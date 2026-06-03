In this episode, Dr. Whitman Cobb and Col. Hollon sit down with Lt Gen Jason Armagost, Deputy Commander of Air Force Global Strike Command and the Class XXXV graduation speaker. They discuss strategic thinking, military leadership, and the enduring value of intellectual curiosity. Drawing on his experiences as a commander, Stanford fellow, and lifelong reader, Lt Gen Armagost reflects on the role of liberal arts education, the relationship between theory and practice, and the importance of cultivating creativity and critical thinking within military organizations. The conversation explores reading as a tool for professional development, examines challenges posed by emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, and considers how future leaders can avoid technological determinism while adapting to a changing character of war. The conversation concludes with a discussion of recommended books, strategic education, and the challenges facing the next generation of air and space leaders.

STICK AROUND FOR THE SUMMER READING ASSIGNMENT

After the discussion with Gen Armagost, Dr. Whitman Cobb and Col Hollon welcome Lt Col Rachel Reynolds back to the show to introduce a new mini-series that looks at each class during the year through a work of fiction. The team will discuss the assigned book on the last Wednesday of every month throughout the next school year.

This is the last show for this season. Thank you to all who have tuned in and especially those who have reached out to offer feedback and suggestions. We look forward to seeing you in the next school year, starting at the end of June!



Books to Battles: https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/SAASS/

Email: bookstobattles@au.af.edu