For You From Eve is a self love, wellness podcast brought to you weekly by Olivia Eve Shabo. When clicking onto this podcast, you are entering a safe space wher... More
162: Life Updates + Steps I am Taking to Prepare for Summer
Lot’s of Life Updates in today’s episode. (I get personal)
In today’s episode, I talk to you guys about some recent life updates that I have been going through, and wanted to talk to you guys about. After going through some life updates, I talk about ways I have been preparing for summer + little steps I have been taking to feel my best for this upcoming summer.
Thank you so much for supporting my show, I love all of you so much and I am so thankful for each and every one of you. For anyone who doesn't already, follow me on Instagram @foryoufromeve to be a part of my next episode.
4/28/2023
29:02
161: The Key To Feeling Your Most Confident Self This Summer
Another week, another episode... In today's episode, I talk about my self love journey through the years, and answer your questions on feeling your most confident self this summer. We go through 1.) What mindset do you have while working out? 2.) How to stay confident about your body when other’s feel and say different? 3.) Being ok with my body changing? 4.) Getting out of the “I need a summer body” mindset 5.) Comparing your body to others?
Thank you so much for listening to this week's episode, and for all of your constant support and love Xx
4/21/2023
30:33
160: How to Become a Successful Content Creator, Grow Your Audience, Escape an Inspirational Rut, and Work for Yourself
Another week, another episode. I am so excited for this week’s episode because I feel that the Social Media space has grown so much and has become such a relatable and realistic space for so many of us. Instead of seeing unrealistic content all the time, we are now seeing people on their good and bad days and it has made such a positive impact on so many of us.
In todays episode I cover topics such as 1.) How to start posting content 2.) Putting yourself out there as a content creator 3.) Growing your audience for podcasting and social media 4.) How to avoid burnout when working for yourself 5.) Get out of an inspiration rut 6.) Working on content while in school 7.) Working with brands.
Thank you so much to everyone who submitted a question and for supporting my show. You all mean the world to me!
4/14/2023
37:57
159: Maintaining Goals and Habits, Optimizing Your Time by Planning, Being in a Funk, and Romanticizing Your Daily Routine
You asked, and I answered… 1.) Feeling overwhelmed, taking things day by day and making a plan to action 2.) Going through a funk with school and work and losing motivation 3.) Saving money, budgeting, and stopping impulsive spending 4.) Romanticizing your daily routine 5.) Planning to optimize your time.
Thank you so much to everyone who submitted a question and for supporting my show. You all mean the world to me!
4/7/2023
31:37
158: Big Sister Advice (Academic Burnout, Comparing Ourselves, Standing Your Ground, Caring What Others Think, and Being Present)
Another Friday, Another Episode!
In today's episode, I go over questions and advice that you guys asked me on Instagram. I answer 1.) How to get over academic burnout 2.) How to stop comparing ourselves to others 3.) Standing your ground and being less quiet 4.) Not caring about what people think of you and 5.) Being more present.
I want to plan out a part 2 and 3 for you guys because there are so many questions I have yet to answer from all of you! Thank you all so much for your constant support and love, you are all the best and I am so thankful for ALL of you!
