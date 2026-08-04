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390 episodes
- Rumors flew this weekend about a mega-merger of AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers — but would such a deal make sense? On the latest BioCentury This Week podcast, BioCentury’s analysts explain why they aren’t buying it.
The team also discusses what lessons can be learned from the regulatory roller-coaster ride of Replimune’s RP1 vusolimogene oderparepvec and psychedelic therapies’ inflection point in treating depression.
View full story: https://www.biocentury.com/article/660376
#BiotechMA #FDA #Psychedelics #Depression #OncolyticVirus
00:00 - Introduction
00:51 - AZ-BMS Rumors
08:07 - Replimune
20:46 - Psychedelics
To submit a question to BioCentury’s editors, email the BioCentury This Week team at podcasts@biocentury.com.
Reach us by sending a text
- Argenx the tier-jumping European biotech, believes its proposed $2.2 billion purchase of Forte Biosciences will add a second multi-indication product upon which it can run the strategy that has made autoimmune drug Vyvgart efgartigimod alfa a blockbuster. On the latest BioCentury This Week podcast, BioCentury’s analysts discuss the deal and put it in the context of a new cohort of large-cap companies increasingly active in biotech M&A.
The analysts also assess how recent releases from Anthropic, NVIDIA, Google, OpenAI and Amazon fit into biopharma R&D workflows — and with one another. Finally, they analyze the 1H26 clinical and regulatory catalyst scorecard, which therapies hit their milestones, which missed, and what’s next through year-end. This episode of the BioCentury This Week podcast has been brought to you by CBRE.
View full story: https://www.biocentury.com/article/660296
#BiotechMA #ArtificialIntelligence #DrugDevelopment #ClinicalTrials #Biopharma
00:01 - Sponsor Message: CBRE
01:57 - BioCentury AI Connector
05:47 - Argenx Acquires Forte
08:06 - Rise of Biotech Buyers
13:12 - AI Giants' Tech Stack
24:20 - Anthropic Enters Drug Development
27:41 - 2026 Catalyst
To submit a question to BioCentury’s editors, email the BioCentury This Week team at podcasts@biocentury.com.
Reach us by sending a text
- The departure of U.K. Science Minister Patrick Vallance is a blow for U.K. biotech. On the latest BioCentury This Week podcast, BioCentury’s analysts discuss what Vallance’s exit, the appointment of John Healey as Chancellor of the Exchequer and other changes arriving with the new Prime Minister could mean for life sciences in the country. BioCentury’s analysts also discuss an ambitious U.K. data initiative launched this month. The Health Data Research Service is intended to be a single front door to all NHS health records, offering large-scale longitudinal health data across diverse populations.
Beyond the U.K., the team turns to companies to watch in Taiwan, what’s next for Biogen’s anti-tau therapy, Eli Lilly’s proposed acquisition of psychedelics company AtaiBeckley, and the latest changes at FDA. This episode of the BioCentury This Week podcast has been brought to you by CBRE.
View full story: https://www.biocentury.com/article/660194
#Biotech #LifeSciences #UKBiotech #HealthData #FDA
00:01 - Sponsor Message: CBRE
02:23 - U.K. Leadership Changes
09:21 - U.K. Data Initiative
10:52 - Taiwan Biotech
16:44 - Biogen’s Tau Data
27:18 - Lilly’s Psychedelics Takeout
28:20 - FDA
To submit a question to BioCentury’s editors, email the BioCentury This Week team at podcasts@biocentury.com.
Reach us by sending a text
- After nearly three years of sluggish job growth, hiring is turning a corner in the U.S. life sciences industry, while the talent pool is expanding beyond the sector’s traditional hubs. On a special episode of the BioCentury This Week podcast, Ian Anderson, senior director, head of U.S. life sciences & healthcare research at CBRE, joins BioCentury’s analysts to discuss the company’s recent report on life sciences talent trends, and how those trends are driving property demand. This episode of the BioCentury This Week podcast has been brought to you by CBRE.
View full story: https://www.biocentury.com/article/660118
#LifeSciences #BiotechJobs #Workforce #LifeSciencesRealEstate #Talent
00:01 - Sponsor Message: CBRE
00:45 - Industry Inflection Point
04:17 - Report Methodology
10:08 - Growth Beyond Big Hubs
15:28 - Capital Markets Signals
18:48 - AI and Space Use
20:50 - Emerging Talent
26:34 - Up-and-Coming Cities
To submit a question to BioCentury’s editors, email the BioCentury This Week team at podcasts@biocentury.com.
Reach us by sending a text
- M&A enthusiasm is carrying biotech amid tepid reception for launches. On the latest BioCentury This Week podcast, BioCentury’s analysts discuss BioCentury’s 3Q26 Public Markets Preview, asking whether M&A momentum can carry biotech through year-end and what happens if the AI trade goes bust?
Editor in Chief Simone Fishburn gives her perspective on what incoming Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s agenda means for U.K. life sciences. The analysts also discuss Ionis’ ATTR-CM miss and Takeda’s orexin program. This episode of the BioCentury This Week podcast has been brought to you by CBRE.
View full story: https://www.biocentury.com/article/660118
#BiotechMA #BiotechInvesting #PublicMarkets #LifeSciences #DrugDevelopment
00:01 - Sponsor Message: CBRE
01:46 - 3Q Market Preview
10:54 - Burnham’s Britain
19:40 - Ionis' ATTR-CM Miss
29:12 - Takeda Orexin Program
To submit a question to BioCentury’s editors, email the BioCentury This Week team at podcasts@biocentury.com.
Reach us by sending a text
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About BioCentury This Week
BioCentury's streaming commentary on biotech industry trends, plus interviews with KOLs.For three decades, BioCentury has helped biopharma executives and investors make business-critical decisions and build larger networks with peers across the innovation ecosystem.Podcast website
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