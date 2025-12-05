Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsScienceParticles of Thought
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Particles of Thought
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Particles of Thought

GBH
ScienceAstronomy
Particles of Thought
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 22
  • Evolution of New Species, Venom, Wings, and More | Extended Interview with Sean B. Carroll
    How does evolution invent entirely new things, like limbs, wings, and venom? Evolutionary biologist Sean B. Carroll joins us to reveal the hidden rules behind nature’s creativity and the genetic toolkit that makes it possible. Carroll explains how the same set of genes can build wildly different creatures — from fruit flies to lobsters — simply by rewiring their genetic circuits. Discover why developmental biology holds the key to understanding evolution, how snake venom evolved, and why medicines like GLP-1 drugs and statins trace their origins to nature’s own innovations. Plus, what the emergence of new species tells us about life’s future and the surprising power of evolution to repurpose old parts in new ways. Learn more about NOVA and subscribe to our YouTube channel. —————————Guest Bio: Sean B. Carroll is a renowned evolutionary biologist and author whose work has inspired a deeper public understanding of evolution and the natural world. He is an Investigator at Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), where he was formerly Head of HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, and led the Department of Science Education from 2010-2023. He is also a Professor of Biology at the University of Maryland. His research focuses on genes that influence the evolution of animal diversity.Timestamps(00:00:00) How Does A New Species Evolve?(00:12:54) The Process of Speciation: Use It or Lose It(00:36:22) Development: What the Fruit Fly Taught Us(00:55:37) The Evolution of Defense Mechanisms & Developing Medications(01:19:55) The Role of Chance in Evolution(01:24:22) Credits
    --------  
    1:23:20
  • How the Fruit Fly Revolutionized Biology | Sean B. Carroll
    From legs on heads to missing eyes, fruit fly mutations exposed the genetic toolkit that builds all animals. Evolutionary Biologist Sean B. Carroll shows how these discoveries rewrote our understanding of evolution.For more, check out the extended interview with Sean B. Carroll.Learn more about NOVA and subscribe to our YouTube channel. 
    --------  
    12:08
  • The Evolution of Venom & Antivenom | Sean B. Carroll
    From snakes to jellyfish, venom is one of evolution’s most lethal inventions. Evolutionary Biologist Sean B. Carroll reveals how this deadly innovation emerged—and the new science behind antivenom inspired by nature’s own defenses.For more, check out the extended interview with Sean B. Carroll.Learn more about NOVA and subscribe to our YouTube channel. 
    --------  
    12:19
  • A Black Hole Is a Place, Not a Thing | Janna Levin
    The edge of a black hole isn’t what you think. Astrophysicist Janna Levin dives into the event horizon, the one-way transition where space and time warp so much that escape becomes as impossible as reversing the clock.For more, check out the extended interview with Janna Levin.Learn more about NOVA and subscribe to our YouTube channel. 
    --------  
    4:52
  • How To Recognize Alien Life | Peter Girguis
    There’s no single ‘smoking gun’ for life beyond Earth. Microbiologist Peter Girguis explains the subtle fingerprints scientists hunt for—and why finding them on Mars could change everything.For more, check out the extended interview with Peter Girguis.Learn more about NOVA and subscribe to our YouTube channel. 
    --------  
    9:47

More Science podcasts

Trending Science podcasts

About Particles of Thought

Particles of Thought from the producers of NOVA unleashes the universe's biggest questions through the lens of astrophysicist Hakeem Oluseyi and the world's most brilliant scientific minds. Should we resurrect extinct species? Are we blind to a fundamental force of nature? What secrets do ancient fossils reveal about humanity's destiny? Across 10 mind-bending episodes, each conversation dives deep into the discoveries that shatter assumptions, spark wonder, and completely transform how you understand reality. Learn more about NOVA and subscribe to our YouTube channel. 
Podcast website
ScienceAstronomy

Listen to Particles of Thought, Big Ideas Lab and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Particles of Thought: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast NOVA Presents
    NOVA Presents
    Science
  • Podcast Antiques Roadshow Detours
    Antiques Roadshow Detours
    History
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/7/2025 - 2:07:26 AM