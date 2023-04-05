Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
iHeartPodcasts
EducationSelf-Improvement
  • Introducing: You Need to Hear This with Nedra Tawwab
    Relationship expert, Nedra Glover Tawwab guides guests toward setting healthy boundaries, improving their relationships, and finding peace of mind. Subscribe to this podcast to stay up to date on all the latest episodes. Episodes begin airing on May 11th. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/4/2023
    1:08

About You Need to Hear This with Nedra Tawwab

New York Times best-selling author, relationship expert, and licensed therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab gets to the heart of relationships in her new podcast, You Need to Hear This. Glover Tawwab guides influential guests and callers alike on the healthy way to set boundaries, improve interconnections, and find peace of mind in their daily lives. Through actionable plans and emotional support, Glover Tawwab outlines simple steps that lead to big changes. Each week, Nedra listens to a caller's dilemma and advises them on navigating the turbulent waters of their life. Face it, relationships are hard, but they don’t have to be. Listen, and learn how to transform unpleasant  connections, communicate your needs, and communicate at a higher level. You Need to Hear This every Thursday on iHeart Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. 

