You Need to Hear This with Nedra Tawwab

New York Times best-selling author, relationship expert, and licensed therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab gets to the heart of relationships in her new podcast, You Need to Hear This. Glover Tawwab guides influential guests and callers alike on the healthy way to set boundaries, improve interconnections, and find peace of mind in their daily lives. Through actionable plans and emotional support, Glover Tawwab outlines simple steps that lead to big changes. Each week, Nedra listens to a caller's dilemma and advises them on navigating the turbulent waters of their life. Face it, relationships are hard, but they don’t have to be. Listen, and learn how to transform unpleasant connections, communicate your needs, and communicate at a higher level. You Need to Hear This every Thursday on iHeart Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.