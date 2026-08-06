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Daniel and Kelly’s Extraordinary Universe

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Natural SciencesScience
Daniel and Kelly’s Extraordinary Universe
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836 episodes

  • Daniel and Kelly’s Extraordinary Universe

    Cyclospora (and other diarrhea-inducing parasites)

    08/06/2026 | 58 mins.
    It's July 2026, and the United States is dealing with an outbreak of cyclospora. Diarrhea makes people think of Kelly, so today we're dealing with the many questions Kelly has gotten about parasites in our food supplies.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Daniel and Kelly’s Extraordinary Universe

    Listener Questions #46

    08/04/2026 | 56 mins.
    Daniel and Kelly answer listener questions about tick-induced meat allergies, experiencing quantum effects, and fibroids.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Daniel and Kelly’s Extraordinary Universe

    Sound (featuring audio wizard Mat Keselman)

    07/30/2026 | 58 mins.
    Daniel and Kelly chat with DKEU's audio engineer, Mat Keselman, about the physics of sound and give a behind the scenes look at how Mat works his magic.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Daniel and Kelly’s Extraordinary Universe

    What is a space-time interval?

    07/28/2026 | 55 mins.
    Daniel and Kelly break space, twist time, and then put it back together to explain the most important concept in relativity you've never heard of.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Daniel and Kelly’s Extraordinary Universe

    Listener Questions #45

    07/23/2026 | 47 mins.
    Daniel and Kelly wonder how many Extraordinaries are planning on becoming supervillains as they discuss how to make Jupiter explode, the changing colors of children's hair, and whether or not aliens could discover electromagnetism without iron.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Daniel and Kelly’s Extraordinary Universe
Scientists Daniel and Kelly cannot stop talking about our amazing, wonderful, weird Universe! Each episode is a fun, easy-to-understand, and in-depth explanation of topics in science, from particles to black holes to moon colonies to ecosystems to parasites and everything else in the Universe!
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