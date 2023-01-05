Dr. Chapa’s OBGYN Clinical Pearls

Relevant, evidence based, and practical information for medical students, residents, and practicing healthcare providers regarding all things women’s healthcare... More
Epidural Related Maternal Fever (ERMF)
Epidural anesthesia remains the gold standard for relieving labor pain. Currently, there are 3 techniques for providing epidural related analgesia (traditional epidural, combined spinal- epidural, and dural scrape/puncture epidural). A controversial subject dating back to the 1990s, epidural related maternal fever (ERMF) has been extensively studied. In this episode, we will summarize two recent publications on the subject from the AJOG and review historical data. What is the pathophysiology of ERMF? Are antibiotics still indicated in these patients? Listen in and find out.
5/3/2023
31:07
MH in L&D: Recognize & Act
Medical/Nursing simulations which focus on high-acuity, low-frequency crisis events improve team dynamics, team morale, and most importantly patient outcomes. One such high-acuity, low-frequency event is malignant hyperthermia (MH). On labor and delivery (L&D) units, neuraxial (spinal and epidural) blocks are the safest and most commonly used anesthetics. However, general anesthesia is performed when the case is emergent (stat), when the regional anesthesia level is insufficient, or regional anesthesia is contraindicated (low platelets). Joint Commission accreditation included preparedness for medical reactions/emergent conditions, including malignant hyperthermia. In this episode we will provide a high-yield summary of MH including etiology, pathophysiology, medication rescue, and supportive care for this potentially life threatening emergency.
5/1/2023
22:33
Daily Dilemmas, Easy Answers!
One of the sources of ideas for our podcast topics is our daily clinical practice. During my recent shift in ultrasound clinic, we encountered 4 clinical scenarios which became wonderful teaching opportunities at that moment. In this episode, we will share these common- at times, daily – clinical dilemmas, and we will provide evidence-based, easy answers!
4/29/2023
29:58
CGM in Diabetic Pregnancies
In June 1999 the FDA approved the first continuous glucose monitor for diabetic intervention. We have come along way since 1999. Continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) come in 2 different varieties: real-time CGM, and intermittent/“flash” monitor devices. The use of these devices in pregnancy has exponentially grown. In this episode, we will summarize the key findings from the landmark study, published in 2017 in patients with Type I diabetes in pregnancy (the CONCEPTT study). Is there evidence supporting the use of these devices for gestational diabetes? Has the FDA cleared any of these devices for use in pregnancy? We will answer these questions and much more in this episode.
4/27/2023
29:50
