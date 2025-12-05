Evolution of New Species, Venom, Wings, and More | Extended Interview with Sean B. Carroll

How does evolution invent entirely new things, like limbs, wings, and venom? Evolutionary biologist Sean B. Carroll joins us to reveal the hidden rules behind nature’s creativity and the genetic toolkit that makes it possible. Carroll explains how the same set of genes can build wildly different creatures — from fruit flies to lobsters — simply by rewiring their genetic circuits. Discover why developmental biology holds the key to understanding evolution, how snake venom evolved, and why medicines like GLP-1 drugs and statins trace their origins to nature’s own innovations. Plus, what the emergence of new species tells us about life’s future and the surprising power of evolution to repurpose old parts in new ways. Learn more about NOVA and subscribe to our YouTube channel. —————————Guest Bio: Sean B. Carroll is a renowned evolutionary biologist and author whose work has inspired a deeper public understanding of evolution and the natural world. He is an Investigator at Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), where he was formerly Head of HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, and led the Department of Science Education from 2010-2023. He is also a Professor of Biology at the University of Maryland. His research focuses on genes that influence the evolution of animal diversity.Timestamps(00:00:00) How Does A New Species Evolve?(00:12:54) The Process of Speciation: Use It or Lose It(00:36:22) Development: What the Fruit Fly Taught Us(00:55:37) The Evolution of Defense Mechanisms & Developing Medications(01:19:55) The Role of Chance in Evolution(01:24:22) Credits