BioCentury's streaming commentary on biotech industry trends, plus interviews with leading KOLs. For three decades, BioCentury has given biopharma executives, i... More
Available Episodes
5 of 188
Ep. 181 - Highlights from ASCO
ASCO’s kickoff included blunt comments from two CEOs who said the IRA is causing their companies to delay launches of cancer drugs for smaller indications, BioCentury Washington Editor Steve Usdin said on the latest BioCentury This Week podcast. Usdin and his BioCentury colleagues discussed remarks at the American Society of Clinical Oncology conference by Novartis' Vasant Narasimhan and Genentech's Alexander Hardy regarding how the Inflation Reduction Act is forcing the companies to make difficult decisions regarding their pipelines and patients’ access to their therapies.The podcast team also assessed highlights from ASCO’s data presentations, including antibody-drug conjugate readouts from partners AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, and Kelun Pharmaceutical and Merck & Co., as well as the emergence of Alkeus, which has attracted $150 million in series B money for its Stargardt program and Joshua Boger to its executive chairman position. This week’s podcast is sponsored by Cancer Research Horizons.
6/5/2023
25:53
Ep. 180 - ASCO, Neuropsych & the IRA
Two Phase I checkpoint inhibitor readouts due at ASCO 2023 are bringing excitement back to immuno-oncology, said BioCentury’s Lauren Martz on the latest BioCentury This Week podcast. Martz and her editorial team colleagues discuss what stands out about the data for LAG3 inhibitor fianlimab from Regeneron and anti-TIGIT mAb tiragolumab from Genentech.The editors also break down takeaways from BioCentury's conversation on precision neuropsychiatry with Husseini Manji, co-chair of the U.K. Mental Health Mission, and assess BIO’s call for CMS to provide more clarity about its plans for implementing provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that give some small biotechs a temporary exemption from Medicare drug price negotiation. This week’s podcast is sponsored by Cancer Research Horizons.
5/30/2023
19:49
Ep. 179 - DMD Gene Therapies, CBER & NIH
If FDA approves Sarepta's gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, patients will soon face the difficult choice between taking this treatment or waiting for a better option among the “unprecedented” amount of innovation ahead in DMD, as taking both may not be an option, BioCentury Executive Director Lauren Martz said on the latest BioCentury This Week podcast. Martz and colleagues assess the landscape for DMD gene therapies ahead of the May 29 PDUFA date for delandistrogene moxeparvovec.Also on the show, BioCentury Washington Editor Steve Usdin discusses takeaways from his conversation with FDA's Peter Marks; three tasks for Monica Bertagnolli to prioritize at NIH; and what the debt ceiling means for the life sciences. And on the heels of Bio€quity Europe, Editor in Chief Simone Fishburn delivers her insights from BioCentury’s European conference.This week’s podcast is sponsored by Cancer Research Horizons.
5/23/2023
27:24
Ep. 178 - Live from Bio€quity, Part 2
As biotechs continue to find their footing in the new normal of capital scarcity, the industry is beginning to see “green shoots” in M&A activity and preclinical deals, Ysios Capital’s Guillem Laporta said on a special edition of the BioCentury This Week podcast featuring takeaways from the 2023 Bio€quity Europe conference in Dublin. In conversation with BioCentury and Gilde Healthcare’s Joep Muijrers, Laporta described a fundraising environment where disruptive, innovative companies are continuing to get funded. The group also discussed Gilde’s plans for deploying its recent record VC fund, Ysios portfolio company Mineralys’ successful NASDAQ IPO and next year’s Bio€quity Europe conference, scheduled for May 2024 in San Sebastián, Spain.
5/16/2023
19:44
Ep. 177 - Live from Bio€quity, Part 1
For many private European biotechs, flat or down valuations have become the new normal as they struggle to raise money despite having quality science, +ND Capital’s Dani Bach said on a special edition of the BioCentury This Week podcast featuring takeaways from the 2023 Bio€quity Europe conference in Dublin. Investors, he said, are flocking to a handful of outsize fundraising rounds out of fear. In conversation Monday with Jeff Cranmer and Stephen Hansen of BioCentury and Poolbeg’s Jeremy Skillington, Bach described a bipolar fundraising environment in which the “bulk of companies are struggling for money and a few are getting massive amounts of money even beyond their wild expectations.” Bach, Skillington and BioCentury's editors also discuss Ireland's burgeoning biotech ecosystem, Europe's biopharma hubs and the performance of U.K.'s biotechs listed on the London Stock Exchange. This episode is sponsored by Jeito Capital.
BioCentury's streaming commentary on biotech industry trends, plus interviews with leading KOLs. For three decades, BioCentury has given biopharma executives, investors and institutions the power to make business-critical decisions through independent, deep-dive analysis; high-quality data; industry-leading business intelligence; and global conferences.