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Books to Battles

School of Advanced Air and Space Studies
EducationGovernment
Books to Battles
Latest episode

42 episodes

  • Books to Battles

    Season Finale: Lt Gen Armagost and Book Club

    06/03/2026 | 42 mins.
    In this episode, Dr. Whitman Cobb and Col. Hollon sit down with Lt Gen Jason Armagost, Deputy Commander of Air Force Global Strike Command and the Class XXXV graduation speaker. They discuss strategic thinking, military leadership, and the enduring value of intellectual curiosity. Drawing on his experiences as a commander, Stanford fellow, and lifelong reader, Lt Gen Armagost reflects on the role of liberal arts education, the relationship between theory and practice, and the importance of cultivating creativity and critical thinking within military organizations. The conversation explores reading as a tool for professional development, examines challenges posed by emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, and considers how future leaders can avoid technological determinism while adapting to a changing character of war. The conversation concludes with a discussion of recommended books, strategic education, and the challenges facing the next generation of air and space leaders.
    STICK AROUND FOR THE SUMMER READING ASSIGNMENT
    After the discussion with Gen Armagost, Dr. Whitman Cobb and Col Hollon welcome Lt Col Rachel Reynolds back to the show to introduce a new mini-series that looks at each class during the year through a work of fiction. The team will discuss the assigned book on the last Wednesday of every month throughout the next school year.
    This is the last show for this season. Thank you to all who have tuned in and especially those who have reached out to offer feedback and suggestions. We look forward to seeing you in the next school year, starting at the end of June!

    Books to Battles: https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/SAASS/
    Email: bookstobattles@au.af.edu
  • Books to Battles

    The SAASS Student Takeover

    05/20/2026 | 43 mins.
    In this special episode of Books to Battles, members of SAASS Class XXXV take over the podcast to reflect on their experiences at the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies as they prepare to graduate. The students discuss why they chose SAASS, their impressions of the program, the challenges of the reading and thesis process, and the intellectual growth they experienced throughout the year. They also highlight the impact of the Germany staff ride, memorable courses and books, and the value of engaging with classmates and faculty from diverse professional and international backgrounds. Throughout the episode, the students emphasize how SAASS shaped the way they think about strategy, history, and military problem-solving.
  • Books to Battles

    Space Power Discussions: Test Gods

    05/13/2026 | 32 mins.
    This week, we bring you a special preview of Space Power Discussions, a podcast series with episodes produced by our SAASS students. Find out more by searching "Space Power Discussions" on your preferred podcast platform.
    This episode of Space Power Discussions examines Test Gods, exploring the culture of experimental test pilots and risk in advancing aerospace capabilities. SAASS students connect lessons from flight testing to innovation, military space development, and strategic competition, highlighting how risk acceptance and experimentation shape the future of space power.
  • Books to Battles

    Space Power Discussions: The Power of the Space Club

    05/06/2026 | 31 mins.
    This week, we bring you a special preview of Space Power Discussions, a podcast series with episodes produced by our SAASS students. Find out more by searching "Space Power Discussions" on your preferred podcast platform.
    This episode of Space Power Discussions explores The Power of the Space Club, examining how exclusive access to space capabilities shapes international politics. SAASS students analyze barriers to entry, prestige, and strategic influence, connecting the concept of a “space club” to today’s evolving domain and the implications for competition, cooperation, and emerging spacefaring nations.
  • Books to Battles

    SAASS 660: Technology and Innovation

    04/29/2026 | 33 mins.
    In this episode, Dr. Whitman Cobb and Col. Hollon are joined by members of the SAASS 660 teaching team to discuss the course on Technology and Innovation and its role as the final course of the curriculum. The conversation examines how military innovation occurs, emphasizing the bureaucratic, organizational, and political challenges that shape the adoption of new ideas and technologies. The guests highlight the course’s focus on linking historical case studies to contemporary problems, encouraging students to think critically about how innovation is institutionalized. The episode also explores the course’s distinctive “Mother of All Briefings” exercise, which requires students to apply insights from past innovations to current technological challenges.
    If you have questions, comments, or episode recommendations, please email us at bookstobattles@au.af.edu

    Books Mentioned
    Christopher J. Fuller, See It/Shoot It: The Secret History of the CIA's Lethal Drone Program (Yale University Press, 2017)
    Michael W. Hankins, Flying Camelot (Cornell University Press, 2023)
    Matt Hersch, Dark Star: A New History of the Space Shuttle (Massachusetts Institute of Technology Press, 2023)
    Trent Hone, Learning War: The Evolution of Fighting Doctrine in the US Navy, 1898-1945 (Naval Institute Press, 2018)
    William H. McNiel, Pursuit of Power: Technology, Armed Force, and Society (University of Chicago Press, 1982)
    Stephen Rosen, Winning the Next War: Innovations and the Modern Military (Cornell University Press, 1991)
    Jacquelyn Schneider and Julia MacDonald, The Hand Behind Unmanned: Origins of the US Autonomous Military Arsenal (Oxford University Press, 2025)


    The opinions expressed here are those of the hosts or the guests and do not necessarily represent the official position of the Department of the Air Force, the Depart of Defense, or the United States Government.
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About Books to Battles
Books to Battles is the official podcast of the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies (SAASS), where rigorous academic thought meets real-world military application. In each episode, we'll take you inside our school to explore its courses, students, and faculty. We'll show how foundational ideas—from classic works of strategy to cutting-edge scholarship—inform the development and execution of air and space power in today’s complex strategic environment. Join us as we bridge the gap between theory and practice, bringing deep intellectual insight to the art of war in the air and beyond.All views expressed in this series are the speakers' own and are not necessarily reflective of the Department of Defense, the US government, or any other affiliated organizations.
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