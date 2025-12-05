Evolution of New Species, Venom, Wings, and More | Extended Interview with Sean B. Carroll
How does evolution invent entirely new things, like limbs, wings, and venom? Evolutionary biologist Sean B. Carroll joins us to reveal the hidden rules behind nature’s creativity and the genetic toolkit that makes it possible. Carroll explains how the same set of genes can build wildly different creatures — from fruit flies to lobsters — simply by rewiring their genetic circuits. Discover why developmental biology holds the key to understanding evolution, how snake venom evolved, and why medicines like GLP-1 drugs and statins trace their origins to nature’s own innovations. Plus, what the emergence of new species tells us about life’s future and the surprising power of evolution to repurpose old parts in new ways. Learn more about NOVA and subscribe to our YouTube channel. —————————Guest Bio: Sean B. Carroll is a renowned evolutionary biologist and author whose work has inspired a deeper public understanding of evolution and the natural world. He is an Investigator at Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), where he was formerly Head of HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, and led the Department of Science Education from 2010-2023. He is also a Professor of Biology at the University of Maryland. His research focuses on genes that influence the evolution of animal diversity.Timestamps(00:00:00) How Does A New Species Evolve?(00:12:54) The Process of Speciation: Use It or Lose It(00:36:22) Development: What the Fruit Fly Taught Us(00:55:37) The Evolution of Defense Mechanisms & Developing Medications(01:19:55) The Role of Chance in Evolution(01:24:22) Credits
How the Fruit Fly Revolutionized Biology | Sean B. Carroll
From legs on heads to missing eyes, fruit fly mutations exposed the genetic toolkit that builds all animals. Evolutionary Biologist Sean B. Carroll shows how these discoveries rewrote our understanding of evolution.For more, check out the extended interview with Sean B. Carroll.Learn more about NOVA and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
The Evolution of Venom & Antivenom | Sean B. Carroll
From snakes to jellyfish, venom is one of evolution’s most lethal inventions. Evolutionary Biologist Sean B. Carroll reveals how this deadly innovation emerged—and the new science behind antivenom inspired by nature’s own defenses.For more, check out the extended interview with Sean B. Carroll.Learn more about NOVA and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
A Black Hole Is a Place, Not a Thing | Janna Levin
The edge of a black hole isn’t what you think. Astrophysicist Janna Levin dives into the event horizon, the one-way transition where space and time warp so much that escape becomes as impossible as reversing the clock.For more, check out the extended interview with Janna Levin.Learn more about NOVA and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
How To Recognize Alien Life | Peter Girguis
There’s no single ‘smoking gun’ for life beyond Earth. Microbiologist Peter Girguis explains the subtle fingerprints scientists hunt for—and why finding them on Mars could change everything.For more, check out the extended interview with Peter Girguis.Learn more about NOVA and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Particles of Thought from the producers of NOVA unleashes the universe's biggest questions through the lens of astrophysicist Hakeem Oluseyi and the world's most brilliant scientific minds. Should we resurrect extinct species? Are we blind to a fundamental force of nature? What secrets do ancient fossils reveal about humanity's destiny? Across 10 mind-bending episodes, each conversation dives deep into the discoveries that shatter assumptions, spark wonder, and completely transform how you understand reality. Learn more about NOVA and subscribe to our YouTube channel.