When The Deal Turns Sour: The Reality Of Cash For Keys
1/14/2026 | 23 mins.
In this episode of Mindset, Money, Success, host Loraine Marshall provides a raw and revealing look at the "emotional tax" of business deals gone sour. Drawing on her recent four-week struggle with a "cash for keys" standoff, Loraine exposes the reality of dealing with bullies who move goalposts and the psychological resilience required to hold your ground. From living without running water since 2023 to facing the threat of 17 years in prison during criminal litigation, she shares how she finally secured a new start in 2026.Best Moments• The Pyjama Gate Encounter: Loraine recounts the shocking moment she was sick with the flu, only to find the new property owner at her gate with an envelope of 50-euro notes, demanding she vacate the home she had occupied for years within 7–10 days.• The Three-Hour Manipulation Marathon: A look into a circular, manipulative text argument where the buyer refused to provide an advance for a deposit, essentially pressuring a 64-year-old vulnerable woman to "make herself homeless" before receiving any relocation funds.• The Removal Company Standoff: The dramatic turning point where the removal team intervened, threatening to unpack the van and leave unless the buyer paid immediately. This forced the "bully buyer" to back down after he had attempted to make Loraine sign contracts under duress.• Channeling Pain into Paper: Loraine’s powerful closing announcement regarding her upcoming book, Deceptions and Illusions Embroidered with Truth. She reveals that every penny of the royalties will support a non-profit project to help other women facing economic and legal abuse.Key Takeaways• Mindset is the Ultimate Ground: Even when legal systems fail or opponents move the goalposts, they cannot take the ground you have won in your mind. Refusing to be silenced is a key step in surviving economic abuse.• Recognising DARVO: The sources highlight the importance of identifying the DARVO tactic (Deny, Attack, and Reverse Victim and Offender), which bullies and abusers use to frame themselves as the victim while intimidating their targets with litigation.• The Power of Community Support: When the buyer refused to assist with relocation costs, it was a neighbour’s personal loan and the solidarity of the removal workers that allowed Loraine to break the cycle of intimidation and secure a new home.• Advocating for Legal Reform: The episode underscores a critical need for changes in domestic abuse laws in both Spain and the UK to ensure non-married women are not treated as "second-class citizens" by biased or misogynistic court systems.Tips and donations are welcome and greatly appreciated!! 🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏https://buymeacoffee.com/successwithloraineInvitation To Join Skool As A Creatorhttps://successwithloraine.com/go/skool-sign-up/Connect on other platformshttps://linktr.ee/loraine_mms
The 2026 Zero to Wealth Blueprint: Charlie Munger’s 7-Step Recovery Plan
1/07/2026 | 29 mins.
IntroductionIn this episode of Mindset Money Success, host Loraine Marshall introduces a concrete, actionable 12-month blueprint designed to take you from broke to building real wealth. Tailored especially for women over 40 who are rebuilding after trauma or financial loss, the episode explores the 7-Step Recovery Plan based on the legendary investor Charlie Munger’s own experiences. Moving beyond "motivational garbage," this "battle-tested" plan focuses on execution and the psychological shift required to transform a negative net worth into a solid foundation.4 Best MomentsThe "Broke Advantage": Munger argues that starting with nothing is a unique strategic starting point. Unlike the wealthy, those at zero have the freedom to take calculated risks because they have nothing left to lose and their financial mistakes serve as "cheap tuition" rather than catastrophic losses.Munger’s Personal Resilience: The episode highlights Munger’s own "rock bottom" in 1962. At 38, he was divorced, drowning in debt, and facing the death of his son—a story that serves as ultimate proof that starting from zero can be a launchpad for success.The Harsh Reality of "Deserving": A pivotal moment occurs when addressing the desire for luxuries while broke. Marshall shares Munger’s blunt perspective: "The only thing you deserve when you’re broke is to stop being broke".The Final Hurdle of Discipline: As the year closes, the episode warns against "holiday inflation" in November. While most people squander their progress on gifts and travel, the blueprint demands unwavering discipline to protect your hard-won savings.4 Key TakeawaysConduct a Ruthless Financial Audit: January is the month of radical accountability. You must "stop the bleed" by cutting expenses to the bone, including selling liability cars with high payments and eliminating all non-essential subscriptions.Aggressive Income Stacking: You cannot invest your way out of poverty with small amounts. The goal is to stack multiple income streams—primary, evening, and weekend work—to save your first £5,000 by April, which shifts your mindset from "broke person" to "investor".Build the "Emergency Wall": Before entering the stock market, you must save an additional £10,000 (totalling £15,000). This cash acts as a buffer against fear-based decisions, providing the stability needed to find better career opportunities rather than settling for desperate ones.Prioritise Self-Investment: The highest yield asset is your own earning ability. Munger recommends partitioning £5,000 of your savings to invest in new skills, certifications, and networking that directly increase your hourly value.Connect on other platformshttps://linktr.ee/loraine_mmsSupport the Podcasthttps://buymeacoffee.com/successwithloraineInvitation To Join Skool As A Creatorhttps://successwithloraine.com/go/skool-sign-up/
Shattered Dreams: Surviving Betrayal Trauma and Post-Separation Abuse
12/30/2025 | 22 mins.
