Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
836 episodes
- It's July 2026, and the United States is dealing with an outbreak of cyclospora. Diarrhea makes people think of Kelly, so today we're dealing with the many questions Kelly has gotten about parasites in our food supplies.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Daniel and Kelly wonder how many Extraordinaries are planning on becoming supervillains as they discuss how to make Jupiter explode, the changing colors of children's hair, and whether or not aliens could discover electromagnetism without iron.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
More Natural Sciences podcasts
- RadiolabDocumentary, History, Natural Sciences, Science, Society & Culture
- Sasquatch ChroniclesNatural Sciences, Science, Society & Culture
- DarkHorse PodcastNatural Sciences, News, Politics, Science, Society & Culture
- Daniel and Kelly’s Extraordinary UniverseNatural Sciences, Science
- Outside/InDocumentary, Natural Sciences, Nature, Science, Society & Culture
- HOLOSKY PODCASTNatural Sciences, Science, True Crime
- BirdNote DailyEducation, Natural Sciences, Nature, Science, Tutorials
- In Defense of Plants PodcastNatural Sciences, Science
- Paranormal MysteriesNatural Sciences, Science, Society & Culture
Trending Natural Sciences podcasts
About Daniel and Kelly’s Extraordinary Universe
Scientists Daniel and Kelly cannot stop talking about our amazing, wonderful, weird Universe! Each episode is a fun, easy-to-understand, and in-depth explanation of topics in science, from particles to black holes to moon colonies to ecosystems to parasites and everything else in the Universe!Podcast website
Listen to Daniel and Kelly’s Extraordinary Universe, Radiolab and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Daniel and Kelly’s Extraordinary Universe
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Daniel and Kelly’s Extraordinary Universe: Podcasts in Family