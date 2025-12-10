The Islamic Golden Age

Most histories of the Islamic Golden Age focus on its discoveries. But in this episode, Dr. Roy goes further back, tracing the long arc of Western civilization from ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia to Greece, Rome, Persia, and the rise of Islam. He reveals how one Persian emperor’s decision to build a library, one Arab army’s humility in conquest, and one political revolution in Baghdad created the perfect conditions for philosophy, science, medicine, and mathematics to flourish. This episode reframes the Golden Age as a broader human achievement, shaped by cultural tolerance, intellectual curiosity, and the preservation of ancient knowledge. Takeaways:How early Egyptian and Mesopotamian innovations shaped the first age of Western civilization.Why Rome’s destruction of the Great Library and suppression of philosophy created a centuries-long intellectual vacuum.The astonishing story of Emperor Shapur I, the captured Roman legions, and the founding of Gunde-Shapur.How Greek, Roman, Persian, Egyptian, Indian, and Chinese knowledge all converged in one extraordinary place.Why the Arab conquest of Persia succeeded without destroying its intellectual legacy.How the Abbasid Revolution shifted the empire’s cultural center of gravity toward Persian traditions of scholarship.The creation of Baghdad’s House of Wisdom and its role in reviving Aristotle, Plato, and scientific inquiry.The breakthroughs of scholars like Al-Kindi, Al-Khwarizmi, Ibn al-Haytham, and Ibn Sina across mathematics, optics, medicine, and astronomy.How the Islamic Golden Age indirectly triggered the European Renaissance through Sicily, Venice, and Spain.Why the future of civilization hinges on curiosity, tolerance, and our willingness to learn from the past. Resources & References:The Great Library of AlexandriaThe Code of HammurabiThe Book of OpticsThe Canon of MedicineBeyond the podcast: Want to watch this lecture? Check out the full video.Want to support the show? Buy Dr. Roy a coffee!This lecture was originally recorded at the Museum of the Future for the series Lessons from the Past (2025).