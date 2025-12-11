A Changed Mind | Mindset That Matters

198 How To Use Your Thoughts to Change Reality Beyond Limitations

📺 Watch & Subscribe on YouTubeIn this episode of "A Changed Mind", our host David Bayer, dives deep into the framework for transforming your mindset and creating lasting change. Through personal stories and practical tools, he explains how old belief systems shape our lives—and how to recognize, uninstall, and replace them. David introduces a powerful three-step process for shifting from limitation to possibility, emphasizing the link between beliefs, thoughts, emotions, and results. He also shares insights on the role of forgiveness and the importance of desire combined with non-resistance.

What We Explored This Episode
07:00 Desire as the Catalyst for Change and Clarity
13:00 The Brain as a Goal-Achieving Machine & Belief Cycles
19:00 Beliefs as Decisions and the Power of the Decision Matrix

Memorable Quotes
"You absolutely create your own reality. Just as birds were born to fly and fish were born to swim, human beings were born to create something out of nothing, to take an idea and turn it into reality."

"Beliefs are just decisions. You can make a new decision and reinforce it with evidence from your own life. This is how you transform your neurophysiology and activate the parts of you that are in alignment with wealth, health, relationships, success, and spiritual connection."

"Desire plus non-resistance equals desired result. Any desire you have, as long as you're non-resistant to it, you will produce the desired result—100% of the time, no matter what it is."