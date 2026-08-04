The departure of U.K. Science Minister Patrick Vallance is a blow for U.K. biotech. On the latest BioCentury This Week podcast, BioCentury’s analysts discuss what Vallance’s exit, the appointment of John Healey as Chancellor of the Exchequer and other changes arriving with the new Prime Minister could mean for life sciences in the country. BioCentury’s analysts also discuss an ambitious U.K. data initiative launched this month. The Health Data Research Service is intended to be a single front door to all NHS health records, offering large-scale longitudinal health data across diverse populations.

Beyond the U.K., the team turns to companies to watch in Taiwan, what’s next for Biogen’s anti-tau therapy, Eli Lilly’s proposed acquisition of psychedelics company AtaiBeckley, and the latest changes at FDA. This episode of the BioCentury This Week podcast has been brought to you by CBRE.



View full story: https://www.biocentury.com/article/660194



#Biotech #LifeSciences #UKBiotech #HealthData #FDA

00:01 - Sponsor Message: CBRE

02:23 - U.K. Leadership Changes

09:21 - U.K. Data Initiative

10:52 - Taiwan Biotech

16:44 - Biogen’s Tau Data

27:18 - Lilly’s Psychedelics Takeout

28:20 - FDA



To submit a question to BioCentury’s editors, email the BioCentury This Week team at podcasts@biocentury.com.

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