Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to From A to Arbitration in the App
Listen to From A to Arbitration in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
From A to Arbitration

From A to Arbitration

Podcast From A to Arbitration
Podcast From A to Arbitration

From A to Arbitration

Corey L Walton
add
A Union Representative's in-depth Guide to the Dispute Resolution Process
More
Education
A Union Representative's in-depth Guide to the Dispute Resolution Process
More

Available Episodes

5 of 112
  • Episode 108: The Charges. The warriors coming out to play.
    Fromatoarbitration.com
    7/3/2023
    1:21:44
  • Episode 107: Everything you'll need to defeat roll-away run-away discipline.
    fromatoarbitration.com Roberts C-30421 case file
    6/26/2023
    1:51:15
  • Episode 106: For our brother Eugene Gates Jr. Your passing will not be in vain.
    fromatoarbitration.com
    6/23/2023
    45:39
  • episode 105: I'm not the one, pony boy. Everything we need to beat stationary events discipline. Business agents quit selling us out.
    fromatoarbitration.com stationary events starts at 31 minutes article 16 section 115 of the m39 handbook section 134 of the m39 handbook m-01458 wolitz c-32778
    6/19/2023
    1:23:55
  • episode 104: Special guest Mr. Cole Billups goes in depth about the anatomy of a grievance file.
    fromatoarbitration.com
    6/11/2023
    1:02:08

More Education podcasts

About From A to Arbitration

A Union Representative's in-depth Guide to the Dispute Resolution Process
Podcast website

Listen to From A to Arbitration, Bedros Keuilian Podcast Show and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

From A to Arbitration

From A to Arbitration

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store