In this episode of Mindset, Money, Success, host Loraine Marshall reflects on the eighth anniversary of a day that irrevocably changed the course of her life. On 26 December 2017, what seemed like a peaceful retirement in a Spanish villa was shattered by a brutal confession that exposed a nine-year lie. Loraine shares her harrowing journey through betrayal trauma, financial weaponisation, and the systemic failures of the legal system, ultimately discussing how she turned her "shattered dream" into a mission of discovery and healing for others.4 Best MomentsThe "Wednesday Girl" Confession: The chilling moment on a sofa in Spain when Loraine’s partner casually revealed a secret life he had maintained since 2009, leading to a scream of pain so physical it damaged her throat.The Clinical Presentation of Grief: A look at the "sadistic control" exerted by the abuser when he used a formal presentation to "educate" Loraine on the stages of the bereavement cycle while he was the active cause of her grief.Financial Leashes and "Collateral Damage": Loraine recounts being told she was "just a bit of collateral damage" and the way her ex-partner weaponised payments as a tactic of economic control, demanding she not "bite the hand that’s feeding you”.The 2024 Legal Victory: The moment of ultimate reclamation when seven malicious criminal allegations—which carried a combined threat of 17 years in prison—were completely dismissed.4 Key TakeawaysIdentifying DARVO and SLAP: Understanding these tactical abuses is vital. DARVO (Deny, Attack, and Reverse Victim and Offender) and SLAPP (Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation) are often used to silence victims through the court system.The Physical Reality of Trauma: Emotional abuse is not "invisible." It manifests physically, leading to debilitating panic attacks and cognitive dissonance as the body "keeps the score" of the psychological environment.Forgiveness as Self-Liberation: Drawing on the wisdom of Nelson Mandela, Loraine highlights that forgiveness is not about condoning the abuser’s actions, but about refusing to let their "poison" kill your spirit.Turning Pain into Purpose: The ultimate act of survival is reclaiming your narrative. By writing her book and starting a foundation, Loraine demonstrates that rebuilding from the rubble is the beginning of a new, independent path.Resources Mentioned:• Book: Post-Separation Abuse, Betrayal and Abandonment by Loren Keeling.• Website: lifechangeplans.comHappy New Year To all Our Listeners
Shocking Truths Behind Narcissistic Future Faking: The Soulmate Illusion
12/17/2025 | 16 mins.
