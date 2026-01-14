In this episode, Loraine discusses the five shocking truths behind narcissistic future faking, often referred to as the soulmate illusion. Future faking is the illusion of 'someday,' where a partner paints a vivid, perfect picture of a life together, while their current actions leave you feeling hurt, ignored, and devalued. If this sounds familiar, you have likely encountered this sophisticated manipulation, which serves as a cornerstone of narcissistic abuse. This tactic involves making grand promises about the future solely to gain power and control over you in the present. We uncover the insidious truths that lie behind this behaviour.Best Moments from the Episode The narcissist’s promises are a desperate attempt to soothe their own deep psychic pain. Psychologists agree that narcissism is rooted in profound self-hatred and shame, not self-love. By manipulating you into believing their fantasy, they gain a fleeting feeling of power and relief from their own sense of weakness.Narcissists are master manipulators who use a tactic called narcissistic mirroring. They encourage deep conversations early in the relationship to get you to reveal your most heartfelt desires, hopes, and dreams for the future. They then mimic your dreams back to you, making the connection feel magnetic and uniquely perfect, leading you to believe you have met your soulmate.Future faking is a powerful tool used throughout the entire abuse cycle, not just during the initial love bombing phase. They may dangle the future you crave only to snatch it away as punishment, perhaps by stating an engagement or vacation is on hold because you "ruined the mood".The constant mismatch between loving words about the future and harmful actions in the present creates a profound psychological discomfort known as cognitive dissonance. Personal Example of Future Faking: Loraine recounts a personal experience involving future faking where, after talking about a dream to live in Spain, the partner purchased a property there. However, shortly after the purchase, the partner revealed he had made a "huge mistake," leaving the speaker feeling deflated and upset.Key TakeawaysFuture Faking is a Tool of Control: It is a sophisticated manipulation used to gain power and control over you in the present, fueled by the abuser's own self-hatred and need for fleeting relief.You Are Trapped by Your Own Hopes: The narcissist uses narcissistic mirroring to sell you a future built exactly upon your own most heartfelt dreams, making the connection feel uniquely perfect. Designed to keep you emotionally invested and trapped.The Dissonance is Deliberate: The painful paradox of hearing someone plan your future home while they devalue you right now is a tactic designed to keep you disoriented through cognitive dissonance. You are kept busy trying to reconcile their conflicting behaviours rather than seeing the abuse for what it is.To break free, you must stop focusing on empty promises and start looking at the hard evidence of present-day actions. Your nervous system often registers the danger before your mind can name it, so listen to your body—if you feel tense, unsure, or small in their presence, trust that physical response as honest data.Link to the free trial for the School content platform.Loraine also offers Zoom, coaching, and mentoring calls, drawing on 11 years of lived experience in a manipulative relationship.