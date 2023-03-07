From A to Arbitration
Corey L Walton
A Union Representative's in-depth Guide to the Dispute Resolution Process More
Episode 108: The Charges. The warriors coming out to play.
Fromatoarbitration.com
Episode 107: Everything you'll need to defeat roll-away run-away discipline.
fromatoarbitration.com
Roberts C-30421
case file
Episode 106: For our brother Eugene Gates Jr. Your passing will not be in vain.
fromatoarbitration.com
episode 105: I'm not the one, pony boy. Everything we need to beat stationary events discipline. Business agents quit selling us out.
fromatoarbitration.com
stationary events starts at 31 minutes
article 16
section 115 of the m39 handbook
section 134 of the m39 handbook
m-01458
wolitz c-32778
episode 104: Special guest Mr. Cole Billups goes in depth about the anatomy of a grievance file.
fromatoarbitration.com
About From A to Arbitration
A Union Representative's in-depth Guide to the Dispute Resolution ProcessPodcast website