In this episode, Loraine discusses the five shocking truths behind narcissistic future faking, often referred to as the soulmate illusion. Future faking is the illusion of 'someday,' where a partner paints a vivid, perfect picture of a life together, while their current actions leave you feeling hurt, ignored, and devalued. If this sounds familiar, you have likely encountered this sophisticated manipulation, which serves as a cornerstone of narcissistic abuse. This tactic involves making grand promises about the future solely to gain power and control over you in the present. We uncover the insidious truths that lie behind this behaviour.Best Moments from the Episode The narcissist’s promises are a desperate attempt to soothe their own deep psychic pain. Psychologists agree that narcissism is rooted in profound self-hatred and shame, not self-love. By manipulating you into believing their fantasy, they gain a fleeting feeling of power and relief from their own sense of weakness.Narcissists are master manipulators who use a tactic called narcissistic mirroring. They encourage deep conversations early in the relationship to get you to reveal your most heartfelt desires, hopes, and dreams for the future. They then mimic your dreams back to you, making the connection feel magnetic and uniquely perfect, leading you to believe you have met your soulmate.Future faking is a powerful tool used throughout the entire abuse cycle, not just during the initial love bombing phase. They may dangle the future you crave only to snatch it away as punishment, perhaps by stating an engagement or vacation is on hold because you "ruined the mood".The constant mismatch between loving words about the future and harmful actions in the present creates a profound psychological discomfort known as cognitive dissonance. Personal Example of Future Faking: Loraine recounts a personal experience involving future faking where, after talking about a dream to live in Spain, the partner purchased a property there. However, shortly after the purchase, the partner revealed he had made a "huge mistake," leaving the speaker feeling deflated and upset.Key TakeawaysFuture Faking is a Tool of Control: It is a sophisticated manipulation used to gain power and control over you in the present, fueled by the abuser's own self-hatred and need for fleeting relief.You Are Trapped by Your Own Hopes: The narcissist uses narcissistic mirroring to sell you a future built exactly upon your own most heartfelt dreams, making the connection feel uniquely perfect. Designed to keep you emotionally invested and trapped.The Dissonance is Deliberate: The painful paradox of hearing someone plan your future home while they devalue you right now is a tactic designed to keep you disoriented through cognitive dissonance. You are kept busy trying to reconcile their conflicting behaviours rather than seeing the abuse for what it is.To break free, you must stop focusing on empty promises and start looking at the hard evidence of present-day actions. Your nervous system often registers the danger before your mind can name it, so listen to your body—if you feel tense, unsure, or small in their presence, trust that physical response as honest data.Link to the free trial for the School content platform.Loraine also offers Zoom, coaching, and mentoring calls, drawing on 11 years of lived experience in a manipulative relationship.
Narcissistic Abuse, Trauma Bonds, and the Journey to Empath Empowerment
12/10/2025 | 40 mins.
IntroductionWelcome to Mindset Money Success. Host Loraine Marshall speaks with Tina Woods, a coach dedicated to helping individuals recover from narcissistic abuse and unlock trapped trauma. Tina recounts her entry into this field after leaving a 24-year advertising career and navigating her own journey through complex trauma (CPTSD), addictions, burnout, and a highly abusive relationship with a covert narcissist. She now works in her purpose of empath empowerment, assisting women to transform lessons learned and move from victim mode into their highest frequency. This episode delves into the deep psychological trap of the trauma bond, the strategic nature of narcissistic abuse, and practical self-help steps for recovery.3 Best MomentsUnderstanding the Trauma Bond: Tina explains that the trauma bond is a "serious, serious addiction" and is fundamentally a "spiritual, a physical, a mental, psychological trap" that is extremely difficult to break.Abuse Starts with Love Bombing: It is crucial to understand that the manipulation and abuse cycle begins not with the devaluation or discard, but with the love bomb phase. Narcissists are highly strategic; they plot their victims and look for supply by weighing up their wounds, such as isolation or self-love issues, making the love bombing the beginning of the abuse.Harnessing Anger for Healing: Tina advocates for releasing anger, describing it as her "kill Bill stage," rather than repressing or suppressing it, which can cause sickness. Techniques she used for release included joining kickboxing and self-defence, as well as bouncing on a mini trampoline, shaking, and dancing.4 Key TakeawaysEmbrace Deep Honesty and the 'Ik-List': To begin breaking the trauma bond, the first step is to come into deep, painful honesty about both the abuser's behaviours and your own attachment patterns. Tina suggests creating an 'ik-list' (a tip she borrowed from Dr Ramani) detailing all the awful things the abuser said and did, so you can clearly see the truth when they attempt to 'hoover' you back in.De-centre the Abuser and Reclaim Self-Love: Recovery requires understanding your codependency and recognising that seeking validation from a toxic person reflects a lack of self-love and self-worth. You must de-centre the narcissist and the relationship story to go on a deep journey of reclamation, which often involves reviewing childhood patterns and behaviours.Implement the 360 Approach for Complex Trauma: When dealing with complex trauma (CPTSD), a self-help strategy should address the mind, body, and soul. For the soul, focus on raising your frequency through faith, prayer, cord cutting, or walking in nature. For the body, prioritise nervous system safety through somatic exercises, yoga, breathwork, and nourishing food.Listen to Your Intuition: Your intuition is activated when you start spotting the abuser's patterns of behaviour. When you find yourself having the same conversation multiple times or noticing flare-ups around certain times, this may lead to the realisation: "maybe it's not all me," which is a powerful starting point for moving forward.Contact Talia Coaching https://www.taliacoaching.co.uk/ From your hostConnect on other platformsSupport the PodcastInvitation To Join Skool As A Creator
