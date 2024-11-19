Ret Taylor joins us this episode as we talk men's issues, nutrition, and overall health. We discuss what RFK Jr. aims to do in terms of health if he is confirmed to be a member of the Trump administration. Ret is the co-founder of Ned, and is also on the Board of Directors for Veterans Outdoor Advocacy Group. Ret's website is https://www.rettaylor.com/ and you can follow him on Instagram @Mister_Misogi. You can learn more about VOAG at https://www.voag.org/ Follow us:http://instagram.com/battlelinepodcasthttp://twitter.com/battlelinepod Ned's Mellö Magnesium is an instant hit! Nourish your entire body with their proprietary superblend with 3 forms of chelated magnesium, GABA, L-theanine, and over 70 trace minerals. It propels memory, mood, brain function, stress response, nerve and muscle health, and SLEEP. And about 75% of Americans are deficient in it!! Go to http://helloned.com/BATTLELINE For 15% off select Fort Scott Munitions products go to http://fsm.com & use promo code: Battleline For full video of this episode subscribe to our Youtube page: https://www.youtube.com/@battlelinepodcast
1:24:08
Force Recon Marine KG Spradley returns
On this episode we give our take on the re-election of President Donald Trump and what this means to the country. Our guest, KG "Tadpole" Spradley served as a Force Recon Marine and combat aviator. Additionally he worked with special programs and other government agencies, as well as his work in helping to create the Kurdish Air Force. He was last on with us for Episode 220 which had a tremendous response, and we are always glad to have him on the show. His book "War Junkie: A Cautionary Tale" is available now, go pick it up. He is on Instagram @KGSpradleyAuthor and on X @CommandoAuthor
1:52:00
DeeJay Dallas of the Arizona Cardinals
DeeJay Dallas is a professional football player in the NFL for the Arizona Cardinals. He also runs the DeeJay Dallas Foundation, transforming lives through kindness. On this episode we talk football, faith, firearms, and fatherhood (I wasn't even trying to go with all F's there, but it worked out.) We also talk love of country. Learn more about his foundation at http://deejaydallas.org and follow DeeJay on Instagram @DeeJayDallas
1:16:48
Park Ranger says Tim Sheehy lied about being shot in combat
On an Annex episode back in April, we covered Senate candidate and Navy SEAL veteran Tim Sheehy being accused of lying about being shot in combat. Kim Peach, the Park Ranger who wrote Sheehy the ticket for an accidental discharge within the national park came across our episode, agreed to come on, and gives us the real story.
26:44
Army veteran turned author, Brett Allen
Brett Allen is the author of "Killroy Was Here" and more recently "Sly Fox Hollow." He is a veteran of the U.S. Army. On this episode we talk the transition from military to writing, Kilroy Was Here being the first pre-internet viral meme, how Brett will continue to write without sticking to one particular niche, and his frustration with Snooki being a New York Times best-selling author. Follow Brett on X and Instagram @HogwashWriting