us for Episode 220 which had a tremendous response, and we are always glad to have him on the show. His book "War Junkie: A Cautionary Tale" is available now.