160: How to Become a Successful Content Creator, Grow Your Audience, Escape an Inspirational Rut, and Work for Yourself

Another week, another episode. I am so excited for this week's episode because I feel that the Social Media space has grown so much and has become such a relatable and realistic space for so many of us. Instead of seeing unrealistic content all the time, we are now seeing people on their good and bad days and it has made such a positive impact on so many of us. In todays episode I cover topics such as 1.) How to start posting content 2.) Putting yourself out there as a content creator 3.) Growing your audience for podcasting and social media 4.) How to avoid burnout when working for yourself 5.) Get out of an inspiration rut 6.) Working on content while in school 7.) Working with brands. Thank you so much to everyone who submitted a question and for supporting my show. You all mean the world to me!