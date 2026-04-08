The End Of The World with Josh Clark

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
12 episodes
- There’s one last thing. Maybe the reason why we don’t see other intelligent life, maybe the reason we are in the astoundingly unique position of having to save the future of the human race, is because we are simulated human beings. It would explain a lot. (Original score by Point Lobo.)
Interviewees: Nick Bostrom, Oxford University philosopher and founder of the Future of Humanity Institute; Anders Sandberg, Oxford University philosopher; Seth Shostak, director of SETI
Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Josh explains that to survive the next century or two – to navigate our existential threats – all of us will have to become informed and involved. It will take a movement that gets behind science done right to make it through the Great Filter. (Original score by Point Lobo.)
Interviewees: Toby Ord, Oxford University philosopher; Sebastian Farquahar, Oxford University philosopher
Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- We humans are our own worst enemies when it comes to what it will take to deal with existential risks. We are loaded with cognitive biases, can’t coordinate on a global scale, and see future generations as freeloaders. Seriously, are we going to survive? (Original score by Point Lobo.)
Interviewees: Nick Bostrom, Oxford University philosopher and founder of the Future of Humanity Institute; Toby Ord, Oxford University philosopher; Anders Sandberg, Oxford University philosopher; Sebastian Farquahar, Oxford University philosopher; Eric Johnson, University of Oklahoma professor of law
Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Surprisingly the field of particle physics poses a handful of existential threats, not just for us humans, but for everything alive on Earth – and in some cases, the entire universe. Poking around on the frontier of scientific understanding has its risks. (Original score by Point Lobo.)
Interviewees: Don Lincoln, Fermi National Laboratory senior experimental particle physicist; Ben Shlaer, University of Auckland cosmologist University of Auckland; Daniel Whiteson, University of California, Irvine astrophysicist; Eric Johnson, University of Oklahoma professor of law
Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Natural viruses and bacteria can be deadly enough; the 1918 Spanish Flu killed 50 million people in four months. But risky new research, carried out in an unknown number of labs around the world, are creating even more dangerous humanmade pathogens. (Original score by Point Lobo.)
Interviewees: Beth Willis, former chair, Containment Laboratory Community Advisory Committee; Dr Lynn Klotz, senior fellow at the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation.
Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
More Science podcasts
- StarTalk RadioEducation, Science
- Big Ideas LabGovernment, History, Physics, Science
- RadiolabDocumentary, History, Natural Sciences, Science, Society & Culture
- Hidden BrainArts, Performing Arts, Science, Social Sciences
- Science VsEducation, Health & Wellness, Science
- Blurry CreaturesChristianity, Nature, Religion & Spirituality, Science
- Ologies with Alie WardComedy, Science, Society & Culture
- Something You Should KnowEducation, Health & Wellness, Science, Self-Improvement, Social Sciences
- Science of Perception BoxHealth & Wellness, Life Sciences, Mental Health, Science
- Boring History for SleepScience, Social Sciences
Trending Science podcasts
- The Micah Hanks ProgramScience, Society & Culture
- Crime Pays But Botany Doesn'tComedy, Earth Sciences, Natural Sciences, Science
- The Michael Shermer ShowNatural Sciences, Science
- Physician Assistant Exam ReviewHealth & Wellness, Medicine, Science
- NOVA PresentsScience
- 6 Ranch PodcastNatural Sciences, Science
- Completely ArbortraryComedy, Education, Science
- The American Birding PodcastHobbies, Leisure, Nature, Science
- The PulseHealth & Wellness, Science, Technology
- Science WeeklyScience
- Planetary Radio: Space Exploration, Astronomy and ScienceScience, Technology
- The Horse First: A Veterinary Sport Horse PodcastEducation, Life Sciences, Science
- Emergency Medicine Board BombsScience
- Back From the Brink, from Mutual of Omaha's Wild KingdomNature, Science, TV & Film
- Paranormal PortalNatural Sciences, Science, Society & Culture
- Babbage from The EconomistNews, Science, Tech News, Technology
- Curiosity WeeklyScience
- Tomorrow's CureEducation, Science
- Juan on JuanHistory, Natural Sciences, Science
- CREOGs Over CoffeeHealth & Wellness, Medicine, Science
- UAP Unidentified Alien PodcastScience, Society & Culture, Technology, True Crime
- Untold Radio NetworkNatural Sciences, News, News Commentary, Philosophy, Science, Society & Culture
- The Joy of WhyLife Sciences, Science
- SASQUATCH THEORYNatural Sciences, Nature, Personal Journals, Science, Society & Culture
- The Bulletproof MusicianEducation, Music, Music Interviews, Science, Self-Improvement, Social Sciences
About The End Of The World with Josh Clark
We humans could have a bright future ahead of us that lasts billions of years. But we have to survive the next 200 years first. Join Josh Clark of Stuff You Should Know for a 10-episode deep dive that explores the future of humanity and finds dangers we have never encountered before lurking just ahead. And if we humans are alone in the universe, if we don't survive intelligent life dies out with us too.Podcast website
Listen to The End Of The World with Josh Clark, StarTalk Radio and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The End Of The World with Josh Clark
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The End Of The World with Josh Clark: Podcasts in Family